BROCKWAY — The Brockway Lady Rovers girls soccer team got to 10-7 on the season with a 4-0 shutout victory over the Keystone Lady Panthers on Tuesday at Frank Varischetti Field.
Brockway picked up an own goal to get a 1-0 lead a little over 10 minutes into the game as Amanda Decker, Rheanna Spinda and Delayne Fremer added goals later as the Lady Rovers got the shutout amid frigid fall temps.
“We got to play a lot of the girls that don’t get to see a lot of time and I think they had a lot of fun with it,” Brockway head coach Juli Esposito said. “Then the girls who do see some time were helping them out and they were really just trying to get some new goal scorers and whatnot. So it was nice to see them interact that way and have fun with the game.”
Keystone came out aggressive at the opening whistle and got a few shots off early, but Brockway would capitalize first. With both teams having players near the net, Fremer would boot one into traffic as it went off a Keystone defender and passed Lady Panthers goalkeeper Jerzey Bell for the 1-0 lead at 10:29.
Both goalkeepers would be highlighted in the next stretch of the contest, as Bell and Brockway’s Lily Heilbrun each had some great saves. But the Lady Rovers would go up 2-0 after Decker was able to cash in on a free kick. Taking the shot around the 23-yard line of the football field, Decker was able to hit it high enough just over the outstretched hand of Bell for the 2-0 lead at 25:39.
Keystone’s Brianna Manno also made it 2-1 with about eight minutes left in the first half, but Heilbrun had a diving save that maintained the shutout. Brockway then played the aggressor towards the end of the first half, getting a couple of good looks — one of which was off the post but Bell was able to get a save on the rebound as the Lady Rovers took a 2-0 lead into the half.
While the Lady Panthers had some scoring opportunities in the first half, the second half was a much different story as the Lady Rovers defense was stout — allowing only a handful of shots on goal.
“Our defense held up really well,” Esposito said. “We had one of our girls who couldn’t make it today — she’s our starting defender — but Gabby (Pisarcik) stepped up really well in the back. Emily Michalski, she’s a senior, and she stepped up really well and played back there. They kind of controlled the defense and the flow of the game. They stepped to every ball. Seniors stepped up and everyone was pretty selfless out there.”
Brockway was able to get the lead up to 3-0 fairly quick in the second half. At the 40:51 mark, Spinda got her foot on the ball after a rebound off a Keystone player near the net and cashed it in.
Up 3-0, the Lady Rovers then made it a point to try and get others involved in the contest, with players like Raegan Gelnette and Hariti Chadha getting potential scoring opportunities, but to no avail.
However, Brockway was then able to get another goal late that would set the final score at 4-0. Spinda took a corner kick and booted it out towards the middle, as the ball then went off of Kassi Tucker towards Fremer, who was able to get a clean shot off and buried it in the back of the net at 74:15.
“It was a good team effort and they had fun,” Esposito said. “It was fun to watch. I was just happy to see them go out there and actually have fun with it and not be too hard on themselves.”
Brockway is back in action at home tonight at 7 p.m. against Redbank Valley as Esposito expects to see much of the same when it comes to those in the rotation as they gear up for District 9 playoffs next week.
“(Today) I think we’re going to kind of almost look at the same thing,” Esposito said. “Redbank’s a little more aggressive in how they play and whatnot, but the game doesn’t count towards playoffs. So I really just want them to take it easy and make sure we don’t get any injuries.”
BROCKWAY 4, KEYSTONE 0
Score by Halves
Keystone 0 0 — 0
Brockway 2 2 — 4
First Half
B—Own goal (off Keystone defender near net), 10:29.
B—Amanda Decker (free kick), 25:39.
Second Half
B—Rheanna Spinda, 40:51.
B—Delayne Fremer (Kassi Tucker assist), 74:15.
Statistics
Shots: Keystone 9, Brockway 30. Saves: Keystone 17 (Jerzey Bell), Brockway 6 (Lily Heilbrun). Corner kicks: Keystone 1, Brockway 5.