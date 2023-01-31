BROCKWAY — At the half of Monday’s girls varsity basketball game between the visiting Forest Area Lady Fires and the Brockway Lady Rovers, the Lady Rovers only held a 17-11 lead. But in the third quarter, the Brockway offense came to life and scored 19 points as the Lady Rovers picked up a 49-19 victory.
“I think in the first half we were feeling a little bit sluggish from Saturday (against DuBois) yet,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said. “We had the shots and they weren’t dropping. Talking to them at halftime and just tweaking a little bit of our offense, we broke a few of our kids open and we finally got hot.”
Three Lady Rovers were in double figures on the night, led by freshman Sophia Schmader and her 16 points — 10 of which came in the second half. Sophomore Kalina Powell had a career-high 15 points with eight of those coming in the 19-point third quarter, along with six rebounds and four steals. Senior Madelyn Schmader had a double of 14 points and 10 steals while also racking up eight assists and seven rebounds. All-in-all, Esposito said he was happy with not only those three but the entire starting five that also included Raegan Gelnette and Rheanna Spinda.
“Powell made some really nice shots tonight,” Esposito said. “Sophia Schmader came out of her shell, which was nice to see. Madelyn (Schmader) — our quarterback. Everything goes around her. Gelnette, although didn’t score a lot, really got the inside botched up (to allow teammates to get open looks) and Spinda played great defense.”
Brockway jumped out to a 7-0 lead early but Forest’s Amber Guzzi would score seven unanswered points to tie things up near the end of the first quarter before a deep baseline jumper from Sophia Schmader gave Brockway a two-point lead after a quarter.
With the score 11-9 Brockway early in the second quarter, a 6-0 run got the lead to 17-9 — capped off with a midranger from Sophia Schmader — before Forest’s Kaylie Rooke scored underneath to set the halftime score at 17-11.
But in the second half, Brockway came out and put up 19 points in the third quarter compared to the Lady Fires notching five. Powell made two buckets to start things off before Lady Fire Kenzie Kopchick banked in a jumper to get the Forest deficit down to eight.
Madelyn Schmader would then hit a three and a deep two to make it 26-13 before a Rooke runner had the score at 26-15. Brockway then went on a 10-1 run to close out the quarter and essentially put the game away.
A Sophia Schmader three made it 29-16 as Powell then hit another baseline midrange jumper to get the lead to 15. Another long two by Powell made it 33-16 and a midranger by Sophia Schmader made it 35-16. Gelnette would get to the charity stripe to shoot two with 7.3 seconds left in the third quarter, making one to give Brockway a 36-16 lead heading into the final quarter of play.
Brockway picked up where they left off in the third quarter to start the fourth, with Madelyn Schmader hitting a three and another baseline jumper by Powell made it 41-16.
Rooke would then score inside for Forest to make it 41-18 but from there, Brockway would go on a 7-0 run to get the mercy rule running. Sophia Schmader hit a jumper followed by a Madelyn Schmader three to get it to 46-18. And with Gelnette at the foul line with 3:16 left to play, she hit nothing but net on her two free throws to set the running clock with a 48-18 Lady Rovers lead.
In the remaining 3:16 of the game, Gabby Araujo would hit a free throw for Forest and Brockway’s Mallory Smith made a free throw with 7.5 seconds left to set the final at 49-19.
“We worked the ball pretty well in the second half,” Esposito said. “The kids came alive. It was definitely our best second half that we’ve played this year — probably our best shooting half, too. The kids came out and they found some life and some energy ... It was nice to see that happen.”
Brockway goes to 5-13 overall on the year and is now 4-4 in its last eight games with just four more remaining on the schedule for the season. The Lady Rovers will be back in action Wednesday as they travel to Union as Esposito hopes they can carry over what they found in the second half of Monday’s game into the remaining two weeks of the regular season.
“We’re down to our final four games,” Esposito said. “I told the kids that if we play all of our games like we did in the second half, we will give all four teams trouble the rest of the way. That’s what I want to see — the improvement and staying in the games and making it a good game for everyone. They’ve come a long way. These kids have come so far and it’s nice to see.”
BROCKWAY 49,
FOREST AREA 19
Score by Quarters
Forest 7 4 5 3 — 19
B’way 9 8 19 13 — 49
Forest Area—19
Kenzie Kopchick 2 0-0 4, Kaylie Rooke 3 0-0 6, Jayden Colvin 0 0-0 0, Faith Dietrich 0 1-2 1, Kendra Carroll 0 0-0 0, Tori Brown 0 0-0 0, Amber Guzzi 3 0-0 7, Becca Wagner 0 0-0 0, Gabby Araujo 0 1-2 1, Theresa Dondo 0 0-0 0, Esther Forker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 2-4 19.
Brockway—49
Sophia Schmader 7 0-0 16, Rheanna Spinda 0 0-0 0, Kalina Powell 7 1-4 15, Raegan Gelnette 0 3-6 3, Madelyn Schmader 5 1-1 14, Maddie Mortimer 0 0-0 0, Mallory Smith 0 1-2 1, Mya Fremer 0 0-0 0, Zoe Puhala 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 6-15 49.
Three-pointers: Forest 1 (Guzzi), B’way 5 (M. Schmader 3, S. Schmader 2).