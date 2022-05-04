BROCKWAY — Posting a four-run bottom of the fourth, the Brockway Lady Rovers softball team broke a 4-4 tie and notched a 9-6 win over visiting Brookville Tuesday afternoon.
Danielle Wood, Amanda Decker, Stephanie Stage and Madalynne Heckman hit four straight singles in the bottom of the fourth after the Lady Raiders scored three in the top of the inning to tie the game.
Wood, Stage and Heckman each finished with two hits with Stage hitting a double.
In the circle, Lady Rovers pitcher Gabrielle Hertel tossed a four-hitter, striking out four and walking two.
Three of Brookville’s four hits came in the fourth with Tory McKinney doubling, Kerstyn Davie reaching on a bunt single and Delaney Barr singling. Natasha Rush also singled.
Alyssa Tollini was the losing pitcher, giving up 10 hits and no walks while striking out six.
Both teams play again Thursday. Brockway (3-9) hosts Union for a doubleheader while Brookville (0-10) visits Keystone.