BROCKWAY — The Brockway Lady Rovers, who entered this season as the defending District 9 Class 2A champions, experienced their share of ups and downs this season because of its young and inexperienced roster.
However, the Lady Rovers finished on a high note Monday with a 56-48 victory against Curwensville in the season finale.
Brockway dominated the final 12-plus minutes of the first half to build a 35-17 lead at the break, then held off the Lady Golden Tide in a back-and-forth second half to eventually win by eight.
The Lady Rovers led by as many as 20 (49-29) late in the third quarter and still held an 18-point advantage (53-35) with 3:54 to play before Curwensville closed the game on 13-3 run to make things look closer at the end than they really were.
Senior Madelyn Schmader engineered Brockway’s strong first half in what was likely he final game as a Lady Rover as she scored 15 of her team-high 16 points in the first two quarters.
She proved to be more a facilitator in the second half when Kalina Powell and Mallory Smith powered the Lady Rovers.
That duo combined to scored 15 of Brockway’s 21 second half points. Smith had eight of her career-high 10 points in the third quarter, while Powell had seven of her 13 after the break. Powell was just two points off her career-high of 15 which she had earlier this season.
The victory was the Lady Rovers’ fourth in their final five games and seventh in the last 12 after a starting the year 1-10.
“I told the girls coming in, let’s get a nice lead at halftime,” said Brockway coach Dick Esposito. ‘I wanted to play everybody and get them in and out, and it worked. But, their (Lady Tide’s) shots went down tonight. They came to play in their last game and made their foul shots too. They played a nice game.
“Madelyn was looking to dish off a little more in the second half after having a big (scoring) first half. She had a ton of rebounds too. Her and Gelnette just dominated the boards for us.
“It was nice to get the win for Madelyn being our lone senior and being with the program for as long as she has. She’s been here since fourth grade. It’s really going to be sad to see her go because she was by far our team leader this year.”
Things were competitive to start the game, with the teams trading scores in the opening two minutes before back-to-back buckets by Schmader and Rheanna Spinda put the Lady Rovers up four at 8-4.
Janelle Passmore countered with a hoop for Curwensville at the 4:46 mark, but the Lady Rovers grabbed control from there and outscored the Lady Tide 8-2 to end the opening quarter.
Madelyn Schamder and younger sister Sophia Schmader each had four points in the spurt. The elder Schamder posted eight points in the quarter, while Sophia Schmader had all six of her points in the frame.
Hoops by Spinda and Smith to start the second quarter pushed the Brockway lead to double digits at 20-9 before Powell scored twice, one off a steal, to make it 24-11.
Lady Rover Raegan Gelnette then picked up her third foul and was forced to the bench as Karleigh Freyer went 1 of 2 at the foul line with 4:32 left in the half. Gelnette’s absence didn’t hurt the Lady Rovers though, as they ripped off an 11-5 run to end the half.
Madelyn Schamder sparked that spurt with seven points as Brockway pushed its lead out to 18 (35-17) at the break.
Schmader then opened the second-half scoring by going 1 of 2 at the foul line, but the Lady Rovers struggled to get into a rhythm offensively after retaking the floor.
As a result, Curwensville put together a 10-3 spurt to open the third to cut its deficit to 38-27 just before the midway point of the quarter. Addison Butler had six points in that run and Freyer four. Butler finished with a game-high 19 points, 14 of which came in the second half, while Freyer added 12 (9 after the break).
Brockway regrouped at that point and righted the ship, thanks to a big spark by Smith who ignited an 11-3 surge to end the quarter to put the Lady Rovers up 49-30 after three full quarters.
Smith scored eight on those points on four baskets, the final one of which gave the Lady Rovers their largest lead of the night at 20 (49-29) with 12 seconds left in the quarter.
Disaster struck Brockway early in the fourth, though, as Sophia Schmader picked up her fourth foul just 25 seconds in and Gelnette fouled out with 6:38 to play.
The Lady Tide scored five straight to open the quarter around those fouls as they cut the Brockway lead to 14 at 49-35 on a Brooklynn Price basket. Powell countered with back-to-back hoops for Brockway around the midway point of the fourth to make it an 18-point lead again at 53-35.
However, the Lady Rovers mustered just three more points in the final 3:54 as Curwensville made things a little interesting down the stretch with its game and season-ending 13-3 run.
The Lady Tide go no closer than eight points in the final minute though, as Lady Rover Zoe Puhala went 1-for-2 in her first trip to the foul line all season and Spinda hit a jumper to help hold off Curwensville.
“I told the girls, in all my 36 years of coaching, this team here probably the most overachieving team that I’ve ever coached,” said Esposito. “We came out of this season with eight wins. The first part of the season, we started out 1-10 and going from there.
“We had a great finish, and I’m really proud of them because they finally understood the game, and came out and played hard. For three girls who never played before and one that just played last year and came back.”
Esposito was unsure if the school will let the team enter the playoffs with its 8-12 record.
BROCKWAY 56,
CURWENSVILLE 48
Score by Quarters
C’ville 8 9 13 19 — 48
Brockway 16 19 14 7 — 56
Curwensville—48
Skylar Pentz 3 1-2 7, Addison Butler 7 4-6 19, Karleigh Freyer 3 6-10 12, Janelle Passmore 0 2-2 2, Brooklynn Price 3 0-2 6, Jaiden Weber-Herring 1 0-0 3, Jovee Elensky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 13-22. 49.
Brockway—56
Sophia Schmader 3 0-0 6, Rheanna Spinda 4 0-0 8, Maddie Mortimer 0 0-0 0, Raegan Gelnette 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Schmader 6 3-4 16, Mya Freemer 1 0-0 2, Mallory Smith 5 0-0 10, Kalina Powell 6 0-0 13, Zoe Puhala 0 1-2 1. Totals: 25 4-6 56.
Three-pointers: C’ville 2 (Pentz, Butler), Brockway 2 (M. Schmader, Powell).