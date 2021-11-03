DuBOIS — You’ll excuse the Brockway girls soccer team if they felt a little deja vu Tuesday night, as for the second straight year the Lady Rovers found themselves in a penalty kick shootout with the District 9 Class A title on the line.
Brockway, which found itself on the wrong end of 2-1 shootout loss to Redbank Valley a year ago, pulled out a thrilling 3-2 shootout victory against Elk county Catholic Tuesday at DuBois Area High School.
The two teams split a pair of one-goal games in the regular season, with Brockway winning at home 1-0 and ECC doing the same 2-1. Tuesday’s third matchup proved you couldn’t find two teams more evenly matched as 110 minutes of soccer wasn’t enough to decide a winner as the teams were knotted at 2-2 after the second overtime period.
That sent the game to a penalty kick shootout, which the Lady Rovers lost 2-0 a year ago after it played to a 1-1 tie after 110 minutes against Redbank.
Brockway had no problem finding the net in the shootout this time around as Danielle Wood promptly put the Lady Rovers up 1-0 by blasting a shot past ECC keeper Allison Geci.
Elena Cerroni quickly tied things up when she buried a shot past Lady Rover keeper Josie Orinko.
Madalynne Heckman, who netted one of Brockway’s two goals in regulation, then found the back of the net to make it 2-1. The momentum then swung in Brockway’s favor when Orinko dove to her left and saved a shot by Geci, as the two keepers squared off in the shootout. Orinko made 11 saves between regulation and overtime.
Amanda Decker then calmly made it three goals in three shots for the Lady Rovers as they increased their lead to 3-1 before ECC’s Italia Cicione had a shot sail just over the crossbar on her attempt in the third round.
Geci then kept ECC’s hopes alive by stopping a shot by Emily Michalski, but the shootout quickly ended when Lady Crusader Rylie Belsole rang a shot off the right post.
That miss gave Brockway a 3-1 win in the shootout and 3-2 victory in the game as the Lady Rovers current batch of seniors won the third district title of their careers.
The crown was the program’s fourth in the last six years, but was the first for two members of the coaching staff — head coach Juli Esposito and assistant Delaney McMeekin. The two were teammates at Brockway but never got the chance to play for a title in their high school days.
“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous or having flashbacks (going to a shootout again),” said Esposito. “But, we have been practicing PKs since last and preparing more than we did before for something like that. So, it definitely paid off. They were all ready to go, Josie’s save (in shootout) boosted their confidence for sure.
“I kept asking the girls, who are you going to respond if this is how it’s going to play out (close battle). They played a good 110 minutes of soccer. There was a lot of good soccer from both sides, and we all got pretty worked up on both sides too I think.
“I’m just happy to see we came out on top it, even if it was a PK shootout. Our girls deserved it. I told them it wasn’t going to be easy, but they deserved to have that win after everything.”
Elk County came out strong to start the game and controlled the game in the first 13-14 minutes.
Orinko made the game’s first save in the seventh minute before Lady Crusader Tami Geci had a shot sail high shortly thereafter. Elk County had another look on goal in the box just before the 11-minute mark, but a Brockway defender blocked a shot.
Belsole then had a shot from the right side go just wide of the far post in the 11th, while Orinko turned away a shot by Seanna VanAlstine just past the 13-minute mark to keep it scoreless.
Brockway (15-4) finally got its offense going in the 14th minute, but a shot by bailey Allison from the right side of the box hit the side of the net. The Lady Rovers then missed a golden opportunity to take the lead less than a minute later as Heckman blasted a long shot off the crossbar.
Geci then made a nice save at the near post on a shot by Lady Rover Maddie Mortimer in the 18th minute. Geci was rarely tested much in regular/overtime outside the two goals she allowed as she needed to make just five saves in the game.
Brockway finally broke the ice just past the midway point of the first half.
Allison ran down a long pass on the right side, beat a defender and crossed the ball in the box. Geci dove to try to knock away the pass and got a hand on it. However, the deflection went right to Lady Rover Raegan Gelnette, who fired a shot into the back of the net to make it 1-0 at the 20:23 mark.
Both teams had scoring chances from there in the first half. Orinko recorded two more saves, while ECC had a shot by Cicione sail high over the Brockway net.
The Lady Rovers’ best chance came in the 37th minute when Decker took a long direct kick after an ECC foul. However, Geci hauled in her shot as the game went to the half with Brockway leading 1-0.
The second half started much like the beginning of the game, with ECC controling the action, although shots were far and few between for both sides in the final 40 minutes. Both had just five in the second half.
Elk County pulled even just past the 49-minute mark when Tami Geci scored on the first shot of the half by either side. The Lady Crusaders kept the pressure on after the goal, but Orinko made a pair of saves in the next three minutes to keep it 1-1.
Brockway then regained the lead in the 13th minute on a corner kick. Decker played that corner into the box, where Heckman redirected it home right in front of the net to make it 2-1.
That second lead last for just over six minutes as Tami Geci struck second time in the game when she chipped a shot past Orinko on a long ball played into the box.
Brockway nearly went back on top just over a minute later, but Allison Geci made a leaping save to keep a shot by Allison from finding the top, right corner of the net.
Heckman had two scoring chances over the next seven minutes, but had one shot turned away by Geci and a second go just wide of the left post. Orinko stopped ECC’s last shot in regulation by Cerroni with nearly 14 minutes to go.
The scoring chances in the two overtimes were limited for both teams as game looked destined for a shootout, which is what ultimately happened. Geci made one save in the two 15-minute overtime periods, while Orinko had three.
That set the stage for the thrilling finish in the shootout.
Next up for the Lady Rovers is a matchup with the District 6 champ in the opening round of the state playoffs next Tuesday. West Branch plays Bishop Guilfoyle for the D-6 title on Thursday at Philipsburg-Osceola.
“State playoffs is going to be a totally different game and level of play and speed,” said Esposito. “We’ll prepare them for that as much as possible, but from here we’re just going to go play some soccer and have some fun.”
BROCKWAY 3,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 2 (PK SO)
Score by Halves
ECC 0 2 0 0 — 2
Brockway 1 1 0 0 — 2
(Penalty shootout, Brockway wins 3-1)
Scoring Summary
First Half
BW—Raegan Gelnette (Bailey Allison assist), 20:23.
Second Half
ECC—Tammy Geci, 49:06
BW—Madalynne Heckman (Amanda Decker assist), 53:36
ECC—Tammy Geci, 60:07.
Penalty Shootout
BW—Danielle Wood goal (1-0)
ECC—Elena Cerroni goal (1-1)
BW—Madalynne Heckman goal (2-1)
ECC—Allison Gecoi shot saved by Josie Orinko (2-1)
BW—Amanda Decker goal (3-1)
ECC—Italia Cicone shot high (3-1)
BW—Emily Michalski shot saved by Allison Geci. (3-1)
ECC—Rylie Belsole shot hit right post. (3-1)
Statistics
Shots: ECC 19, Brockway 14. Saves: ECC 5 (Allison Geci), Brockway 11 (Josie Orinko). Corner kicks: ECC 10, Brockway 10.