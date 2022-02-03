BROCKWAY — On Wednesday night, the Brockway Lady Rovers honored its four seniors prior to the game against the Union Lady Damsels. And just like it’s been this entire season, it was that senior leadership that helped Brockway get to 12-5 on the season with a 51-43 win.
Senior Danielle Wood led the team with 22 points and 10 rebounds while fellow senior Selena Buttery had 19 points and 18 boards.
Wood, Buttery, Ciara Morelli and Sarah Koehler were the four seniors honored prior to the game. Morelli also had six points as the trio combined for all but four of the team’s points on the night.
“It’s a great win on Senior Night,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito. “It was a super physical game. I think our defense, even though we did give up 43, I thought our defense played really well.”
Union (11-4) played the role of spoiler early on and jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter. But the Lady Rovers would chip away and a Buttery three cut the deficit to just 13-9 at the end of the first quarter.
“The kids kept their heads up when we were down 10-2,” Esposito said. “I just told the kids to relax and we had the four seniors to start the game. We kept our heads and we knew we could dig out of this one.”
After the Lady Damsels got the lead back up to six, Brockway went on a 10-0 run to end the first half with a 19-15 lead as they held Union to just two second quarter points — two free throws by Allie Conner.
“Our goal was to shut down (Dominika) Logue and she only had three (points in the first half),” Esposito said. “All the credit on the defense has to go to all five of those kids. But Ciara Morelli tonight and (Madelyn) Schmader out front, shut Logue down. She only had one or maybe two threes. Then Raegan Gelnette, anytime (Logue) would come to the middle, she would step up. Selena and Danielle just dominated the boards because everything was getting condensed in there ... That’s what we needed and that’s what we’re doing.”
Both teams battled back and forth in the third quarter as the Lady Rovers held a 34-29 with one quarter to play. Buttery scored seven of the team’s 15 in the third.
With both teams in the bonus, free throw shooting became the deciding factor in the fourth quarter, as Wood went 10-of-12 from the stripe when it mattered most.
Brockway got the lead to 42-31 before the Lady Rovers started to hold the ball a bit more, but the Lady Damsels would cut the deficit to just six with 3:21 left in the contest and again with just 1:52 to go.
However, the senior crew wouldn’t be denied as Buttery made an and-1 and Wood hit two more free throws to stretch it back out to 11 in the final minutes. A three by Logue late then set the final at 51-43.
“The seniors decided they really wanted this game,” Esposito said. “Morelli has been a defensive specialist and our defensive player of the year for two years. It’s just continuing on and she’s finally finding her offense a little bit — and that’s great. Everybody knows what Danielle can do with the ball. Danielle and going to the basket or with threes, she’s the best point guard in District 9 — no doubt about it. Selena, what can you say, she’s inside and outside. She’s a monster on the boards. With those three seniors, they work so, so well together and have since fourth grade. I told them when they were coming through, ‘You will reap the benefits of all this happening.’ And it is.”
Logue and Kiera Croyle led the Lady Damsels with 13 each, as Logue also had 12 boards. Kennedy Vogle also had 12 points.
Esposito said Union was a great test to see where the Lady Rovers match up among other good teams in the area.
“We knew how tough they were and we scouted them,” Esposito said of Union. “We knew what they were like and I think this is the game where we’d know exactly where we’re at. We’re getting close to where we want to be but we’re not there yet.”
Esposito also said it’s been an honor to coach his seniors throughout their careers, especially his trio of starters in Buttery, Wood and Morelli.
“I just love them to death,” Esposito said of his senior trio of starters. “They have meant so much to me and this program ... They are three great, young ladies. They really are — they’re terrific in the community and their classes. They’re so smart and they’re always on honors. Kudos to them.”
Brockway is back in action on Friday as they host Clarion-Limestone.
“We’re getting better and I don’t even think we’ve hit our peak yet,” Esposito said.
BROCKWAY 51,
UNION 43
Score by Quarters
Union 13 2 14 14 — 43
Brockway 9 10 15 17 — 51
Union—43
Kennedy Vogle 4 2-3 12, Keira Croyle 4 5-8 13, Kailey Kriebel 1 0-0 3, Dominika Logue 3 5-7 13, Hailey Theuret 0 0-0 0, Allie Conner 0 2-2 2. Totals: 12 14-20 43.
Brockway—51
Madelyn Schmader 1 0-1 2, Sarah Koehler 0 0-0 0, Ciara Morelli 2 2-2 6, Danielle Wood 4 12-16 22, Selena Buttery 7 3-4 19, Raegan Gelnette 1 0-0 2, Lauren Rendos 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 17-23 51.
Three-pointers: Union 5 (Logue 2, Vogle 2, Kriebel), Brockway 4 (Buttery 2, Wood 2).