WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College held its 37th Annual Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sunday as part of the college’s Alumni Weekend, and a former standout Tri-County Area softball player was among the stellar class that featured A MAC Giant Steps Award winner, a Most Outstanding Female Athlete, two All-Americans, two All-Region honorees, two high-scoring lacrosse players and seven all-conference honorees.
Curwensville graduate Holly Lansberry, now Holly Grecco, finally got her well-deserved moment in the spotlight for everything she accomplished on the softball diamond at Lycoming College.
She was actually selected to be inducted into Lycoming’s Hall of Fame in 2020 but was unable to attend because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The school finally was able to honor Lansberry on Saturday along with the six newest members to the Hall of Fame — Abdullahi Abdi (’18 men’s soccer), Ray Bierbach (’12 football), Todd Lightner (’00 men’s lacrosse), Jennifer Reimer (’94 women’s basketball), Luke Sterling (’06 football) and Sarah (Wingerden) Zawodzinski (’09 women’s lacrosse).
Lansberry is one of the toughest pitchers in program history and one of the toughest outs at the plate.
She helped the Warrior softball team develop into contenders in the program’s early years in the MAC Commonwealth. During her career, Lansberry led the team in ERA, complete games and strikeouts four times and innings pitched, shutouts and wins three times, making a school-record 75 appearances as a pitcher in her career.
She is still second in school’s career history with 336 strikeouts and 424.2 innings pitched, third with 48 complete games, fourth in wins (32) and shutouts (7) and ninth in ERA (3.07). At the plate, she hit .314 in her career with a .413 on-base percentage (ninth in school history), 63 runs, 109 hits (eighth) and 52 walks (second).
Lansberry threw the only seven-inning perfect game in program history, a 3-0 win over Keystone as a senior, and also tossed a no-hitter against Penn College that season. As a junior, she tied the school-record by posting a 17-game hitting streak to finish the year, a mark that stood for five years, helping her earn Second Team All-MAC Commonwealth honors.
A two-time conference pitcher of the week, Lansberry led the Warriors to the program’s only appearance in the MAC Commonwealth Championship in 2011, posting a 10-8 record in the circle while throwing 116 innings and striking out 92.
Those collegiate numbers followed a stellar high school career at Curwensville where Lansberry helped lead the Lady Golden Tide to three straight PIAA playoff appearances, winning Class A state titles in 2007 and 2009.
She amassed a 75-10 record at Curwensville to go along with 14 no-hitters, 25 one-hitters and 51 shutouts. She threw 512 1/3 innings in her career, allowing just an astonishing 46 earned runs (0.63 ERA). She also posted an incredible 865 career strikeouts, which is still believed to be a District 9 record.
However, Lansberry’s outstanding numbers weren’t just limited to the mound, as Lansberry ended her high school career as a .382 hitter (123-for-322) with 130 runs, 64 RBIs, 19 doubles, four triples and two home runs.
Since graduating from Lycoming, Lansberry has worked several positions in payroll and is currently employed as an office manager at Brockport Glass Components, LLC. She also provides pitching lessons in her area and volunteers as a softball coach at Brockway Area High School.
She is married to Eric Grecco, a former wrestler at Lycoming and a Brockway graduate. The couple have two daughters, Claire and Sydney.