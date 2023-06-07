Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY... A combination of dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk of wildfire spread across central Pennsylvania today. Minimum relative humidity values will range from 20 to 30 percent. Sustained winds from the northwest will increase to around 10 to 15 mph into the afternoon with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions are also a contributing factor for the elevated risk of wildfire spread. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly. For more information about wildfire danger and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website at http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire.