DUBOIS — Pitching had largely ruled the City Classic baseball game entering Saturday night’s sixth installment, and it looked like we were headed down that road again — at least for the first four innings.
DuBois held a slim 1-0 lead over DuBois Central Catholic at that point behind the right arm and bat of senior Brycen Dinfelt as the Beavers looked to capture its fourth win in six official Classic games.
However, the pitcher’s duel between Dinkfelt and the DCC senior duo of Cole Sansom and Brandin Anderson went off the rails from there as the teams combined to score 12 runs over the final three innings. Those 12 runs matched the total runs scored in four of the first five Classics combined.
And, it was DCC that won the late-game runfest to come away with a 9-4 victory to even the City Classic all-time series at 3-3. The Cardinals actually hold a 4-3 edge overall, but the first game between the schools — an 18-3 DCC win in seven innings in 2015 wasn’t played under the “City Classic” moniker as the full renovations at Showers Field had yet to be completed.
Central grabbed the lead with a four-run top of the fifth against Dinkfelt, only to see the Beaver hit a three-run double in the bottom of the fifth to even the score at 4-4. Dinkfelt finished 2-for-4 with the double and drove in all four DuBois runs.
This night ultimately belonged to the Cardinals, though, as they put together a huge five-run top of the seventh against DuBois reliever Austin Mitchell to pull out the win.
Central Catholic got a balanaced offensive attack in the win, as eight of its nine starters had a hit, while eight different cardinals had an RBI. Blake Pisarcik was the lone DCC player with two hits.
Junior Carter Hickman, the third DCC pitcher of the night, earned the win after tossing 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. He allowed just one hit while striking out one and walking one.
Hickman, nursing a hamstring injury, started the game at designated hitter instead of his customary shortstop position but took the mound when called upon.
“Dink did a really good job for them and is a really good ball player,” said DCC coach Adam Fox. “He’s going to compete and is going to fill up the zone. That’s what we tell our guys, if you fill up the zone and throw strikes, good things can happen. I think that’s where we got in trouble a little bit tonight when Brandin walked a few guys and they got a couple runs.
“Cole did a nice job tonight and did his job and pitched two good innings. Then Brandin came in on short rest, and I can’t say enough about that kid. This is when he shines, in these end of the year games.
“I wasn’t really planning on using Carter Hickman tonight, but we got to him and he was available. He’s got a tweaked hammy right now now, and I said, ‘Carter you’re going to DH and later said go see if you can pitch.’ He went down there and threw 10 warm up pitches and said he was good.”
Dinkfelt worked around a two-out walk to Brayden Fox in the top of the first before DuBois grabbed the lead in the bottom half.
Aaron Andrulonis led off the winning with a walk and went to second on a single by Nate Tyler.
Sansom, who last played in the Classic as a freshman when he threw a five-hit shutout in a 1-0 DCC win, responded by getting Kaden Clark to pop up and striking out Tyler Chamberlin.
However, Dinkfelt didn’t let the DCC lefty off the hook and roped a single to left. Andrulonis collided with DCC third baseman Alex Colbey as he rounded third base and held up. But, he was awarded third on an obstruction call, this giving Dinkfelt and RBI he would have had without the contact.
Alex Pasternak then hammered a Sansom pitch to deep center but DCC center fielder Matt Pyne made a leaping catch at the wall to rob Pasternak of a hit and DuBois of a potential second run.
That proved to be the only offense for either side through four innings.
DuBois had just two runners — both in the second on an error and walk — in the second through fourth. Sansom, who is still on a pitch count while returning from Tommy John surgery, was lifted after two inning in favor of Anderson, who retired the side in order in the third and fourth.
Meanwhile, Dinkfelt kept DCC’s batters off-balance during that same stretch.
DuBois turned an inning-ending strike them out, thrown them out double play in the third with Tyler gunning down Pyne at second base for the final out.
Central finally got its first hit in the fourth when Fox, playing with a dislocated thumb suffered on Thursday, singled to center. Dinkfelt shut down any thoughts of a rally there, but the Beavers weren’t so fortunate in the fifth.
Sansom led off with a single to right, then Kaden Brezenski put down a bunt. He reached safely as DuBois didn’t cover first, and in that chaos Sansom tried to go first-to-third.
Sansom appeared to be out as Pasternak put the tag on him, but the third base umpire ruled Sansom got in under the tag and called him safe. The call changed the complexion of the inning, and DCC took advantage.
Anderson followed with a single to center to plate Sansom before Pyne flew out for what could have been the second out as the DCC lineup rolled over. Leadoff man Aiden Snowberger then ripped a single to right to score Brezenski.
An infield single by Pisarcik that Pasternak made a diving stop on while playing up loaded the bases as the Beaver couldn’t tag courtesy runner Andrew Green as he ran behind him.
Fox then drew a walk to force home Green before Snowberger scored on a wild pitch to cap the inning and give DCC a 4-1 lead.
DuBois answered right back with a three-run bottom of the fifth against Anderson, using some patience at the plate to do so.
Anderson struck out Mitchell to open the inning but walked Andrulonis and Tyler. The runners then advanced on a groundout before Tyler Chamberlin drew a walk to load the bases.
That brought Dinkfelt to the plate, and he smacked a ball the other way for a three-run double to even the score at 4-4. Anderson then walked Pasternak and pinch-hitter Colby Estrada before being pulled in favor of Hickman, who got a comebacker to end the inning.
DuBois then went to Mitchell on the mound, and he worked around a pair of one-out walks with two strikeouts to keep it a 4-4 game.
The Beavers tried to make some noise in the bottom of the sixth, getting a pinch-hit double from Billy Gray with one out. Hickman stranded him at third, though, as the game went to the seventh still tied.
The inning started innocently enough with a walk and fielder’s choice that resulted in the first. However, DCC then loaded the bases when Ben Gritzer was hit and Hickman hit a shot to deep center that Chamberlin nearly made a leaping catch on similar to Pyne’s play.
DuBois caught a break, though, as Fox didn’t get a good read on the play and only made it to third. In the end, that mistake didn’t hurt DCC as Mitchell walked Sansom before hitting Brezenski and Cartar Kosko — forcing in three runs in the process to give the Cardinals a 7-4 lead.
That spelled the end for Mitchell, as DuBois went to lefty Brock Smith.
Pyne and later Pisarcik each delivered RBI singles to cap the inning and make it 9-4.
“We had a base running mistake there, and he (Brayden) knows it,” said Fox. “It happens, and everyone picked him up and we were patient at the plate and put a big inning together to win it there. I’m not going to panic when we’re down 1-0, 2-0. I knew our bats would come and put some pressure on them.
“That was the game plan — take the emotion out of this game and be ourselves. It’s about us, and that’s out motto this year — no outside factors. We win because of us and lose because of us. These kids are on a roll, and hopefully they can continue it.”
The DCC defense then helped Hickman in the bottom of the seventh, as Pisarcik made a sliding stop at second for the first out before Snowberger made a nice catch in right on a ball that initially spun him around.
Pasternak extended the game with a two-out walk, but Hickman got Estrada to ground out to second to end the game in what very well may have been the final game at Showers Field for DuBois’ seniors.
“Ultimately, it comes down to pitching and defense and a game of mistakes,” said DuBois coach Dan Bowman. “We didn’t pick up some signs, we had opportunities to score and left guys on base. We het through the middle part of the game and Anderson shuts us down for three, then we got to him late but it wasn’t enough.
“Still, it seems to be one big inning, and this time it happened to be the seventh. Overall, it was a great fight, and you couldn’t ask for anything more dramatic leading up to the seventh for a City Classic game.
“It was a great opportunity to see some high energy and quality arms. I mean, Sansom and Anderson are good, and Hickman throws the ball real well. And for us, that has been a trend. We’ve seen mostly everyone’s ones, twos or threes this season. I think it’s a sign of respect, but you have to respect the guys in the other dugout for taking they day on us.”
Central Catholic, which improved to 14-4, is scheduled to close out the season with games today at Brookville and Wednesday at home vs. Cameron County.
DuBois (8-8) ends its regular season with a doubleheader at Williamsport on Friday.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 9,
DUBOIS 4
Score by Innings
DCC 000 040 5 — 9
DuBois 100 030 0 —:4
DCC—9
Aiden Snowberger rf 5111, Blake Pisarcik 2b 4021, Brayden Fox lf 3111, Ben Gritzer c 3000, Dylan Hanna cr 0100, Carter Hickman dh-p 4110, Alex Colbey 3b 0000, Cole Sansom p-1b 3211, Kaden Brezenski 2211, Brandin Anderson 1b-p 2011, Andrew Green cr 0100, Cartar Kosko 3b 0001, Matt Pyne cf 3011. Totals: 29-9-9-8.
DuBois—4
Aaron Andrulonis 2b 0200, Billy Gray 1010, Nate Tyler c 3010, Davey Aughenbaugh cr 0100, Kaden Clark rf 4000, Tyler Chamberlin 1b-cf 3100, Brycen Dinkfelt p-ss 4024, Alex Pasternak 3b-1b 2000, Jordan Ell lf 2000, Colby Estrada ph-lf 1000, Gavin Kaschalk ss-3b 3000, Austin Mitchell cf-p 3000, Brock Smith p 0000. Totals: 24-4-4-4.
Errors: DCC 1, DuBois 0. LOB: DCCC 9, DuBois 9. DP: DCC 1, DuBois 0. 2B: Gray, Dinkfelt. HBP: Gritzer (by Mitchell), Brezenki (by Mitchell), Kosko (by Mitchell). SB: Dinkfelt. CS: Pyne (by Tyler).
Pitching
DCC: Cole Sansom-2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Brandin Anderson-2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO; Carter Hickman-2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0R, 1 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Brycen Dinkfelt-5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Austin Mitchell-1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO, 3 HB; Brock Smith-2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hickman. Losing pitcher: Mitchell.