DuBOIS — A back-and-forth battle between the St. Marys and DuBois boys basketball teams Wednesday night saw the final lead change take place with 6.2 seconds remaining. That’s when Flying Dutchmen Anthony Nedzinski found an open Quin Gavazzi, who drilled a three to give St. Marys a 52-50 road victory.
Both teams shot well from beyond the arc, with St. Marys knocking down 11 three-pointers while the Beavers had six of them.
Gavazzi had five triples and a total of 19 points while Nedzinski had 14 points and four threes of his own.
“It was a great game and both teams were working hard out there,” St. Marys head coach Bill Shuey said. “It just came down to a lucky shot and a couple of foul shots that (DuBois) missed at the end. It could’ve went either way.”
Nedzinski drilled a three to give St. Marys a 46-45 lead with 1:43 to play, but DuBois’ Cam Thompson answered underneath to put the Beavers back on top, 47-46, with 1:25 to go. And after a St. Marys miss inside, DuBois got the ball and Maddox Bennett hit a three to give the Beavers a four-point, 50-46 lead with 55.8 seconds left to play.
Gavazzi would then later hit a three with 27.7 remaining to cut the DuBois lead to 50-49. That’s when St. Marys started to foul to send the Beavers to the charity stripe — needing three team fouls to get to one-and-one opportunities. That came at 17.6 seconds remaining as Bennett was fouled, but the Beaver freshman missed the front end of the one-and-one and Tanner Fox came down with the rebound.
“At the end of the game, we’ve got to get stops,” DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said. “It’s the same story — we’ve just got to get stops and in that last minute, we were up four. We forced a miss, had the ball in our hands and we didn’t secure it. Then (Gavazzi) hit a three and then at the end, same thing, they hit a three with (6.2 seconds) left so. We just needed two stops. We had a four-point lead with a minute left and just couldn’t get the stops we needed.”
With the Dutchmen having the ball, a drive around the foul line by Nedzinski cleared the way for Gavazzi to be open on the perimeter, as Gavazzi’s shot went over the outstretched hand of Thompson and went through the net with 6.2 seconds remaining.
“Those two seem to have sense of where each of them are on the floor,” Shuey said of Nedzinski and Gavazzi. “And they look for each other — and (Nedzinski) will find Quin when we need something.”
DuBois had just 6.2 seconds to answer with a game-winning or game-tying shot and the Beavers almost pulled it off. Rudy Williams took the inbound pass and was able to drive towards the hoop, sending up a shot inside over a couple of St. Marys defenders. But the shot fell short and the Flying Dutchmen escaped with a 52-50 win.
“He did a good job getting downhill and attacking the basket at the end and the layup came up just short,” Bennett said of Williams’ drive as time expired. “But still, we’ve got to develop the toughness to get one or two more stops when we need it.”
St. Marys had a barrage of threes in the first quarter as they knocked down six of them — three from Gavazzi, two from Nedzinski and one from Tanner Fox — for a 22-point first quarter. The Beavers, however, only trailed by six as Bennett knocked a couple treys of his own as Tyson Kennis was a force inside.
Kennis had a game-high 20 points and 15 rebounds, with 16 of his 20 points coming in the first half.
“In some areas, I thought we improved,” Bennett said. “I thought we did a good job of getting Tyson the ball. He was strong, physical and he did a great job and I thought we did a good job finding him.”
But as hot as the St. Marys shooting was in the first quarter, it was the opposite in the second quarter as the Beavers outscored the Dutchmen 13-4 en route to a 29-26 DuBois halftime lead.
“Second quarter went cold and then we tried to get it inside,” Shuey said. “I’ll tell you, (Kennis) was killing us and I think we only held him to four points in the second half. I thought Charlie Coudriet did a nice job on him in the second half.”
Five lead changes alone were in the third quarter as a two-point lead by each team was the largest of the quarter as a host of St. Marys players took part while DuBois did its work with Thompson at the charity stripe as the Dutchmen had a 38-36 lead entering the fourth.
A 5-0 DuBois run with a Thompson layup and a Bennett three gave DuBois a 41-38 lead before Coudriet hit one of two free throws and then later scored inside, tying up the game. A Williams runner inside gave DuBois another lead with 3:50 left to play and a Kennis turnaround gave the Beavers a 45-41 lead with 3:26 to go.
Nedzinski got to the foul line and hit both free throws with 2:40 left, cutting the DuBois lead to two before the aforementioned Nedzinski three gave the Dutchmen the 46-45 lead with under two minutes to play.
Shuey said the win will go a long way as St. Marys has already eclipsed its win total from a season ago.
“It’s a great win for us,” Shuey said. “Last year we only won five games. It’s all about believing in themselves and I think this got them a little bit closer to that confidence level that they need to have going down the stretch.”
St. Marys (7-3) is back in action on Friday as they host its crosstown rival in Elk County Catholic as they look for revenge from ECC’s 50-38 win over the Dutchmen in the Elk County Holiday Tournament on Dec. 30.
“If we take that intensity that we had here, who knows what will happen on Friday,” Shuey said.
DuBois (5-7) takes to the court on Saturday as they host Warren.
ST. MARYS 52
DuBOIS 50
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 22 4 12 14 — 52
DuBois 16 13 7 14 — 50
St. Marys—52
Tanner Fox 3 0-1 7, Anthony Nedzinski 4 2-5 14, Tyler Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Quin Gavazzi 7 0-0 19, Zach Thorwart 0 0-0 0, Dan Schutz 0 0-0 0, Charlie Coudriet 2 1-4 5, Lucas Bauer 0 0-0 0, Matt Davis 0 0-0 0, Ben Paul 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 3-10 50.
DuBois—50
Cam Thompson 3 5-6 12, Maddox Bennett 4 0-1 12, Ben Hickman 1 0-0 2, Rudy Williams 2 0-0 4, Tyson Kennis 8 3-5 20, Aiden West 0 0-0 0, Noah Farrell 0 0-0 0, Drew Gudalis 0 0-0 0, Trey Wingard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 8-12 50.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 11 (Gavazzi 5, Nedzinski 4, Fox, Davis), DuBois 6 (Bennett 4, Kennis, Thompson).