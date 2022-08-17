REYNOLDSVILLE — Mother Nature provided perfect weather for an evening of exciting action at Hummingbird Speedway Saturday night. Fans were treated to some intense racing action as both repeat and new winners found their way to Victory Lane. Doug Surra topped the Swanson Heavy Truck Repair & Service Semi-Lates, Bruce Hartzfeld won the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Pro Stocks A-Main, Denny Fenton was the winner of the Carns Powersports/Mountain Extreme Powersports Super Late Models feature, and Mitchell Wright took the checkers for the Andy Man’s Car Care Economods. Josh Fields continued his winning streak in the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau Pure Stocks and newcomer Chad Lidwell brought home the win for the Sunny 106 4-Cylinders. In addition, the PA Thunder On The Dirt Vintage Modified Racing Series visited the speedway with Mark Hahn coming out on top of that class.

