DuBOIS — We’ve been here before.
For the sixth time in the last eight years, players from St. Marys and Punxsutawney will square off for the District 9 Class AA singles title.
And, this time around it will be a pair of first-time finalists — St. Marys senior Davan Lion and Punxsy junior Chloe Presloid — vying for D-9 gold and a trip to the PIAA Championships later this month.
The duo battled their way to the finals in completely different ways Tuesday at DuBois Area High School.
Lion, a two-time D-9 doubles champion, got a first-round bye as the top seed. She then made quick work of the two opponents she faced — all while not dropping a game.
Lion blanked Brockway’s Taylor Rhed, 10-0, in the quarterfinals before sweeping Clearfield’s Lindsey Kerlin, 6-0, 6-0, in the semifinals.
Despite the loss, Kerlin put together a strong day as she became the first Lady Bison in recent memory to reach at least the semifinals in the singles tournament. Clearfield’s last finalist in the singles was way back in 2007 when Courtney Kauch won a title in Class AAA before the Lady Bison dropped to AA along with Punxsy and Bradford, thus ending the D-9 AAA tournament.
Kerlin reached the semis with identical 10-1 wins against Bradford’s Alisiya Dansberger in the opening round and Punxsy’s Emily McMahan in the quarterfinals. McMahan beat Elk County Catholic’s Audrey Dornisch, 10-2, in her her first match.
As for Rhed, she collected a first-round win against Johnsonburg’s Kendel Mehalko, 10-2, before falling to Lion.
On the other side of the bracket, Presloid was involved in a couple of the closer matches of the day.
She opened with a 10-3 win against ECC’s Lydia Anderson before besting St. Marys’ Emma Gavazzi, 10-6, in the quarterfinals. That victory set up a showdown with nemesis Selena Buttery of Brockway in the semifinals. Buttery, the No. 2 seed, also got a first round bye before beating Clearfield’s Peyton Reese to reach the quarterfinals.
Presloid and Buttery have a long history of playing tight matches over the years, and Tuesday’s matchup — the third third season between the two — shaped up to be another.
However, Presloid put together a strong all-around effort, while Buttery struggled with her serving, which appeared to trickle down to the rest of her game as unforced errors plagued the Lady Rover all match long.
Presloid jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening set, then led 4-1 and 5-2 before Buttery won back-to-back games to make it 5-4.
It looked like Buttery had found her game a little, but her serve let her down in the 10th game of the set. She committed three straight double faults as Presloid won the game and the set, 6-4.
Preloid carried that momentum into the second set, winning the first two games. Buttery won the third to make it 2-1, but it was all Presloid from there as the Lady Chuck ripped off four straight games to take the set 6-1 to sweep the match.
The win was Presloid’s first of the year against Buttery, who won both regular season matchups in third-set super tiebreakers.
Gavazzi notched a 10-1 win in the opening round against Johnsonburg’s maria Catalano, while Reese beat Bradford’s Tylin Hillyard by that same 10-1 score in her first-round contest.
Lion and Presloid will square off for the title today at 4 p.m. back at DuBois Area high School. History is on Lion’s side as a St. Marys has won the previous six head-to-head matchups in the finals and eight straight singles titles overall.
With the singles tournament being pushed back a day because of weather, and Presloid reaching the finals, Punxsy’s D-9 Class AA Team Tournament quarterfinal match with ECC scheduled for today will now be played Thursday at Punxsy at 3 p.m.
District 9 Class AA
Singles Tournament
Team Key: Bradford –BR, Brockway –BW, Clearfield –C, Elk County Catholic –ECC, Johnsonburg –J, Punxsutawney –P, St. Marys –SM.
Individual Results
First Round
Davan Lion (SM), bye; Taylor Rhed (BW) def. Kendal Mehalko (J), 10-2; Lindsey Kerlin (C) def. Alisiya Dansberger (BR), 10-1; Emily McMahan (P) def. Audrey Dornisch (ECC), 10-2; Selena Buttery (BW), bye; Peyton Reese (C) def. Tylin Hillyard (BR), 10-1; Chloe Presloid (P) def. Lydia Anderson (ECC), 10-3; Emma Gavazzi (SM) def. Maria Catalano (J), 10-1.
Quarterfinals
Lion (SM) def. Rhed (BW), 10-0; Kerlin (C) def. McMahan (P), 10-1; Buttery (BW) def. Reese (C), 10-5; Presloid (P) def. Gavazzi (SM), 10-6.
Semifinals
Lion (SM) def. Kerlin (C), 6-0, 6-0; Presloid (P) def. Buttery (BW), 6-4, 6-1.
Championship
Davan Lion (SM) vs. Chloe Presloid (P), today at 4 p.m. at DuBois High School