DUBOIS — Missed opportunities came back to haunt the DuBois boys soccer team Thursday night, as Clarion-Limestone cashed in on more of its chances to spoil the Beavers Senior Night with a 3-2 victory.
The teams played an even first half that saw both sides score twice, but it was the Lions’ second goal that knotted things at 2-2 that went a long way in deciding the game.
That’s because Thomas Uckert converted a penalty kick with 3:53 remaining in the half to pull his team even despite being outshot 10-6 in the opening 40 minutes.
Clarion-Limestone’s Bailee Verdill netted his second goal of the game 12:29 into the second half to put the Lions up for good at 3-2. The C-L defense and keeper Tyler Bingham did the rest from there. Bingham posted nine saves, seven in the first half on a night when his team was outshot 17-12 overall.
DuBois keeper Cullen McAllister, one of three seniors honored prior to the game along with Ethan Wineberg and Zak Marshall, did his part to keep the Beavers in the game as well as he recorded seven saves.
“That was probably one of the best games we’ve had as far as ball movement, but we just weren’t finishing the chances we had,” said Beavers coach Matt Erickson. “I think towards the end of the game we got little rushed and trying to force things too much and made some turnovers where we didn’t beed too.
“That’s kind of where we ended up without getting any opportunities to finish there towards the end. There keeper made some nice saves too, and they had two really good goals and a penalty kick. Sometimes, that’s all it takes.
“We’ve had a lot games where we were getting the opportunities and we just weren’t taking the chances to shoot it. We end up working the ball too much and by the time we look to move the ball forward everything is closed down. We were taking those shots tonight, so that was nice to see.”
Clarion-Limestone drew first blood in the fourth minute when Verdill tracked down a long ball into the DuBois box. McAllister hurried out in an attempt to corral the ball, but Verdill just beat him to it and fired a shot past the Beaver keeper to make it 1-0 3:39 in.
DuBois countered with some strong play, but freshman Landon Akers had a long shot stopped by Bingham just before the 7-minute mark. He didn’t miss on his next opportunity, as he stole a Lions pass, dribbled in through the defense and blasted a shot past Bingham to even the score at 9:24.
The Lions nearly regained the lead just over a minute later, but McAllister made a nice save on a shot by Uckert to keep it 1-1. DuBois then tipped the momentum in their favor for the next 10 minutes or so, but couldn’t crack Bingham.
He turned away a shot by Isaac Brigger in the 12th minute, then got help from a defender who cleared the ball out of harms way after Beaver Edward Burkett had drug a shot past a sprawling Bingham in the 16th minute.
The Lion keeper added two more saves before the midway point of the first half on shots by Akers and Wineberg.
McAllister returned the favor on the other end in the 23rd minute, denying a shot by Brenden Bettwy.
DuBois then grabbed the lead in the 28th minute when Wineberg slipped a pass through the Lions defense that freshman Landon Pawl ran onto before finding the top right corner of the net to put DuBois up 2-1.
Teammate Thai ran nearly made it 3-1 a couple minutes later but just missed redirecting home a ball played into the box that Bingham initally got his hands on.
McAllister came up with a nice save less than two minutes later to preserve the DuBois lead, while Bingham made a diving save on a Tran shot on the other end 42 seconds later.
DuBois’ Jay Parekh then had a shot go just wide right before the 35-minute mark as the Beavers came up empty on another prime scoring chance. Those missed opportunities came back to hurt them a couple minutes later when Uckert coverted his penalty kick to tie the game after a Lion was fouled in the box.
Those missed chances popped up in the second half for DuBois again.
Burkett had a chance to put the Beavers up in the 47th minute, but Bingham made another save by knocking the ball out of play for a corner kick. DuBois had eight corners in the game but C-L defended all eight of them.
Verdill then found the back of the net on the Lions’ second shot of the second half to give C-L a 3-2 advantage with 27:31 to play. The Lions kept the pressure on the DuBois net the next 15 minutes but came up empty themselves as Bettwy had a shot sail high, Verdill one wide and another stopped by McAllister.
DuBois made one final push in the final 10 minutes but couldn’t solve Bingahm to tie the game.
Wineberg had a shot go high in the 70th minute, while Ryan Johnson had a pair of shots be just off the mark. DuBois thought it had a penalty kick chance itself with less than three minutes to go when Tran appeared to be taken down in the box.
But, no call was made and the Lions held on for the win to improve to 9-2 on the season.
Despite the loss, Erickson was pleased with the way his three seniors played.
“Cullen played great in goal tonight and came up with a couple really good saves, and Ethan (Wineberg) played great out in the midfield as a defensive mid and has all season,” said Erickson. “Zak Marshall got out there today and played great for us on the outside mid.
“We didn’t win the game, and the seniors didn’t score the goals, but they all played really well tonight.”
DuBois, which fell to 6-7, hosts Warren Saturday at 1 p.m.
CLARION-LIMESTONE 3,
DUBOIS 2
Score by Halves
C-L 2 1 — 3
DuBois 2 0 — 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
CL—Bailee Verdill, 3:39.
D—Landon Akers, 9:24.
D—Landon Pawl (Ethan Wineberg assist), 27:35.
CL—Thomas Uckert (penalty kick).
Second Half
CL—Bailee Verdill, 52:29.
Statistics
Shots: C-L 12, DuBois 17. Saves: C-L 9 (Tyler Bingham), DuBois 7 (Cullen McAllister). Corner kicks: C-L 2, DuBois 8.