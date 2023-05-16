DUBOIS — Not even a change in time and venue could derail the way the Penn State DuBois baseball team has been playing of late, as the ninth-seeded Nittany Lions knocked off eighth-seeded D’Youville, 10-5, in its Small College World Series opener on Monday.
The teams were slated to open the tournament with a noon game at Stern Family Field, but issues with the recently refurbished pitcher’s mound there forced the cancellation of both games to be held there. Which is turn has around wreaked havoc on the scheduling for the World Series as the USCAA is looking to play everything at Showers Field now.
DuBois and D’Youville saw their game pushed back to 5:30 p.m. at Showers, which was when the winner was originally scheduled to take on top-seeded Miami-Hamilton in a winners’ bracket contest.
D’Youville jumped on DuBois starter Connor Cherry for a pair of runs in the bottom of the first as Billy Morris belted a two-run home run to right-center. Teammate Jon Simpson followed with a single as the Saints appeared to have Cherry on the ropes early on.
However, he responded with a strikeout of Craig Oliver to end the first and settled in from there. Cherry eventually went the distance to save some arms for the Nittany Lions as he threw 119 pitches.
Cherry’s put zeroes in the second through sixth innings, with his only other big mistake coming in the bottom of the seventh with his team leading 10-2. And, it was Morris who made him pay again as he launched a three-run homer off the room of the observation building in left. That homer came after a catcher’s interference call extended the inning with two outs.
Morris’ two big swing, which netted the Saints all five of their runs, were really all D’Youville could muster against Cherry though. The sophomore righty allowed the five runs, four earned, on just five hits while striking our two and walking four.
DuBois got Cherry the lead with a big four-run top of the second against Saints starter Chris Auclair after Morris’ first-inning blast and never looked back as the Lions scored in every inning but the first.
Auclair lasted just 3 2/3 innings, as DuBois made the big lefty throw 98 pitches in that short outing. They tagged him for six runs, all earned, on eight hits. while he struck out three and walked three.
All told, DuBois churned out 14 hits against six Saints pitchers. And, it was the bottom of the Lions’ order that enjoyed a big day to spark the offensive explosion. The bottom three spots in the lineup combined to go 5-for-9 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Kyle Elensky led that trio with a 3-for-4 day that featured a double, RBI and two runs. Leadoff man Colby Bodtorf (3-for-5, 1 RBI, 2 runs) and No. 2 hitter Brett Beith (2-for-3, 4 RBIs) were the prime beneficiaries of the bottom three getting on base.
Cory Lehman also added a 2-for-3 day with two doubles, a RBI and a pair of runs scored.
“Connor Cherry, statistically, has been our best pitcher all year,” said PSU DuBois coach Tom Calliari. “We did a lot of work on their lineup and just felt he was the best matchup with his spin and pitching off his breaking ball and slider. That helps make his 82 (mph) look 87.
“But, hats off to their one kid (Morris). He took two swings and scored five runs on two swings, because he is one of the nest hitters we have ever faced. That’s how quick a game can change.
“Offensively, we had that kid’s (Auclair) pitch count up to 79 piches in the first three innings. That was our game plan going in, to slow him down on the mound, disrupt his rhythm and get his pith count up. And, we did a good job of that, which drove him out of the game.
“We moved Kyle Elensky up in the order a little (to 7th), and he’s been swinging the heck out of the bat. He’s a freshman who just keeps better and better. He had great swings today and had a big day, and Gavlock was able to grind out at-bats.
“And, putting Tyler (Yough) down there, who was one of our better hitters last year, he’s just scuffled here a little bit. But, he hit a fastball off the wall, which was big for his confidence too. The bottom of the order was big today for sure.”
The Saints looked to be flying high after Morris’ two-run blast in the bottom of the first, but that feeling was short-lived as DuBois seized control of the game with its four-run top of the second.
Lehman jump-started things with a leadoff singe, while Brandon Sicheri reached on a bunt single. Sicheri promptly stole second and Lehman raced home when the throw got stuck under Sicheri as he slide into the bag.
Elensky followed with a single to right to plate Sicheri to make it 3-2 before Tyler Yough doubled off the wall in right-center to put a pair n scoring position. Alex Gavlock then walked to load the bases.
Auclair countered with a strikeout of Bodtorf, but Beith came through with a clutch two-out, two-run single to right to put DuBois up 5-2.
The Nittany Lions then slowly extended that lead with single runs in the third through sixth innings to go up 8-2. During that same time, Cherry silenced the Saints bats and didn’t allow more than one base runner in any of those four innings.
Lehman drew a leadoff walk in the third and later scored when Yough reached on a strikeout on a pitch that went to the backstop. In the fourth, Bodtorf hit a leadoff single, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a Beith sac fly.
Gavlock delivered a two-out RBI single in the fifth to plate Elensky, who had doubled inside the third base bag earlier in the inning. Lehman was then in the middle of things again in the sixth when he doubled home Bryce Dobson, who had walked.
Holding that 8-2 advantage, DuBois tacked on two more insurance runs in the seventh.
Pinch-hitter Tylor Herzing led off with a walk and was bunted to second by Gavlock. A Bodtorf double then chased home Herzing, while Bodtorf scored on Beith’s second sac fly of the game to make it a 10-2 game.
Calliari sent Cherry back out for the bottom of the seventh, and the sophomore continued to battle and showed no ill signs of his elevated pitch count.
Catcher Grant Lillard opened the inning with a tough catch near the backstop on a foul ball. Jeremy Glinski then drew a walk off Cherry, but the Lion got Alex Dzimian to popup to Bodtorf for out No. 2.
Ethan Hammond kept the inning going when he reached on a catcher’s interference call. Morris then hammered his second homer of the game to make it 10-5, but Cherry quickly ended any thoughts of a saints comeback bid as he fielded a soft comebacker off the bat of Simpson and flipped to first for the final out.
The victory earned Penn State DuBois a very early wakeup call, as the Lions will play top-seeded Miami-Hamilton at 8:30 this morning at Showers.
The winner of that game will play again at 7:30 p.m. against PSU Mont Alto, which blanked Bryant & Stratton, 7-0, Monday. The loser between DuBois and Miami-Hamilton is off until Wednesday morning when they would play the loser of Tuesday’s elimination bracket game between D’Youville and Bryant & Stratton at 9:30 a.m.
PENN STATE DUBOIS 10,
D’YOUVILLE 5
Score by Innings
DuBois 041 111 2 — 10
D’Youville 200 000 3 — 5
PSU DuBois—10
Colby Bodtorf ss 5231, Brett Beith cf 3024, Grant Lillard c 41010, Austin Mitchell cr 0000, Bryce Dobson rf 2100, Tanner LaBenne ph 1000, Cory Lehman 1b 3221, Brandon Sicheri lf 4110, Kyle Elensky 3b 4231, Tyler Yough dh 3110, Tylor Hering ph 0100, Connor Cherry p 0000, Alex Gavlock 2b 1011, Cole Slaugenhoup ph 1000. Totals: 31-10-14-8.
D’Youville—5
Jeremy Glinski c 3100, Alex Dzimian dh 4010, Chris Auclair p 0000, Connor Bowman p 0000, Mike Pasquarella p 0000, Zach Penner p 0000, Kyle Nash p 0000, Ethan Hammond lf 1200, Billy Morris ss 4225, Jon Simpson 1b 4010, Craig Oliver 2b 2000, Hunter Nowak rf 2010, Blaise Kolbert 3b 2000, Dillon Crook cf 2000, John Rogowski Jr. ph 1000. Totals: 25-5-5-5.
Errors: DuBois 1, D’Youville 1. LOB: DuBois: 9. D’Youville 5. 2B: Bodtorrf, Lillard, Lehman 2, Elensky, Yough’ Dzimian, Nowak. HR: Morris 2. SF: Beith 2. SAC: Gavlock. SB: Bodtorf, Beith 2, Lillard, Dobson, Sicheri, Elensky; Glinski. CS: Lillard (by Glinski). Oliver (by Lillard). PO: Gavlock (by Glinski).
Pitching
PSU DuBois: Connor Cherry-7 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO, 2 HB.
D’Youville: Chris Auclair-3 2/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Connor Bowman-1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Mike Pasquarella-0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Zach Penner-1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Kyle Nash-1/3 IP, 0 H,0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Cherry. Losing pitcher: Auclair.