HERSHEY — Clearfield and St. Marys sent a combined seven wrestlers to Hershey for the PIAA Class AAA Championships and enjoyed a strong opening day Thursday — one that saw five of those qualifiers reach the quarterfinal and all seven advance to Day 2.
Clearfield went 5-1 on the day, with the lone blemish coming from junior Evan Davis, who lost his 113-pound pigtail bout but bounced right back to win his first round consolation.
Seniors Oliver Billotte (285) and Mark McGonigal (172), as well as sophomore carter Chamberlain (189) and freshman Brady Collins (126), all won their respective first round bouts and will start today in the quarterfinals.
St. Marys went 1-for-2 when it came to quarterfinalists, with junior Waylon Wehler winning his opener at 172 and freshman Aiden Beimel dropping his at 106, a setback that dropped him into the second round of consolations today.
Billotte (30-3), the only one of the five Bison to already own a state medal (8th in 2020), put in a strong effort to close out the first round for the Bison by beating Central Dauphin senior Ben Stewart, 7-0.
The senior scored the opening takedown just 16 into the match and was in complete control from there. Billotte needed just four seconds to reverse Stewart in the second and tacked on a stalling point for a 5-0 lead.
Stewart chose neutral in the third, but that only benefitted Billotte who scored a takedown 17 seconds into the period to make it 7-0. That proved to be the final.
The win sets up a quarterfinal showdown against the state’s No. 2 ranked heavyweight (according to papowerwrestling.com) in Greensburg-Salem senior William McChesney (35-0), who is seeking his third straight PIAA medal. He was seventh two years ago and fourth last season. McChesney beat Strath Haven junior Ben Farabaugh, 8-1, in his opening bout.
McGonigal (30-9), a three-time state qualifier like Billotte, came in aggressive from the start Thursday. He scored a takdown in the opening 20 seconds against Abington Heights’ sophomore Caleb Marzolino and led 2-1 after two minutes.
The Bison recorded a quick reversal to star the second period before pinning Marzolino in 2:47 to reach the quarters, where he faces Interboro senior Dom Agostino (41-2), who also is ranked second in the state.
Agostino, the Southeast Region champ, placed sixth a year ago in Hershey. He beat Belle Vernon senior Logan Hoffman (36-7), 11-6, in Thursday’s first round.
Chamberlain (29-8) made a statement in his first match at the Giant Center, as he knocked off Chambersburg sophomore Aiden Hight (31-8), 9-3.
The Bison grabbed control with a strong first period that featured a pair of takedowns and resulted in a 4-2 lead after two minutes. Hight then escaped late on the second period to pull within a point at 4-3, but the third period was all Chamberlain.
Hight elected to let the Bison up to start the period but that moved backfired when Chamberlain not only took down Hight but got a pair of backpoints to go with it to push the lead to 9-3, which proved to be the final.
Like Billotte and McGonigal, he too gets a No. 2 ranked wrestler in the semifinals — Nazareth junior Sammy Sasso (43-0), a returning seventh-place medalist who is the Northeast Regional champ. Sasso pinned Strath Haven’s Sam Milligan in 1:15 in his opening bout.
Clearfield’s fourth quarterfinalist is actually the first to punch their ticket there in freshman 126-pounder Collins, who like Chamberlain, showed very little nerves while making his states debut with a 10-4 win against Manheim Township senior Josua Hillard, a three-time qualifier.
The freshman jumped out to a 5-0 first-period lead on a takedown and three nearfall points. It appeared he might take that lead to the third as he and and Hillard battled nearly the entire second period on their feet.
However, Hight got in deep and scored a takedown with two seconds left to make it 5-2. Hight then turned Collins from the top position for two nearfalls just before the midway point of the third to make it 5-4.
Collins, ranked No. 13 entering Hershey, didn’t waver though and worked free for an escape. He then took Hillard down to his back for a four-point move to set the final at 10-4.
With the win, Collins advanced to battle Hempfield Area junior Ethan Lebin (31-7), the Souhwest Regional champ in the quarterfinals. Lebin, who is ranked No 7, bested Wallenpaupack’s Gunnar Myers, 3-1, in the first round.
As for Davis (30-11), he dropped a 12-2 contest to Penn Manor sophomore Travis Clawson (35-7) in a 113-pound pigtail. However, the Bison responded by pinning Canon-McMillan junior Brandon Dami in 2:08 in the first round of consolations.
The junior will now face Northampton junior Carson Wagner (26-8) in the second round of consolations today. Wagner, ranked No. 7 in the state, is a two-time medalist (5th & 6th).
When it came to St. Marys, Wehler (33-2) was the main story Thursday as he pulled out a 7-4 win against Northern York sophomore Cole Bartram (31-6) in the first round. Bartram came in ranked No. 6 in the state and Wehler No. 7.
The pair wrestled a scoreless first period before trading reversals in the second to keep things tied at 2-2. Wehler then chose bottom in the third and Bartram let him up to start the period.
Wehler got a takedown just past he midway point of the period to go up 5-2, but Bartram countered with an escape and then a stalling point to make it 5-4 in the final 10 seconds. Wehler left no doubt though, as he scored a takedown in the final momenst to set the final.
The Dutchman now faces Owen J. Roberts sophomore Dillon Bechtold (35-7) in today’s quarters after Bechtold knocked off Bethlehem Catholic junior Luke Thomas, 5-3, in the first round.
Beimel (28-3), fresh of becoming St. Marys’ first freshman regional champ, struggled to get going in his opener Thursday and dropped a 3-1 matchup to Daniel Boone sophomore Dean Houser (39-5).
The loss dropped Beimel in to the consy bracket, where he wrestles Abington Heights’ junior Luke Sirianni (37-1). Sirianni, a returning sixth-place medalist who is ranked No. 3 in the state, lost his opener Thursday before bouncing back with a win.
Actions resumes in Class AAA today at 2:15 with the quarterfinals and second round of consolations. The third round consolations will follow at 5 p.m.