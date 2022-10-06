We’re getting into the final four Weeks of the 2022 high school football regular season as Week 7 is on tap this coming Friday night. Many of the Tri-County Area teams are in the midst of a playoff push, with five of the 10 teams having records of 4-2 or better, with three others sitting at 3-3.
Week 7 sees nine matchups on the docket with just one contest taking place between area schools. That game pits two 4-2 squads as DuBois travels up to Dutch Country Stadium to take on St. Marys.
Redbank Valley will try and get to 7-0 this week as they’ll make the road trip north to take on Kane.
Elk County Catholic and Clearfield sit at 5-1 as ECC looks to avenge last week’s upset to Coudersport against Bucktail while the Bison will host 5-1 Tyrone in one of the best matchups of the week on paper.
Punxsutawney (3-3) — fresh off a 23-0 upset of DuBois — will try and get above .500 against a Karns City team that’s headed in the right direction after a slow start to the year. Brockway will also look to get to 4-3 against a Keystone team coming off an upset loss to Ridgway last week, while Curwensville hosts Moshannon Valley.
The other two matchups this week have Brookville hosting a winless Bradford team and Ridgway traveling to Smethport in a battle of 1-5 squads.
Here is a closer look at this week’s contests:
Redbank Valley (6-0)
at Kane (1-5)
Last year’s PIAA Class A runner-up continues its tear into the 2022 season as Redbank Valley has outscored its opponents 228-85 on the season as the offense has been led by senior QB Cam Wagner.
Wagner is 90-of-123 for 1,503 yards with 25 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Wideout Aiden Ortz has 531 yards on 28 catches and eight TDs while Ashton Kahle has 383 yards on 20 receptions and nine TDs.
Last week saw the Bulldogs handle Union/A-C Valley, 38-8, as RB Drew Byers got in on the fun, rushing for 106 yards two scores.
Kane’s coming off a 26-6 loss to Port Allegany as the Wolves’ only win this year was a 48-27 game over Ridgway in Week 4. Ricky Zampogna leads the Wolves with an even 500 yards rushing and nine TDs on 77 attempts.
Elk County Catholic (5-1)
at Bucktail (2-3)
The Crusaders and the Bulldogs were the final two Tri-County Area unbeatens, but ECC fell from those ranks last week in a 6-0 upset loss to Coudersport — a team that was blasted 70-16 by Brockway in Week 3. However since that loss to the Rovers, Coudersport has won three straight and has pitched a shutout in each.
Elk County Catholic had plenty of opportunities to score last week but the Falcons defense rose to the occasion each time as RB Noah Cherry had just 67 yards rushing while Frankie Smith had 54.
However, ECC gets a familiar foe in Bucktail as they played the Bucks in Week 3, downing them 30-16.
Tyrone (5-1)
at Clearfield (5-1)
The Bison are in the midst of a five-game winning streak and have been rolling over teams for the past four of those wins. Last week was no different as Clearfield pitched a 42-0 shutout over Huntingdon.
In that game, the Bison racked up 428 yards rushing, led by 224 yards from Brady Collins and another 115 from Carter Chamberlain — with each combining for the six scores in the contest.
However, they’ll get its toughest test since a Week 1 loss as they host District 6’s Tyrone. The Golden Eagles started out 5-0 but notched its first loss of the year last week against Bald Eagle Area, 31-7. That Bald Eagle team would also be the same team that Clearfield beat 7-3 in Week 2 to give head coach Tim Janocko his 300th career win.
Among Tyrone’s five wins on the year is a 30-0 win over a then-depleted Brookville team in Week 2.
DuBois (4-2)
at St. Marys (4-2)
Dutch Country Stadium will have the only matchup Friday night of Tri-County Area teams as the Beavers take on the Flying Dutchmen.
Both squads are coming off of an upset loss last week — with DuBois falling to Punxsy, 23-0, and St. Marys losing to Brookville, 22-19.
Dutchmen senior QB Charlie Coudriet leads the team with 996 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions on the year, while he also leads the team in rushing with 396 yards and six TDs.
The Beavers have done its offensive damage on the ground with the trio of QB Cam-Ron Hays and RBs Dalton Yale and Austin Henery with 267, 275 and 207 yards, respectively.
DuBois’ wins have come against Karns City, Brockway, Bradford and Brookville with losses to Clearfield and the aforementioned Punxsy, while St. Marys’ victories are against Moniteau, Ridgway, Kane and Punxsy — with losses to Karns City and Brookville.
Keystone (4-2)
at Brockway (3-3)
After a two-game skid, the Rovers got back on track last week with a convincing 41-6 win over the Smethport Hubbers on Homecoming Night. This week will be a 7 p.m. kickoff at Frank Varischetti Field as the Rovers host a Panthers team that was just upset by a then-winless Ridgway squad, 26-20.
Brockway’s win last week showcased the running game as they racked up 289 yards, led by 160 and a score from Jendy Cuello. Dylan Hanna also had three touchdowns — two rushing and one receiving — as Brockway held Smethport to just 78 yards of offense.
The Panthers do its damage on the ground, as well, with the senior duo of Kyle Nellis and Tyler Albright leading the way.
Punxsutawney (3-3)
at Karns City (3-3)
Amid all of the upsets last week, the Chucks arguably pulled off the biggest with its 23-0 shutout of then 4-1 DuBois.
Workhorse senior RB Zeke Bennett was over the century mark yet again, rushing for 115 yards on 28 carries for a score while Justin Miller had 62 yards and a TD. That puts Bennett’s season total to 840 yards and 10 TDs as its previous wins prior to the three-game losing streak was against Bradford (56-0) and Kane (37-16).
Karns City started the year off slow with a 28-7 loss to DuBois and a 28-14 loss to Redbank Valley the following week, but then reeled off three straight before last week falling to Central Clarion, 26-20, in overtime.
Moshannon Valley (2-4)
at Curwensville (3-3)
The Golden Tide are coming off of a 32-31 loss to West Branch last week that saw a blocked extra point in the fourth quarter be the difference of 3-3 and 4-2.
Quarterback Dan McGarry was 11-of-22 for 160 yards and three TDs while also running for 81 yards and a score, but West Branch QB Tyler Biggans ran for 292 yards and four touchdowns on 35 attempts to put the Golden Tide away in the fourth quarter.
Curwensville will look to rebound against a Moshannon Valley Black Knights squad that was shut out, 28-0, by Juniata Valley last week — a team Curwensville beat 36-15 in Week 2.
Black Knights senior RB Levi Knuth leads the offense, as he’s rushed for 788 yards and three scores this year. Mo Valley’s wins this year have come against Glendale (29-14) in Week 3 and Claysburg-Kimmel (21-14) in Week 5.
Bradford (0-6)
at Brookville (2-4)
The Raiders got its second win of the season last week with a 22-19 upset over St. Marys and will look to make it two in a row against the winless Owls Friday night.
Brookville’s Jackson Zimmerman racked up 235 yards and two scores on 37 carries — with 147 yards and 23 of those carries coming in the second half.
Zimmerman now has 604 yards on the season after also missing a game while Brayden Kunselman leads the team in receiving with 23 catches for 277 yards and three TDs.
Last week’s win made it two out of three for the Raiders as they beat Moniteau 7-0 in Week 4 before falling to DuBois 24-14 in Week 5.
Bradford is winless on the season with its closest came coming in a 33-26 loss to Otto-Eldred in Week 3 and has been outscored 253-99 on the season.
Ridgway (1-5)
at Smethport (1-5)
The Elkers finally got in the win column last week, upsetting a then 4-1 Keystone team, 26-20.
Elker RB Aiden Zimmerman led the team with 140 yards rushing and two TDs — one rushing, one receiving — while Luke Zimmerman also had 84 yards rushing and a score of his own.
The Hubbers are coming off a 41-6 loss to Brockway on Friday night that saw them get just 78 yards of total offense. It’s only win on the season came in Week 2 against Cameron County, 22-6.