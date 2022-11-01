Seven of the 10 Tri-County Area high school football teams officially clinched playoff berths on Friday night after completing the final week of the regular season.
Class A has Redbank Valley (9-1) as the No. 2 seed and Brockway (6-4) as the No. 3 seed.
The Bulldogs knocked off previously unbeaten Central Clarion, 47-38, as freshman quarterback Braylon Wagner threw for 279 yards and five touchdowns. Aiden Ortz led the team with 91 yards on six receptions and a score while Tate Minich had 81 yards and two scores on three receptions.
Brockway, meanwhile, shut out Cameron County, 35-0, that sent the Red Raiders home for the season as they held CC to just 69 total yards of offense. Rover running back Jendy Cuello had 193 yards rushing and three touchdowns to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark on the season.
Class 2A’s lone area rep is Brookville (5-5) and they’ll play Karns City. But the Raiders got into the playoffs by downing Bellefonte, 41-3, last week.
Brayden Kunselman had 116 yards receiving and two touchdowns on six receptions while also adding a 23-yard fumble return score in the third quarter. Jackson Zimmerman also had two touchdowns and 64 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Three are three from Class 3A as top seed Clearfield (7-3) will await the winner of the Punxsutawney-St. Marys matchup.
The Bison were upset by Karns City, 35-27, last week as both QB Will Domico and RB Brady Collins both left the game due to injury. That left the team’s usual wideout in Jacob Samsel under center as Carter Freeland ran for 113 yards on 15 carries and racked up 121 yards receiving on six receptions.
Punxsy clinched its first winning season since 2014 with its 27-7 win over Union-A/C Valley.
Zeke Bennett ran for 178 yards and two scores while Seth Moore was 9-of-15 for 155 yards and a score with Noah Weaver hauling in the TD and racking up 94 yards on six receptions.
St. Marys did not play but actually dropped to 6-4 on the season as Tyrone — originally scheduled to play each other prior to the start of the year — was awarded a 1-0 forfeit victory.
Class 4A’s DuBois (5-5) fell to Hollidaysburg, 36-35, to end its regular season at 5-5. The Beavers held a 35-24 lead just seconds into the fourth quarter before two Caden DeLattre touchdown receptions — the last of which was with 54 seconds left in the game — gave Hollidaysburg the win.
DuBois’ Trey Wingard threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns while its former QB to begin the season in Cam-Ron Hays hauled in 193 yards and a score on eight receptions. Running back Dalton Yale had 74 yards and two scores on 16 carries.
With Elk County Catholic ending its season in Week 9, the other two area teams to play its last games of the year on Friday were Ridgway and Curwensville. Both ended up with losses against District 6 teams as Curwensville (3-7) fell to Glendale, 49-23, and Ridgway (2-8) fell to Philipsburg-Osceola, 56-34.
Here is a look at the Week 10 box scores available from this weekend:
PUNXSUTAWNEY 27,
UNION/A-C VALLEY 7
Score by Quarter
Union/A-C 0 0 7 0 — 7
Punxsy 0 13 7 7 — 27
Second Quarter
P—Noah Weaver 53 pass from Seth Moore (Peyton Hetrick kick), 5:41
P—Zeke Bennet 3 run (kick failed), 0:10
Third Quarter
U—Brody Dittman 31 run (Landon Chalmers kick), 6:26
P—Landon Martz 1 run (Hetrick kick), 2:33
Fourth Quarter
P—Bennett 2 run (Hetrick kick), 11:23
U P
First downs 9 20
Rushes-yards 24-101 58-259
Comp-Att-Int 8-21-2 9-16-2
Passing Yards 92 155
Total Plays-Yards 45-193 74-414
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Punts 3-36.0 2-37.0
Penalties-Yards 1-5 6-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Union-A/C Valley: Mikey Card 16-48, Owen Bish 5-32, Brody Dittman 1-31, Logan Skibinski 1-(-5), Zach Cooper 1-(-5).
Punxsy: Zeke Bennett 35-178, Justin Miller 7-28, Griffin White 9-27, Landon Martz 3-19, Seth Moore 4-7.
PASSING
Union-A/C Valley: Brody Dittman 5-of-14, 48 yards, 2 INTs; Owen Bish 2-of-6, 9 yards; Mikey Card 1-of-1, 35 yards.
Punxsy: Seth Moore 9-of-15, 155 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; Maddox Hetrick 0-of-1
RECEIVING
Union-A/C Valley: Skylar Roxbury 1-35, Ryan Cooper 2-30, Jacob Bowser 1-17, Aaron Bashline 1-6, Trey Fleming 1-3, Zach Cooper 2-1.
Punxsy: Noah Weaver 6-94, Zach Presloid 2-39, Landon Peterson 1-22.
INTERCEPTIONS
Union/A-C Valley: Ryan Cooper, Easton Wingard.
Punxsy: Peyton Hetrick, Mason Nesbitt.
BROOKVILLE 41,
BELLEFONTE 3
Score By Quarters
Brookville 7 20 7 7 — 41
Bellefonte 3 0 0 0 — 3
First Quarter
BF –Logan Proctor 25 field goal, 8:06.
BK –Jackson Zimmerman 14 run (Brayden Kunselman kick), 1:00.
Second Quarter
BK –Brayden Kunselman 45 pass from Noah Peterson (Kunselman kick), 6:56.
BK –Brayden Kunselman 51 pass from Noah Peterson (Kunselman kick), 5:21.
BK –Noah Peterson 28 run (kick blocked), 4:16.
Third Quarter
BK –Brayden Kunselman 23 fumble return (Kunselman kick), 9:11.
Fourth Quarter
BK –Jackson Zimmerman 18 run (Kunselman kick), 7:49.
BK BF
First downs 11 6
Rushes-yards 31-164 26-42
Comp-Att-Int 12-20-1 8-24-3
Passing Yards 168 72
Total Plays-Yards51-332 50-114
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-2
Punts 4-35.3 7-28.6
Penalties-Yards 3-273-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Brookville — Jackson Zimmerman 13-64, Tony Ceriani 11-53, Noah Peterson 2-26, Carson Weaver 4-25, Trenton Colgan 1-(-4).
Bellefonte — Liam Halterman 13-27, Logan Williams 6-14, Grady Garrison 2-12, Logan Rarrick 1-3, Isaac Gall 2-2, Team 2-(-16).
Passing
Brookville — Noah Peterson 12-for-20, 168 yards, 2 TDs, 1 Int.
Bellefonte — Liam Halterman 4-for-10, 28 yards, 2 Ints.; Isaac Gall 3-for-13, 21 yards, 1 Int.; Logan Williams 1-for-1, 23 yards.
Receiving
Brookville — Brayden Kunselman 6-116, Truman Sharp 4-47, Sam Krug 2-5.
Bellefonte — Tyler Rice 2-30, Logan Williams 3-25, Dominic Capperella 1-8, Robby Slagan 1-5, Grady Garrison 1-4.
Interceptions
Brookville — Noah Peterson 2, Truman Sharp.
Bellefonte — Tyler Rice.
BROCKWAY 35,
CAMERON COUNTY 0
Score by Quarters
Cameron Co. 0 0 0 0 — 0
Brockway 7 14 7 7 — 35
First Quarter
B—Jendy Cuello 3 run, (Aiden Wilcox kick), 7:45.
Second Quarter
B—Jendy Cuello 1 run, (Aiden Wilcox kick), 10:13.
B—Jendy Cuello 2 run, (Aiden Wilcox kick), 5:22.
Third Quarter
B—Dylan Hanna 9 pass from Brayden Fox, (Aiden Wilcox kick), 7:08.
Fourth Quarter
B—Andrew Brubaker 18 pass from Brayden Fox, (Aiden Wilcox kick), 11:54.
CC B
First downs 4 27
Rushes-Yards 25-38 42-270
Comp-Att-Int 5-12-1 16-31-1
Passing Yards 31 146
Total Plays-Yards 37-69 73-416
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Punts 8-30.8 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-69 4-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Cameron County—Jameson Britton 7-25, Malakai Zucal 11-9, Maddox Baughman 6-3, Ryder Brown 1-1.
Brockway—Jendy Cuello 29-193, Dylan Hanna 3-49, Carter Hickman 3-24, Landon Thompson 3-15, Brayden Fox 3-2, Team 1-(-13).
PASSING
Cameron County—Maddox Baughman 4-of-11, 24 yds., 0 TD, 1 INT; Malakai Zucal 1-of-1, 7 yds., 0 TD, 0 INT.
Brockway—Brayden Fox 16-of-31, 146 yds., 2 TD, 1 INT.
RECEIVING
Cameron County—Malakai Zucal 3-16, Devin Streich 1-8, Koby Shepard 1-7.
Brockway—Alex Carlson 7-52, Andrew Brubaker 2-37, Mattie Brubaker 2-33, Dylan Hanna 3-28, Gage Park 1-2, Matt Pyne 1-(-6).
INTERCEPTIONS
Cameron County—Malakai Zucal.
Brockway—Mattie Brubaker.
HOLLIDAYSBURG 36,
DUBOIS 35
Score by Quarters
H’burg 7 14 3 12 —36
DuBois 7 14 7 7 — 35
First Quarter
H—Jack Steiner 87 kickoff return (Ben Sosnowski kick), 11:48.
D—Austin Henery 1 run (Cullen McAllister kick), 6:38.
Second Quarter
D—Cam-Ron Hays 43 pass from Trey Wingard (kick blocked), 11:02.
H—Caden DeLattre 21 pass from Tucker Rossman (Ben Sosnowski kick), 3 27.
D—Hays 3 pass from Wingard (Garrett Nissel pass from Wingard), 1 17.
H—Cristian White 14 pass from Rossman (Ben Sosnowski kick), 0:12.
Third Quarter
D—Dalton Yale 10 pass from Wingard (McAllister kick), 8:11.
H—Sosnowski 49 field goal, 2:53.
Fourth Quarter
D—Yale 8 run (McAllister kick), 11:55.
H—DeLattre 2 pass from Rossman (pass failed), 9:32.
H—DeLattre 20 pass from Rossman (pass failed), 0:54.
H D
First downs 18 24
Rushes-yards 30-70 39-151
Comp-Att-Int 12-20-0 18-26-0
Passing Yards 183 273
Total Plays-Yards 42-253 57-424
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Punts 3-53.3 1-29
Penalties-Yards 6-62 7-58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Hollidaysburg: Zach Wyland 19-88, Gavin Bell 1-(-4), Cristian White 2-2, Caden DeLattre 2-3, Tucker Rossman 1-(-2), Brady Steiner 1-2, Team 3-(-20).
DuBois: Dalton Yale 16-74, Austin Henery 12-71, Garrett Nissel 4-3, Brendan Orr 5-12, Trey Wingard 1-(-7), Team 1-(-2).
PASSING
Hollidaysburg: Tucker Rossman 12 of 20, 183 yards, 4 TDs, 0 Int.
DuBois: Trey Wingard 18 of 26, 273 yards, 3 TDs, 0 Int,
RECEIVING
Hollidaysburg: Caden DeLattre 6-99, Brady Steiner 3-50, Zach Wyland 2-20, Cristian White 1-14.
DuBois: Cam-Ron Hays 8-193, Kaden Clark 2-40, Brendan Orr 3-12, Nathan Kougher 4-18, Dalton Yale 1-10.
INTERCEPTIONS
Hollidaysburg: None.
DuBois: None.
KARNS CITY 35,
CLEARFIELD 27
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 0 14 0 13 — 27
Karns City 7 0 21 7 — 35
First Quarter
KC — Levi Hawk 19 run (Colson Ritzert kick), 8:31.
Second Quarter
C — Carter Chamberlain 1 run (Evan Davis kick), 1:24.
C — Carter Freeland 12 pass from Jacob Samsel (Davis kick), 0:05.
Third Quarter
KC — Braden Slater 35 run (kick failed), 10:27.
KC — Nathan Hess 1 run (Hawk run), 7:29.
KC — Mason Martin 45 run (Ritzert kick), 2:51.
Fourth Quarter
C — Chamberlain 2 run (kick failed), 9:40.
KC — Martin 15 run (Ritzert kick), 5:54.
C — Chamberlain 4 run (Davis kick), 4:48.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Clearfield—Brady Collins 10-64, Carter Chamberlain 14-65, Carter Freeland 15-113, Will Domico 4-19, Jacob Samsel 2-7.
Karns City—Nathan Hess 5-24, Nate Garing 4-14, Levi Hawk 10-61, Braden Slater 6-82, Eric Booher 3-11, Zach Kelly 1-7, Cooper Coyle 6-17, Mason Martin 4-62.
PASSING
Clearfield—Will Domico 3-4-53-1, Jacob Samsel 5-8-88-0.
Karns City—Eric Booher 3-12-35-0, Mason Martin 1-2-14-0.
RECEIVING
Clearfield—Carter Freeland 6-121, Jacob Samsel 1-2, Isaac Putt 1-18.
Karns City—Cooper Coyle 2-30, Nate Garing 1-5, Levi Hawk 1-14.