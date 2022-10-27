Week 10 marks the final week of the high school football season among Tri-County Area squads with many of them gearing up for the District 9 playoffs.
A total of eight games are on tap for the final week, with not a single one among area teams. And out of the 10 local teams, St. Marys (6-3) and Elk County Catholic (7-2) have completed its regular seasons, with ECC also electing not to advance to the Class A playoffs.
All games are slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday.
This week’s featured matchup includes top seeds of Class 2A and Class A, respectively, as the undefeated Central Clarion Wildcats look to cap off a 10-0 season against last year’s Class A state runner-up in Redbank Valley (8-1).
Two more matchup on Friday are with teams over .500 as the 7-2 Clearfield Bison take on 5-4 Karns city and a battle of 5-4 team will square off as Union/A-C Valley faces off against Punxsutawney.
DuBois will try and get to 6-4 on the year as they host Hollidaysburg (1-8) while Brockway (5-4) hosts a Cameron County (4-5) team that’s won four straight.
Brookville will try to get to .500 as they travel to play a 1-8 Bellefonte squad as the other two games on the slate include 3-6 Curwensville heading to Glendale (4-5) and a battle of 2-7 teams as Ridgway heads south to Philipsburg-Osceola.
Here is a closer look at this week’s contests:
Central Clarion (9-0)
at Redbank Valley (8-1)
The Bulldogs will try and play spoilers to the Wildcats on Friday evening as they would take over the top spot at Class A with a win and a Port Allegany loss to Otto-Eldred.
Redbank Valley took down Brockway last week, 34-28, as QB Braylon Wagner was 17-for-24 with 221 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Wideout Rylan Rupp led the team with 106 yards on five receptions while Aiden Ortz had a TD catch and a 47-yard interception return for another TD.
With the scored tied 14-14 less than a minute into the second quarter, the Bulldogs would go on a 20-0 run before Brockway scored two late touchdowns to cut the Redbank margin of victory to six.
The Wildcats trailed St. Marys last week, 13-7, midway through the second quarter before they went on a run of their own, outscoring the Dutchmen 27-0 in the stretch for a 34-13 lead towards the end of the third quarter, eventually winning 48-27.
Wildcat QB Jase Ferguson was 16-of-24 for 282 yards and three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Clearfield (7-2)
at Karns City (5-4)
The Bison will have a tuneup against another playoff bound team in the Gremlins this week. Last week saw Clearfield take down a Class 5A squad in Central Mountain, 21-6.
That game saw Brady Collins run for 146 yards and two scores on 17 carries as Will Domico added the other score on the night with his being a 36-yard interception return TD.
Collins now has 1,221 rushing yards entering the final week and 13 rushing TDs.
Karns City is coming off a 42-14 win over Bradford. After starting out 0-2, last year’s D-9 Class 2A champs won four of its next five before falling to Brookville, 34-7, in Week 8.
Union/A-C Valley (5-4)
at Punxsutawney (5-4)
The Chucks are trying to pickup its first winning season since a 6-5 record in 2014 and would do so with a win over the Falcon Knights this week.
Punxsy is coming off of two straight wins — the first being a 41-0 shutout of Moniteau in Week 8 and last week’s 21-13 win on a Thursday night against Brookville for the Route 36 Trophy.
Although they were outgained by the Raiders, 203-168, Punxsy’s Anthony Gould had a 28-yard fumble recovery return for a touchdown to go up 7-0 in the first quarter and a Noah Weaver 12-yard TD catch from Seth Moore gave the Chucks a 14-0 lead late in the third quarter.
Senior RB Zeke Bennett returned from injury to rush for 89 yards and the team’s other score as he now has 1,102 yards and 12 TDs in eight games.
The Falcon Knights started the year 1-3 before winning four of its next six, including its previous two games in a 42-7 win over Smethport in Week 8 and last week’s 26-19 win over Ridgway.
With its leading rusher in Dawson Camper out last week, Union/A-C Valley’s Brody Dittman threw for 99 yards and ran for 47 more and scored twice with his legs. Teammate Mikey Card led the offense with 82 yards rushing.
Cameron County (4-5)
at Brockway (5-4)
Brockway is one win away from its first winning season since 2018 and the first with third year head coach Jake Heigel. The Rovers had reeled off three straight before falling to Redbank Valley, 34-28, last week, although if you looked at the stat sheet, you’d think the Rovers would’ve convincingly won.
They outgained the Bulldogs, 441-261, in total yards, running 81 total plays on offense. Running back Jendy Cuello was without a TD but was the workhorse otherwise, rushing for 178 yards on 32 carries.
Cuello is up to 812 yards and seven scores on the season. Sophomore QB Brayden Fox has 1,909 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven INTs on the year while wideout Alex Carlson has 74 receptions for 831 yards and 11 touchdowns.
After starting out its season 0-5, the Red Raiders have reeled off four straight wins against Bucktail (38-14), Sheffield (52-0), Elk County Catholic (28-13) and Otto-Eldred (28-22 in overtime).
Freshman RB Malakai Zucal leads the team with 543 yards rushing and two scores. Junior quarterback Maddox Baughman has thrown for 607 yards and four scores whiles also rushing for 193 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Hollidaysburg (1-8)
at DuBois (5-4)
A win against District 6’s Class 5A squad of Hollidaysburg will give the Beavers its first winning season since 2016 (6-5) and the first under third year head coach TJ Wingard.
Last week saw the Beavers get back on the winning track with a 42-0 shutout of Moniteau. With Cam-Ron Hays the quarterback for much of the season, DuBois turned to freshman Trey Wingard last week, as he went 7-of-13 for 90 yards and a score. Of those 90, Hays hauled in 79 of those and the TD on six receptions.
Dalton Yale led DuBois with 87 yards rushing while Brendan Orr had 39 yards and two TDs on five carries.
The Golden Tigers’ lone win on the season was a 31-0 shutout of Bellefonte in Week 6. Last week saw Hollidaysburg fall to Tyrone, 41-28.
Senior QB Tucker Rossman has thrown for 1,446 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions on the season with Caden DeLattre having 682 receiving yards on 42 receptions and eight TDs.
Brookville (4-5)
at Bellefonte (1-8)
Brookville started out its season 0-3 before battling back with a shot to cap off the regular season at .500 at Bellefonte.
Prior to last week’s 21-13 loss to Punxsy, Brookville had won three straight against St. Marys (22-19), Bradford (41-0) and Karns City (34-7).
Those wins were highlighted by Jackson Zimmerman, who has 916 rushing yards and seven TDs on the year in seven games, as he also missed last week with an injury.
Noah Peterson was 11-of-13 for 129 yards, two TDs and one INT in last week’s loss to the Chucks as Brayden Kunselman had 116 yards and two scores on six receptions. Kunselman also leads the team with 444 receiving yards on the season.
Bellefonte’s only win this year was a 9-8 win over Philipsburg-Osceola in Week 5 as the Red Raiders have been outscored 346-64 on the year.
Curwensville (3-6)
at Glendale (4-5)
The Golden Tide sat at the midseason mark at 3-2 with playoff aspirations, but have dropped four straight since then.
Losses to the D-6 schools of West Branch (32-31), Moshannon Valley (41-14), Conemaugh Valley (28-27) and Mount Union (43-34) have them on the outside looking in heading in for Class A heading into the final week.
Curwensville QB Dan McGarry has been vital to the Golden Tide offense this season as he threw for 274 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in last week’s loss while also rushing for 125 yards and two more TDs. On the season, the senior signal caller has 1,817 yards passing, 19 TDs and 13 INTs to go along with 930 rushing yards and a dozen TDs.
The Vikings started its season 0-4 before winning four of its next five, as Glendale defeated Claysburg-Kimmel, 27-12, last week.
Viking senior running back Zeke Dubler leads the team with 977 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns as the team has 1,827 rushing yards total.
Ridgway (2-7)
at Philipsburg-Osceola (2-7)
The Elkers and Mounties played each other for the first time last season at Ridgway, with the Elkers hosting and taking a convincing 41-13 win.
This season sees Ridgway take the trip south to Philipsburg to take on a Mounties team as both will wrap up its season as they face-off with 2-7 records.
Ridgway had won two straight in Week 6 and Week 7 over Keystone (26-20) and Smethport (42-6) before dropping its last two to Brockway (41-13) and Union/A-C Valley (26-19).
P-O is coming of its second win on the season — a 64-7 drubbing of a one-win Montgomery team. Its previous win came on opening night with a 49-20 win over West Branch.