Week 9 of the high school football season has nine matchups on tap, with just one among local teams for the second straight week.
In that matchup, the Ridgway Elkers (5-3) look to get back on track as they travel to Brookville (6-2).
Area teams will also try to run up its win streaks with Clearfield trying to go 9-0 on the year, St. Marys and Redbank Valley to eight games and DuBois to six.
Redbank Valley’s matchup against Union/A-C Valley (6-1) will have plenty of implications while Elk County Catholic will try to get to the .500 mark and Curwensville will try to go above it.
Other matchups include Brockway (3-5) taking a road trip to play winless Bucktail and a pair of 1-6 teams squaring off in Moniteau and Punxsutawney.
Each game is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night.
Here is a closer look at this week’s contests:
DuBois (5-3)
at Central Clarion (3-4)
The Beavers are looking to make it six wins in a row this Friday. If they’re able to pull it off, it’ll be the team’s longest win streak since 2014 — in which they also won six in a row that year from weeks 5-10 that saw the Beavers end that season at 8-3.
Last week saw DuBois blank Punxsutawney 35-0 behind big plays from quarterback Cam-Ron Hayes and 230 yards rushing between a slew of Beavers, led by Austin Henery’s 88 yards.
DuBois has outscored its opponents 196-19 during the streak.
After starting its season 0-4, Central Clarion has reeled off three wins in a row, highlighted by a 33-14 win two weeks ago over a then 5-1 Ridgway team.
Redbank Valley (7-1)
at Union/A-C Valley (6-1)
After falling to Keystone 22-20 on the first week of the season, the Bulldogs have ripped through its opponents since, outscoring them 344-30 since in its seven-game win streak.
The matchup will decide who will win the District 9 Small School South Division title, as well as seeding purposes for the Class A playoffs.
The Falcon Knights have also had a similar path as the Bulldogs, losing to Brockway 28-20 in Week 1 and has reeled off six wins since.
As far as common opponents, Union/A-C Valley beat Keystone 26-24 in Week 7 and Redbank Valley blanked Brockway 51-0 four weeks ago.
Ridgway (5-3)
at Brookville (6-2)
The Ridgway Elkers have lost three of its last four after starting out the year 4-0, with one of its wins being a 24-7 victory against the now 7-1 St. Marys team back in Week 1.
Last week saw the Elkers fall to Karns City 35-0 and to Central Clarion 33-14 the week prior. Ridgway’s last win was three weeks ago against Punxsutawney 40-21.
Brookville also started out its season 4-0 before going .500 in its last four contests. Last week the Raiders took down Kane 42-15 and narrowly lost to St. Marys 19-14 the week prior.
Bellefonte (2-6)
at Clearfield (8-0)
For the second time in less than a month, the Clearfield Bison will take on Bellefonte — this time hosting the Red Raiders.
In the Week 5, the Bison trounced the Red Raiders 48-0 with Oliver Billote throwing for 176 yards and three TDs.
Running back Mark McGonigal added 98 yards on the ground and two scores as the Bison defense held them to 67 total yards.
The Week 5 game was the start of the Clearfield shutout streak, as they last let up points to Tyrone on Sept. 17 in a 42-12 win as the streak is at four consecutive shutouts.
Kane (3-5)
at St. Marys (7-1)
Kane travels to Dutch Country Stadium on Friday night as the Flying Dutchmen ride a seven-game win streak.
Last week saw quarterback Christian Coudriet scorch Moniteau’s defense for 336 yards and five touchdowns en route to a 42-6 victory.
Charlie Coudriet had 128 yards receiving and three touchdowns as Logan Mosier racked up 93 yards on six receptions.
Prior to last week, St. Marys won three one-score games in a row against Central Clarion, Karns City and Brookville while Kane’s last three losses have come at the hands of each of those teams. Kane’s last victory was a 29-0 win over Punxsy on Sept. 24.
Moshannon Valley (2-6)
at Curwensville (4-4)
A week after falling to .500 with a 45-17 loss to Southern Huntingdown, the Curwensville Golden Tide will look to get to 5-4 against the Moshannon Valley Black Knights Friday.
The Golden Tide have dropped three of four overall, with one of those being a forfeit loss to Bellwood-Antis. Its last win came two weeks ago with a 24-22 victory over Purchase Line.
Moshannon Valley is in the midst of a four-game losing streak, with its last win being a 21-0 game over West Branch.
Elk County Catholic (3-4)
at Keystone (5-2)
The Crusaders got rid of its four-game losing streak in a big was last week with a 68-0 beatdown of Sheffield.
In that contest, Noah Cherry had 202 yards rushing and four touchdowns while Ben Reynolds added 155 yards on the ground and another two scores.
Elk County Catholic outgained Sheffield 440-17 in total yardage.
Keystone started its year 5-0 before falling the last two weeks to Union/A-C Valley 26-24 and Smethport 26-6.
Brockway (3-5)
at Bucktail (0-7)
The Rovers have a decent road trip on Friday as they’ll try to pick up their fourth win of the year against a winless Bucktail team.
Brockway lost a 26-21 heartbreaker last week to Port Allegany that saw the Gators stop the Rovers at the Port Allegany 1-yard line as time expired.
Freshman QB Brayden Fox was again over 300 yards on the day — this time throwing for 321 yards and two touchdowns. Wideout Jalen Kosko racked up 199 yards on 12 receptions.
Last week, the Bucks fell to Otto-Eldred 28-7, as the Rovers defeated Otto-Eldred three weeks ago.
Moniteau (1-6)
at Punxsutawney (1-6)
After starting the year 0-5, the Punxsutawney Chucks picked up a 49-21 win over Bradford. However, they fell back into the loss column last week as they were shut out by DuBois 35-0.
In that game, the Chucks were only able to rack up 50 yards of total offense.
Moniteau’s lone win on the year also came against Bradford with a 44-38 win on Sept. 24.