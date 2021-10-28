It’s the final week of the football regular season in the Tri-County Area as some teams will step out onto the gridiron for one final time while others will look to build momentum for district playoffs.
This week has seven games on the docket with two of those matchups being local opponents. In the first, Brookville (6-3) looks to avenge last week’s loss to Ridgway as they travel to Brockway (4-4). The second matchup has Redbank Valley (8-1) looking for a nine-game win streak as they’ll take on the Punxsutawney Chucks (2-6).
Clearfield (9-0) will try to wrap up a perfect regular season as they host a Central Clarion (4-4) team that just knocked off DuBois last week.
Meanwhile, St. Marys will try to get to 9-1 as they take on Tyrone. The remaining two game are the 5-4 Curwensville Golden Tide hosting West Branch and 6-3 Ridgway hosting Philipsburg-Osceola.
Each game will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Here is a closer look at this week’s contests:
Central Clarion (4-4)
at Clearfield (9-0)
The Bison are hoping to make it a perfect regular season Friday night as they host a Central Clarion team that, after starting 0-4, has ripped off four straight wins. The Wildcats’ latest victory was a 21-10 win over DuBois last week after DuBois had won five straight going into the contest.
Clearfield played Bellefonte for the second time of the season last week. Although its shutout streak ended at four, they still beat Bellefonte 47-14 with 467 yards of total offense.
Quarterback Oliver Billotte was 12-of-16 for 285 yards and four touchdowns. Karson Kline had seven receptions and all four Billotte touchdown throws for 235 yards — which ended up being a single-game Bison record.
Redbank Valley (8-1)
at Punxsutawney (2-6)
The Bulldogs are looking to make it nine straight against a Chucks team that just picked up its second win of the season last week in a 42-13 win over Moniteau.
Zeke Bennett led the Chucks with 202 yards and two scores on 32 carries while QB Noah Weaver threw for 118 yards and ran for two touchdowns in last week’s win.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs used its defense to score twice last week en route to a 28-6 victory over then 7-1 Union/A-C Valley. Redbank Valley forced eight turnovers on the night with Ray Schreckengost recovering a fumble in the end zone for one score and a 70-yard interception return TD by Aiden Ortz for the other.
St. Marys (8-1)
at Tyrone (4-5)
The Flying Dutchmen will try to make it nine straight against a Tyrone Golden Eagles that fell 44-21 last week to Hollidaysburg.
St. Marys wrapped up the District 9 Large School Division title last week in its 43-19 win over Kane. It was the first full season title for St. Marys since 1984 when the Dutchmen won the old Bucktail League with a 5-0 record as part of a 6-2-1 campaign.
In that game, QB Christian Coudriet threw for 257 yards and two scores while also running in two more touchdowns. Logan Mosier led the Flying Dutchmen with 122 yards on eight receptions and a touchdown.
Brookville (6-3)
at Brockway (4-5)
Brookville looks to tune up before playoffs as the Raiders try and get back on the winning track after falling 14-13 to Ridgway last week as the final PAT was blocked by the Elkers with 40 seconds remaining.
In that game, Charlie Krug had 123 yards passing and two scores, both of which went to Noah Peterson.
Brockway will try to get to .500 on the year as they are coming off a 39-0 win over Bucktail. The Rovers had running back Carter Hickman over the century mark with 105 yards rushing and QB Brayden Fox threw for 218 yards and four scores.
Philipsburg-Osceola (2-7)
at Ridgway (6-3)
Ridgway got back on track last week after losing three of its four games prior with a 14-13 win over Brookville. In that game, the Elkers went to Dom Allegretto under center, as he was 9-of-18 for 157 yards and a score and picked made plenty of crucial third down conversions by buying time and throwing downfield.
Allegretto also led the team with 92 yards rushing, including a 66-yard score early in the first quarter.
The Elkers are getting a Philipsburg-Osceola Mounties team that’s lost four straight.
Its last week came on Sept. 24 with a 21-14 home win against Moshannon Valley. P-O’s other win came in week 3 with a 7-6 win over Huntingdon.
DuBois (5-4)
at Karns City (8-1)
The Beavers look to pull the upset Friday night one week after falling to then 3-4 Central Clarion 21-10. In that game, Cam-Ron Hayes led the team on the ground and through the air with 66 and 78 yards, respectively.
Karns City’s only blemish on the season came at the hands of St. Marys on Oct. 1 with a 35-28 loss. Last week the Gremlins beat Bradford 55-8 and two weeks prior, they defeated the Elkers 35-0.
Win or lose, it won’t be the last time the Beavers take the field this year as they’ll wait to see who they’ll play in the District 9 Class 4A playoffs.
West Branch (3-6)
at Curwensville (5-4)
While it’s been a high-powered air attack from QB Dan McGarry for most of the year for the Golden Tide, Curwensville went “old school” last week with a 43-20 win over Moshannon Valley that saw the Golden Tide rack up 301 yards rushing.
Curwensville’s Thad Butler led the team with 179 yards and two scores on 15 carries, while McGarry had 88 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Although the Golden Tide did its damage on the ground, McGarry still had 141 yards passing, with Jake Mullins leading the way with 92 yards on five receptions.
West Branch will play its last game of the season as the Warriors fell to Glendale 21-0 last week. Two weeks ago, West Branch got a 36-21 victory over Blacklick Valley. Its other two wins include a forfeit victory over Mount Union and a 28-21 overtime win over Philipsburg-Osceola in week 1.