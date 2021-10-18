DEMPSEYTOWN — Five area cross country teams competed at the 47th annual Rocky Grove Invitational on Saturday.
Punxsutawney, Brookville, Ridgway, Brockway and DuBois Central Catholic took part for both boys and girls. Ridgway did not have enough for a team score for each, along with DCC for both and Brookville for the girls.
The Punxsy boys team placed 5th overall out of 26 teams at Two Mile Run County Park near Franklin under rainy conditions for the 243 competitors.
Conneaut placed first overall in the boys team standings with 71 points, followed by host team Rocky Grove’s total of 109. Cranberry placed third overall with 117 points, while North East was fourth — 12 points ahead of Punxsy’s total of 202.
Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry won with a time of 17:39 while Matt Woolcock of Cranberry was second with a 18:16. Rounding out the top three was Oil City’s Jack Mumford with a 18:17.
Punxsy seniors Eric Surkala and Andrew Barnoff were able to earn medals by placing in the top 10 overall, with Sukala fifth overall in 18:45 and Barnoff seventh just six seconds behind his teammate.
“For our team to place 5th was a nice accomplishment, and I was especially impressed with how well Eric and Andrew ran today,” Punxsy said boys coach George Wehrle. “To have two guys place that high out of so many runners shows how well they ran, which is very encouraging heading into districts.”
Punxsy’s Evan Groce overcame a fall during the race to earn a ribbon for his 36th place finish in 19:59.
“Evan just came off a win on Tuesday, so without his mishap he likely would have been no worse than top 15”, said Wehrle. “I feel that Evan, along with Eric and Andrew, all have the capability to be state qualifiers, depending on how they run in two weeks when it counts.”
Locally for the boys’, Brockway’s Micah Williamson led his team in 14th with a 19:12.
Brookville’s Calvin Doolittle finished in 16th with a 19:14 while Ridgway’s lone runner — Eli Schreiber — finished in 17th just one second after Doolittle.
Brookville finished 13th overall with Jack Gill finishing with a 21:28 for 88th and Alec Geer finishing 94th with a 21:37.
Brockway was 21st in team competition with Landon Schmader finishing 21st over with a 19:23.
For the girls’, Nadalie Latchaw of Franklin Area was first with a 21:22 with Warren Area’s Katie Beyer finishing runner-up at 21:30. Third place went to Karis McElhaney of Jamestown Area with a 21:34.
Punxsy’s Amy Poole led the area by finishing 13th with a time of 22:30 as the Lady Chucks finished 5th overall out of 20 teams. The Lady Chucks scored a 170 with Titusville taking top honors with a 123, followed by Lakeview’s 134, Cranberry’s 138 and Slippery Rock’s 157. Rounding out the top runners for the Lady Chucks were Laura Rittenhouse with a 23:41 for 36th and Jordann Hicks with a 23:47 for 38th.
Brockway finished 16th overall with Madelyn Schmader leading her team in 29th with a 23:34.
Although they didn’t acquire a team score, Brookville’s Erika Doolittle finished 31st with a 23:37. Ridgway’s lone runner in Adria Magnusson finished with a 25:10 for 68th while Katelyn Smith led DCC with a time of 34:31.