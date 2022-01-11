ST. MARYS — The St. Marys gymnastics team hosted its annual invitational Saturday, and it proved to be a stellar day for the local contingent as the three all-around titles were captured by area competitors.
The five-team event featured the three local schools — DuBois, St. Marys and Ridgway — along with Moon and Waynesboro and was broken into three divisions (Gold, Silver Bronze) based on the skill levels of the individual gymnasts.
St. Marys’ Davan Lion took home the all-around crown in the Gold Division (hardest division), besting Moon’s Piper Gillespie by a point, 34.175-33.175. The Gold Division was largely comprised of Moon gymnasts, with the only other entrant being Lion’s teammate Lauren Mosier.
The Silver Division also featured just two local competitors in DuBois Lauren Stroka and St. Marys’ Danielle Rolley, and it was Stroka who dominated her way to the all-around title with a 33.825. That total was nearly three points more than runner-up Isabella Bonner of Waynesboro who had a 31.025.
A vast majority of the girls at the invite, with the exception of Moon’s squad, all competed in the Bronze Division, And, the area made it a clean sweep of the all-around titles as the St. Marys duo of Maddy Wittman and Maria Radkowski tied for the title with identical scores of 30.900. Teammate Ava Villella wasn’t far behind them in second with a 30.575.
While the area gymnasts owned the all-around competition, it was Moon that ran away with the team title with a score of 142.875. Waynesboro was a distant second with a 132.250, while St. Marys placed third with a 129.550. DuBois (119.275) and Ridgway (52.850) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
Lion more than held her own against the top gymnasts at the event. She won the floor exercise (9.000) and was second on both bars (7.800) and beam (8.8650). The senior was just ninth on the vault (8.725) or her margin of victory in the all-around would have been even larger.
Mosier, who has been dealing with an injury, placed sixth in the all-around (31.2250 out of eight entrants. Her best finish came on bars where she was fourth (6.900). She added a sixth on floor (8.050), seventh on beam (7.550) and eighth on vault (8.775).
Gillespie won the vault (9.375), whhile two her Moon teammates won the other events Lion didn’t, the bars and beam.
Stroka was the lone Lady Beaver in the Silver Division and dominated the field en route to her all-around title.
She won the vault (9.275), bars (8.00) and beam (8.55), with her lone blemish coming on the floor where she placed sixth with an 8.000.
Moon’s Irelynd Anthony notched the other event win, posting an 8.400 on floor. She was fifth in the all-around though.
The area’s only other competitor in the Silver Division was St. Marys’ Danielle Rolley, who competed on vault (8th, 8.600) and floor (10th, 7.550).
In the Silver Division, it was Wittman who dominated the competition. She captured three event wins — vault (8.800), bars (8.000) and floor (8.000). However, Wittman was only 15th on beam (6.100), which opened the door for her teammate Radkowski to tie her for the all-around crown. Radkowski was second on floor (7.800), third on beam (7.650), fourth on bars (6.900) and fifth on vault (8.550).
Villella won a silver medal on bars (7.500) to go along with a fourth on vault (8.575), sixth on floor (7.600) and seventh on beam (6.900) to place second in the all-around behind her teammates.
St. Marys Anna Lundin collected the fourth event win as she took home the beam with a 7.800. Teammate Adyson Azzato was fifth in the all-around (29.700) thanks to a trio of Top 6 finishes on floor (4th, 7.700), bars (5th, 6.800) and beam (6th, 6.950).
Becca Ghan added a sixth on vault (8.500) and eighth on floor (7.400) for the Lady Dutch.
DuBois’ top competitor in the Bronze Division was Mya Jones, who posted three Top 3 finishes en route to capturing bronze in the all-around with a score of 30.350. Jones was second on vault (8.700), third on bars (7.100) and floor (7.750) and ninth on beam (6.800).
Teammate Morgan Bojalad was sixth in the all-around (28.00), while Madee Finalle was seventh (27.100).
Bojalad collected seventh-place finishes on bars (6.200) and floor (7.540) and an eighth on beam (6.850). She also was 17th on vault (7.500). Finalle’s best finish was a seventh on vault (8.350). She also was ninth on bars (5.00) and 10th on both beam (6.750) and floor (7.00).
Ridgway’s Marissa Gulnac was ninth out of 10 competitors in the all-around (25.950), with her lone Top 10 individual finish being a ninth on floor (7.200).