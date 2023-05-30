SHIPPENSBURG — The PIAA Class AAA Track & Field Championships concluded Saturday at Shippensburg University with a handful of athletes from DuBois and St. Marys either wrapping up either their seasons or careers at the state meet.
DuBois had two competitors, both senior girls who competed less than 24 hours after DAHS held its graduation ceremony Friday night. Those seniors who were in action Friday had to race back for the ceremony.
Madelyn Crabtree, making her third states appearance — this final one the morning after graduation, competed in the high jump right out of the chute Saturday morning. Unfortunately, she was one of three entrants not to clear the starting the height of 4-10.
Fellow senior Peyton Grimm was the final DuBois athlete to compete on the weekend, doing so in the triple jump in the afternoon field session. Grimm came in seeded 25th of 27 jumpers and moved up a spot in the final standings when she broke off a leap of 15-11 on her third and final attempt in the prelims.
Lady Beaver standout distance runner Morgan Roemer, a junior who qualified for states in three events (800, 1600 & 3200), elected to not run in Shippensburg this year. Instead, she made a long trip to Huntsville, Ala., this past weekend to compete in the RunningLane Track Championships at Milton Frank Stadium
Roemer finished 14th in the 800 (2:15.93), 21st in the 3,200 (10:59.12) and 43rd in the 1,600 (5:10.45). None of those times would have medaled at the PIAA Championships.
As for St. Marys, it had both boys and girls in action on Day 2 of states.
The school’s best performance came from senior Alex Amador, who concluded his Flying Dutchmen career by breaking his own school record run in the 800. Amador crossed the line in 1:56.53, which was more than two seconds faster than his previous PR, to place 15th out of 28 runners.
Amador broke that record despite it being his second 800 of the day, as he also ran on the Dutch’s 4x800 relay that finished 26th a couple hours earlier. He teamed up with Nicholas Hayes, Augie Secco and Braydon Moser to post a time of 8:25.63, which was 21 seconds faster than their winning time at districts but nearly nine seconds off their fastest time of the season.
The Lady Dutch had two individuals and one relay also compete.
On the track, sophomore Gabby Pistner pulled off the same double Amador did.
She also ran in the 4x800 relay finals in the morning, joining forces with Lucia Hayes, Mary Defilippi and Christina Frontz to run a season-best 9:37.96. However, that time was only good for 20th place in a very deep field that saw the Top 11 teams all run faster than 9:25. Pistner ran the fastest split of the four with a 2:21.78 on the anchor.
It’s hard to tell if that played a factor in the 800 later in the afternoon, as the Lady Dutch sophomore still put up a strong time of 2:15.82 to place 13th out of 28 runners. That time was just over a second slower than her school record time of 2:14.30 set the previous week at districts.
Over in the field, junior thrower Rylee Nicklas was in action in both the discus and javelin as part of a three-event trip to states for her.
Nicklas finished 19th in the discus Saturday morning with a throw of 101-7, then placed 13th in the javelin in the afternoon with a mark of 113-9.