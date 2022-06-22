DuBOIS — On June 2, the Curwensville Legion Post 505 Federation League team took down the DuBois Lumberjacks, 9-4, in a six-inning game that was called for darkness. Tuesday night at Stern Family Field saw the Lumberjacks get its revenge in a 5-3 win, albeit Curwensville managed to give them a scare in the top of the seventh.
Lumberjacks pitcher Dayne Bauman threw six innings and allowed six hits and one run — which wasn’t earned — while allowing no walks and striking out seven.
Curwensville actually outhit the Lumberjacks, 8-6, but DuBois took advantage of a couple second inning errors to plate three runs.
Curwensville pitcher Hunter Hipps also threw six innings and allowed six hit, although he gave up five runs — three earned — while walking five and striking out six.
With the game scoreless heading into the bottom of the second inning, Jordan Ell drew a leadoff walk and would steal second with Tyler Chamberlin at the plate. Chamberlin would then groundout to second, advancing Ell to third. Damon Foster would then hit into a grounder to short, plating Ell for the 1-0 DuBois lead.
A fly ball from Gavin Kaschalk to shortstop Logan Kunkle was then dropped and an error by third baseman Matt Brown put Karson Fields to second base with Kaschalk at third. Chase Hickman then ripped a two-RBI single to left to make it 3-0 Lumberjacks.
Curwensville would have trouble hitting off of Bauman early, with just two hits in the first three innings — singles from Jake Mullins and Adam Kunkle. That would allow the Lumberjacks to take a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. With two outs, Ell got things going with a single to left, advancing Alex Pasternak — who drew a walk — to third. Chamberlin then singled to left to plate Pasternak for the 4-0 lead.
A scoreless fourth and Bauman striking out three Curwensville batters in the top of the fifth led to DuBois’ fifth and final run of the day in the bottom half of the inning.
Danny Dixon would hit a deep single to right to lead off. One batter later, Pasternak would drill a Hipps pitch to left that was high off of the left field wall, allowing Dixon to round the bases to make it home to give Pasternak an RBI double and a 5-0 Lumberjacks lead.
With the game looking it was soundly in the Lumberjacks’ favor, Curwensville started to chip away at the lead starting in the top of the sixth inning — as they did their damage with two outs.
RJ Olson would single to center and then Matt Brown matched him. A high fly ball to shallow left from Hipps saw Chamberlin and Foster collide, allowing Olson to make it home all the way from first to cut the deficit to 5-1. Unfortunately for Post 505, a groundout later ended the threat.
DuBois would get runners on first and third in the bottom of the sixth inning off of Hipps, but Hipps would strike out pinch hitter Boston Graham to give Post 505 one final chance in the top of the seventh trailing 5-1.
The Lumberjacks then went to Kaschalk on the mound and Lawson Neiswonder ripped his second single of the day to lead off the inning — this one being to left field. After an Andy Sutton fly-out, Jeremiah Farley drew a walk and a ball hit to Foster by Logan Kunkle was bobbled, loading up the bases for Post 505.
Adam Kunkle would then launch one to left over Chamberlin’s head in what first appeared would drive in multiple runs, but it was just an RBI single with baserunning miscues by Curwensville to make it 5-2. Jake Mullins would then groundout to third, plating Farley to make it 5-3 with two outs. But with runners on second and third, Kaschalk was able to finish off the game, getting Olson to groundout to second to give the Lumberjacks a 5-3 win.
Hickman led DuBois going 2-for-2 with two RBIs as he was the only Lumberjack with multiple hits. Pasternak drew two walks and was 1-for-1 with his RBI double — the only extra base hit of the game.
Curwensville’s Neiswonger was 2-for-3 and a run scored while Adam Kunkle was the other multi-hit Post 505 player, going 2-for-4 with and RBI.
Both teams are back in action next against Clearfield Legion. Curwensville gets the first crack as they’ll travel to Clearfield tonight at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks will host Clearfield on Thursday night, once again at Stern Family Field with a 6 p.m. start.
DuBOIS LUMBERJACKS 5,
CURWENSVILLE LEGION 3
Score by Innings
C’ville 000 001 2 — 3
DuBois 031 010 x — 5
Curwensville Legion—3
Logan Kunkle 3b-ss 4000, Adam Kunkle cf 4021, Jake Mullins ss-c 4011, RJ Olson rf 4110, Matt Brown c-3b 3010, Hunter Hipps p 3010, Frank Hipps 2b 3000, Lawson Neiswonder lf-1b 3120, Andy Sutton 1b-dh 3000, Jeremiah Farley dh-lf 2100. Totals: 33-3-8-2.
DuBois Lumberjacks—5
Nate Tyler 2b 2000, Boston Graham ph 1000, Danny Dixon lf 3110, Alex Pasternak 1b 1111, Kaden Clark cf 3000, Jordan Ell eh 2110, Tyler Chamberlin rf 3011, Damon Foster ss 3001, Gavin Kaschalk 3b-p 3100, Karson Fields dh-3b 2100, Kyle Crugan ph 1000, Dayne Bauman p 0000, Chase Hickman c 2022, Loren Way cr 0000. Totals: 26-5-6-5.
Errors: C’ville 3, DuBois 4. LOB: C’ville 9, DuBois 8. DP: C’ville 1, DuBois 0. 2B: Pasternak. SB: Mullins; Pasternak, Ell.
Pitching
Curwensville Legion: Hunter Hipps-6 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO.
DuBois Lumberjacks: Dayne Bauman-6 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO; Gavin Kaschalk-1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Bauman. Losing pitcher: Hipps.