BROCKWAY — Coming off a year in which Brockway sent three runners to the PIAA Class A Cross Country Championships, the program is dealing with low numbers across the board, as it has just 10 athletes between the boys and girls teams.
Brockway lost two of those three state qualifiers to graduation in Micah Williamson and Landon Schmader, but senior Madelyn Schmader does return to lead what will be a young group of runners — the team has two seniors and eight sophomores.
Williamson (18:45) placed eighth at districts to become the Rovers’ first state qualifier since Dakota Lawton in 2012. He wasn’t the lone Rover to head to Hershey, though, as Brockway got an unprecedented second qualifier during the tenure of head coach Andrea Oknefski when senior Landon Schmader (19:17) finished 17th overall and grabbed the eighth of 10 individual berths to states.
Williamson posted the bet finish (41st) by a local boys at states later year.
Madelyn Schmader (22:33) beat both Rovers to the punch in qualifying for states last year at Ridgway, though, as she finished 14th in the Class A girls race to secure her trip to Hershey, where she placed 107th.
Schmader was the Lady Rovers first PIAA qualifier since Sylvia Pisarchick did it back-to-back years in 2016 and 2017. She was nearly joined at states by then freshman Zoe Puhala (23:13), who finished 19th overall and was the first runner out of the Top 10 at-large berths.
“We are very excited for our cross country season ahead,” said Oknefski. “We have Madelyn Schmader, a senior, looking towards another great season. She headed to states as a junior and we see potential in her heading to Hershey again this season.
“Zoe Puhala, a sophomore, was very close to heading to Hershey last year and that is something she is striving for this season as well.
“Overall, our girls varsity team is coming into the season strong with great leadership roles from our other senior Chloe Benden and (sophomores) Anna Brubaker, Bailey Franci, Lexie Moore and Maddie Mortimer.
“Our team has several runners who participate in other sports, but their excitement for their season ahead will help them balance their busy schedules. It’s been a long time since we’ve had a complete team of seven varsity girl runners.”
The Lady Rovers finished fourth in the team standings at districts behind Cranberry, Elk County Catholic and Brookville.
When it comes to the boys’ team, that is where the numbers are slim with the loss of Williamson and Landon Schmader to graduation.
Oknefski has just three boys on the roster in sophomores Tristan Coder, Tim Fremer, Bed Manno.
“Our boys varsity squad is small but mighty this year, with three sophomores,” she said. “It seems the sophomore class has a great runners theme. Our boys have been gaining a lot of strength through our summer workouts, and we can’t wait to get our first race under our belt.
“I’ve been so proud of the time our athletes have put in over the summer by attending open workouts, local races and getting together to get more miles under the belt before the season truly kicks off. We have a great group of athletes and look forward to a great season ahead.”
Brockway is scheduled to open its season today with a tri-meet in Ridgway that also features Brookville.
GIRLS ROSTER
Senior: Chloe Benden, Madelyn Schamder. Sophomores: Anna Brubaker, bailey Franci, Alexis Moore, Maddie Mortimer, Zoe Puhala.
BOYS ROSTER
Sophomores: Tristan Coder, Tim Fremer, Bed Manno.