DUBOIS — Clearfield native, and current DuBois resident, Jason Maines has been told since he was born things he couldn’t do, but he has been beating those odds ever since and is now using it as motivation to follow his dream of becoming a professional bodybuilder.
That’s something those closest to Maines may have thought was never possible shortly after his birth though.
That’s because Maines, a Clearfield Area high School graduate who is now 31 years old, was born premature, which caused him to have an ectopic pelvic kidney — which in medical terms means his kidney is located below, above or on the opposite side of the kidney’s normal position.
While that diagnosis put a damper on him playing sports as a youth, it hasn’t has stopped him from following his dream as he has gotten older.
“I was told over and over as a kid that I ‘wasn’t allowed to play this sport or do this in gym class’ because I was born premature causing me to have an ectopic pelvic kidney,” he said. “Basically that meant I wasn’t allowed to play contact sports.”
However, Maines said he has always looked up to guys with big muscles like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and he didn’t let those challenges he faced early in life stop him from trying to follow in the footsteps of those he looked up to. Plus, doing so meant he was keeping a promise that holds a very special meaning to him.
“Ultimately, what keeps me going is I made a promise to my late father that I would never give up on my dream,” he said.
And, that’s just what Maines is doing.
He moved to DuBois three and half years ago and hasn’t looked back in doing everything he can to make that dream a reality.
“I have been training with my coach, Cody Staples, at Snap Fitness of DuBois for almost three years,” Maines said. “My typical day starts with me waking up at 6 a.m. and getting all my food prepped for the day (I eat a meal every 2 hrs). The amount of food in the meals changes depending on if I’m in a caloric deficit or surplus, meaning if I’m gaining or losing weight. I go to the gym for roughly two hours a day, six days a week.”
Maines entered his first bodybuilding contest in April of 2021 at the Pittsburgh OCB “Best of the Burgh,” where he competed in the men’s physique division and took home a fourth place finish.
After that showing, he decided to build more muscle before entering a second show. After nearly two years of focusing on that goal, all his time and work paid off as he returned to the Pittsburgh OCB “Best of the Burgh” this past April and captured first place in the Class B Bodybuilding division.
“Winning this show meant so much to me,” said Maines. “It’s almost never instant gratification, but when I got called up as the winner, it was such an overwhelming mix of feelings. This sport consumes my day to day life — by that I mean every choice I make has to fit around my bodybuilding schedule or my meals.
“I have actually left multiple jobs because it just didn’t work with my daily schedule. It’s a very unorthodox lifestyle, and most people don’t understand how much is involved or how seriously I take it.”
With a victory now on his resume, Maines now has his sights set on getting his pro card in the OCB league and starting to compete at the natural pro shows.
“It’s a very big goal, but I know with my coach and support from everyone in my corner I will make it happen,” he said.
Maines’ next competition is the OCB “Steel City” pro qualifier on Oct. 7 in Pittsburgh.