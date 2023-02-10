HERSHEY — Baily Miller was ready this time.
The Brookville Raiders senior heavyweight knew he’d likely get another chance against Burrell’s Luke Boylan, who dealt him a 3-1 loss at the Ultimate Duals in January.
Call it a successful turnaround for Miller, whose 8-0 major decision keyed the Raiders to a 32-25 win over the WPIAL runner-up Bucs in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A Dual Meet Championships at Giant Center Thursday afternoon.
Miller wasn’t the only hero as the Raiders were down 25-17 with three bouts left before Burke Fleming and Kolton Griffin scored pins at 145 and 152, and Coyha Brown clinched the win with a 6-1 decision at 160.
The Raiders beat the Bucs, 31-25, at the Duals with the Bucs’ getting a forfeit win in the final bout at 172. This time around, Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer wasn’t figuring on anything being any easier.
“It’s big,” said Klepfer, whose team meets Berks Catholic Friday at noon. “You don’t want to be fighting through the consolation round down here. We get to sleep in a little longer tomorrow and come in late. You lose, you’re here at 7 a.m. It pays to win for sure, but it won’t get any easier. We’ll continue to fight and claw for every point.”
Miller dropped a 3-1 decision to Boylan at the Duals despite owning a 65-pound advantage on the 214-pound Boylan.
“The first time, he put legs on me which was a situation I’ve never been in before and I came out the backdoor at the end, which was something else I’ve never done before,” Miller said. “I was very confused and not sure what to do, giving up points to him.”
That didn’t happen Thursday.
“I wasn’t in any of the situations I was in (the first time). I snapped him down and put him in the cross-face cradle over and over and that gave me the advantage,” said Miller, ranked No. 21 by papowerwrestling.com. “It feels good to get the win. I was expecting to get the win and was very confident I could beat him.”
Miller’s win put the Raiders up 9-3 after three bouts. Burrell’s Isaac Lacinski, ranked No. 14, decisioned the Raiders’ No. 23 Easton Belfiore, 6-3, in the opening bout at 172. Then Gavin Hannah scored a 2-1 win, the decisive point coming on a stalling call with 16 seconds left in the bout.
“Gavin and Jackson kind of got things rolling and Baily got that win and that’s a big seven-point swing from the last time we wrestled,” Klepfer said.
“That’s a huge win for him. We talked about what needed to happen this time around because we knew they were going to bump him up against us again,” Klepfer added. “We spent a lot of time working on defending legs, but Baily just kind of took him out of the match by taking him down and putting him on his back early and forced him into a position where he had to go bottom to try to generate points. It forced us to a position where we were on top and that’s Baily’s best position. Baily put together a really good match.”
Burrell picked up a forfeit at 107 then got its key win at 114 when Julian Bertucci edged No. 17 Jared Popson in rideout time, 4-3. Popson had beaten Bertucci 2-1 at the Duals.
The Bucs picked up a major decision from Calio Zanelli in his 20-7 major of Antonio Thornton at 121. After No. 5 Cole Householder majored Jacob Stewart, 16-2, at 127, the Bucs took the next two and grabbed a 25-17 lead with three bouts remaining. No. 2 Cooper Hornack edged Brecken Cieleski, 6-5, at 133 and No. 15 Niko Ferra pinned the Raiders’ Tony Ceriani at 139.
“Everyone was just counting on six from those guys wrapping it up and it’s not a guarantee, especially on this floor,” Klepfer said. “I was sweating a little bit, but after Tony’s match, I knew we were going to need to win the final three. One loss wasn’t going to work for us. We ended up getting a couple pins, but you can’t count on that. Colton and Burke came up big and of course Coyha finished things up for us.”
Fleming decked Stephen Hasson in 44 seconds to get the Raiders within 25-23, then Griffin pinned Anthony Barbieri in the second period to give the Raiders a 29-25 lead with Brown’s finale against Nico Zanella.
Brown built his 6-1 lead by the end of the second period and rode out Zanella in the third to secure the win.
NOTES: Berks Catholic, the District 3 champion, beat District 4 runner-up Canton 38-15. … Notre Dame-Green Pond routed D6 runner-up Huntingdon, 63-6, while D1 champion Faith Christian dumped D10 champion Reynolds, 55-10. Those two teams are ranked No. 2 and 1 respectively and they’ll meet in the quarterfinals with the winner meeting the Brookville-Berks Catholic winner in the semifinals starting Friday at 8 p.m. … The quarterfinal losers wrestle on Friday at 4 p.m. The Raiders-Berks loser meets the West Perry-Warrior Run winner in the consolations.
BROOKVILLE 32,
BURRELL 25
172-Isaac Lacinski (BU) dec. Easton Belfiore (BK), 6-3. (0-3).
189-Gavin Hannah (BK) dec. Cameron Martin (BU), 2-1. (3-3).
215-Jackson Zimmerman (BK) pinned Cayden Ansani (BU), :44. (9-3).
HWT-Baily Miller (BK) maj. dec. Luke Boylan (BU), 8-0. (13-3).
107-Cameron Baker (BU) won by forfeit. (13-9).
114-Julian Bertucci (BU) dec. Jared Popson (BK), 4-3, 2 OT. (13-12).
121-Calio Zanella (BU) maj. dec. Antonio Thornton (BK), 20-7. (13-16).
127-Cole Householder (BK) maj. dec. Jacob Stewart (BU), 16-2. (17-16).
133-Cooper Hornack (BU) dec. Brecken Cieleski (BK), 6-5. (17-19).
139-Nikolas Ferra (BU) pinned Tony Ceriani (BK), 2:49. (17-25).
145-Burke Fleming (BK) pinned Stephen Hasson (BU), :44. (23-25).
152-Kolton Griffin (BK) pinned Anthony Barbieri (BU), 2:28. (29-25).
160-Coyha Brown (BK) dec. Nico Zanella (BU), 6-1. (32-25).