NEWARK, Del.— Greg Mamula, a former Blue Hen assistant coach who has spent the last seven years on the staff at Florida Atlantic as the Associate Head Coach, has been named University of Delaware baseball head coach, UD Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Services Chrissi Rawak announced Sunday.
“We are extremely excited to have Greg Mamula join Delaware as our next head baseball coach,” said Rawak. “He is a proven winner and a talented recruiter with strong connections to the east coast region. Equally as important, he is a terrific person and has been instrumental in developing young men in the classroom and on the field.
“With over 20 years of coaching experience, including NCAA Tournament success, Greg brings great energy and experience to Delaware. We are thrilled to have Greg, his wife Melissa, and two children Reid and Allison join the Blue Hen family.”
The search process for Delaware’s next head coach involved input from several UD alums. Former Blue Hen Casey Fahy (2000-02), the MLB Appalachian League’s Director of Player Development, was an integral part of the hiring committee as he assisted Rawak and Senior Associate AD Karen Freed in the hiring process.
“I am honored to be the new leader of Delaware Baseball,” Mamula said. “Thank you Chrissi Rawak, Karen Freed and the rest of the search committee for this tremendous opportunity. I have such great respect for Coach Hannah, Coach Sherman and all of the great alumni who built UD Baseball into a winner. Everything is in place for us to win at a high level while providing a great education and experience for the student-athletes. I am excited to be Blue Hen again!
Mamula, a DuBois Area High School graduate who holds 22 years of collegiate baseball coaching experience, currently serves as the Owls’ recruiting coordinator, hitting coach, infield coach and third base coach. He was elevated to associate head coach prior to the start of the 2022 season.
FAU has won 234 games during Mamula’s tenure with three NCAA Regional appearances and two Conference USA regular season titles, while featuring an offense annually ranked among the leaders in C-USA.
Mamula was named 2019 Conference USA Assistant Coach of the Year when the Owls’ offense led the league in batting average, hits, RBI, runs and slugging percentage. His 2018 squad ranked 12th in the nation in home runs, while three offensive players were selected in the 2018 MLB Draft.
Prior to his tenure at FAU, Mamula served as assistant coach at the University of Cincinnati where he coached the offense and infielders, assisted with recruiting and was the third base coach. During his first year as the Bearcats’ hitting coach, the team’s offensive numbers improved dramatically, while Ian Happ was selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.
Mamula previously served as head coach at West Chester University for three years, helping the Golden Rams average 41 wins per season. He was named PSAC East Coach of the Year and Atlantic Region Coach of the Year in 2009, as WCU reached the DII College World Series and finished the year ranked seventh in the nation.
Mamula served five years as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Delaware from 2002-06 under Jim Sherman. During his five recruiting classes at UD, Mamula brought in 20 All-Conference performers and two All-Americans, while 13 of his recruits were selected in the MLB Draft. During his final season in Newark, the Blue Hens’ offense led Division I with 111 home runs, 143 doubles and a .574 slugging percentage.
Mamula began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Division II Shippensburg University from 1999-2001.
Mamula was a four-year starter as an infielder at St. Bonaventure University, where he was an Atlantic 10 All-Academic Team selection during his final two years and served as team captain as a senior.