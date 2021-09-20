GUYS MILLS — Missed opportunities came back to haunt Brockway Saturday night, as host Maplewood used a strong fourth-quarter to rally past the Rovers, 18-7, in a game neither expected to play a day earlier.
Both teams had their Week 3 opponents cancel on them because of COVID-19 issues. Brockway was scheduled to host Coudersport, while Maplewood was scheduled to play Union City. The two schools agreed to the new matchup early Friday afternoon, and at times Saturday night, looked like squads that thought their weeks were already finished before that deal was struck.
And, inter-district matchup proved to be a pretty even one with the host Tigers finishing with a slim 249-234 advantage in total yards and a slimmer 61-56 edge in plays runs despite ending the night +3 in the turnover ratio (Rovers had 4, Tigers 1).
Ultimately, the difference proved to be Maplewood’s ability to finish off drives. Brockway’s offense reached the red zone four times, three in the first half, but only came with seven points in those four trips. What made the Rovers’ inability to find the end zone worse was the fact they reached the Maplewood 1-yard on two different first-half possession and came away with zero points on both occasions.
Despite that, Brockway still led 7-0 at the half and 7-6 after three quarters. However, the Tigers scored on their final two possessions of the night to come away with the 12-point victory and improve to 2-1.
“You can’t say anything about the officiating when we get down to the 1-yard line and don’t score. That’s on us,” said Brockway coach Jake Heigel. “We’ve got to find some guts, because right now we have a lot of talent and potential. But, potential means nothing if you don’t ever reach it.
“We’re not hitting our stride and not doing what we need to do. It’s our jobs (coaches’) to get it out of them, so we need to start pulling it out of them. It’s disappointing to come up here and lay an egg like that.”
Brockway (1-3) got the ball first, but freshman quarterback Brayden Fox threw an interception on the third play of the game. Fox, who played after suffering an ankle injury last week at Keystone, experienced a roller-coaster night.
He was plagued by inaccurate passes at times but also suffered from several dropped passes on a night where the Rovers didn’t show much signs of life. The end result for Fox saw him complete 21 of 41 passes for 212 yards with three interceptions.
The Brockway defense stood tall after that initial turnover and forced a punt, with the Rovers getting the ball back at their own 25. That’s when the Rovers put together their best offensive drive of the night, marching to the Tigers 1 on 12 plays.
Carter Hickman extended the drive near midfield with an 11-yard run on third-and-1 and later caught a 12-yard pass. Blake Pisarcik added an 11-yard catch in the red zone, which coupled with a penalty, gave the Rovers first-and-goal at the 3.
Hickman ran for two yards on first down, but the Rovers then failed to score on three plays from the one. Andrew Brubaker was stuffed on a direct snap on second down, while Fox threw incomplete on the final two plays — including a high throw to a wide open Alex Carlson in middle of the end zone late in the first quarter.
Both defenses took over from there as the game hit the second quarter. The teams traded interceptions, with Tiger Conner Palmiero and Hickman hauling picks on back-to-back drives.
Palmiero’s pick was vital for the Tigers as it came in the end zone and ended another Rover drive that had reached the 1-yard line before a penalty pushed Brockway back into first-and-goal at the 21. The interception came on third down.
Hickman got the ball right back for his team but the Rovers were forced to punt. The Brockway defense then stood tall and caught a break when the Tigers had a bad snap on a punt that resulted in a 20-yard loss and gave Brockway the ball at the Maplewood 15.
Brockway didn’t squander this opportunity, although it took a 7-yard catch by Pisarcik on fourth-and-3 to keep the drive alive and make it first-and-goal at the 1-yard line again. Hickman powered in from there. Pisarcik booted the extra point to make it 7-0 with 39 seconds left in the half.
The Rovers took that lead into the break and maintained it for most of the third quarter as defense continued to rule the game.
Maplewood finally put together a drive on its second possession of the third, marching from its own 27 down to the Rover 17 on eight running plays. The Tigers then went to the air, with Palmiero just getting his feet inbounds in the back corner of the end zone on a 17-yard TD catch.
Brockway’s Seth Stewart blocked the extra point though as the Rovers held on to the lead at 7-6.
The teams then traded quick possessions around the quarter change before disaster struck Brockway in the fourth when Maplewood recovered a Rovers’ fumble at the Brockway 32.
The Tigers netted no yards on two plays before Logan Gross made a huge 12-yard catch on third-and-10. Teammate Ben Giliberto then ripped off a 20-yard touchdown run to put the Tigers up 12-7. Maplewood’s two-point try failed. Giliberto led all players with 29 carries for 124 yards.
Trailing for the first time, Brockway tried to answer back.
Fox hit Hickman on a swing pass for 10 yards on third-and-9, then hit Pisarcik for nine yards on another third-down play as the Rovers crossed midfield. However, Brockway quickly found itself in a fourth-and-9 situation with under four minutes to play.
A fumbled snap doomed the fourth-down play from the get-go, but Fox corralled the loose pigskin and heaved a pass downfield. Unfortunately for him, Burns was on the other end for his second interception of the night.
Maplewood then put the game away with a short 5-play, 45-yard scoring drive capped by a 2-yard run from Gross to make it 18-7 with 50 seconds remaining.
Marek Hoy came in at quarterback for the Rovers’ final drive and promptly hit Jalen Kosko for 51 yards to put Brockway in the red zone at the Tiger 15. The Rovers didn’t gain another yard as Hoyt lost control of the ball and fumbled as he looked to pass on what proved to be the final play of the game.
Brockway travels to Redbank Valley Friday night.