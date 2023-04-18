PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Marion Center softball team used the long ball to knock off host Punxsutawney, 6-1, Monday in a game that was called in the top of the seventh inning because of rain that had to turned to sleet/snow at times.
The Lady Stingers, who entered the matchup with a 6-1 record, blasted four home runs between the fourth and fifth innings — which is when they scored all six of their runs to secure the win. Five of those six runs came directly on homers.
The game was a pitchers’ duel to that point, as Punxsy’s Karli Young and Lady Stinger Cheyenne Silvis combined to allow just two hits in a scoreless game through three innings.
Things changed in a hurry in the fourth though, as Lexi Roush and Abbey Smulik belted back-to-back homers to open the innings. The Lady Stingers never looked back from there as Silvis tossed a four-hitter, allowing just one earned run while striking out four and walking one against a Punxsy squad fresh off a thrilling 3-2 win vs. Ligonier Valley on Saturday.
“We knew we were facing some hot bats tonight,” said Punxsy coach Brad Constantino. “Boy, they squared some balls up and we did not respond after that big win on Saturday. Their only loss is to a very, very good Indiana team, 6-5.
“We stranded some opportunities early when we had a chance to maybe go up a couple, and then you play a little differently. But, they turned on some balls tonight, and those (homers) weren’t cheap ones.
“And, we got DuBois Wednesday ... so you got no time to feel sorry for yourself. We have to come back to work.”
Young used a pair of strikeouts to work around a single by Mya Lipsie with one out in the top of the first.
Punxsy (4-4) then tried to make some noise in the bottom half of the inning.
Laci Poole reached on an error to open the frame, then took second on a dropped third strike. She then advanced to third on a wild pitch. However, Avary Powell then lined a ball right at third baseman Roush who stepped on third for an easy inning-ending double play.
Young and Silvis both kept the opposition off the board in the second and third before the homers by Roush and Smulik to start the fourth jump-started the Lady Stingers on a cold, dreary day. Silvis then reached on an error that came to haunt Punxsy after Young retired the ensuing two batters.
Instead of the inning being over with the Lady Chucks trailing 2-0, Madi Schrecongost took advantage of Marion Center’s extra life and smacked a RBI single. Kaily Anderson then hammered a 2-run homer to center, the team’s third long ball of the inning, to make it 5-0.
Punxsy tried to answer right back with a 2-out rally in the bottom of the fourth.
Young got that started with a 2-out single to right. Brynn Hergert followed with a single the other way to left, while an infield single by Olivia Toven loaded the bases.
The Lady Chucks couldn’t push a run across, though, as Silvis got Brooke Skarbek to hit in a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
Lipsie then led off the fifth with a bang, as she belted the Lady Stingers’ third solo homer of the game to make it 6-0. That spelled the end for Young, as Ciara Toven came on in relief. Toven struck out the side around a double by Smulik.
Punxsy finally got to Silvis in the bottom half of the fifth.
Emily Dobbins drew a walk with one out but was promptly erased on a fielder’s choice hit by Poole, who took second on a wild pitch. Ciara Toven then smacked a single into shallow left-center that scored Poole, who just slid in under the tag of Anderson at the plate to make it a 6-1 game.
That’s all the Lady Chucks could muster though, as Silvis got Powell to fly out to right to end the inning.
The rain/sleet intensified during the top of the seventh, which saw Marion Center push two more runs across the plate on three walks and two errors as it became apparent the conditions were impacting the game.
It was then that umpires decided to halt play and ultimately call the game, which wiped out anything that happened in the seventh. By rule, a game called in the middle of an inning reverts back to the last full inning completed, which gave Marion Center a 6-1 win.
Punxsy hosts DuBois Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
MARION CENTER 6,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 0
Score by Innings
M. Center 000 510 — 6
Punxsy 000 010 — 1
Marion Center—6
Lydia Miller ss 4000, Mya Lipsie 2b 3121, Lexi Roush 3b 3111, Abbey Smulik cf 3121, Cheyenne Silvis p 3000, Brookelynn Hill cr 0100, Kayla Hill dp 3000, Natalie Black 1b 3000, Madi Schrecongost rf 3121, Kaily Anderson c 3122, madi Lipsie lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 28-6-9-6.
Punxsy—1
Laci Poole rf 3100, Ciara Toven dp-p 3011, Avary Powell c 3000, Karli Young p-dp 3010, Brynn Hergert 1b 3010, Olivia Toven 3010, Brooke Skarbek ss 2000, Brooke Young 3b 2000, Syd Hoffman cr-3b 0000, Emily Dobbins lf 1000, Kaylee Guidice 2b (flex) 0000, Brinley Hallman cr-2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 23-1-4-1.
Errors: MC 2, Punxsy 1. LOB: MC 3, Punxsy 5. DP: MC 1, Punxsy 0. 2B: Smulik. HR: My. Lipsie, Roush, Smulik, Anderson. SB: O. Toven.
Pitching
MC: Cheyenne Silvis-6 IP, 4 H. 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Punxsy: Karli Young-4+ IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO; Ciara Toven-2 IP 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Silvis. Losing pitcher: Young.