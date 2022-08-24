REYNOLDSVILLE — After a brief light shower passed over the speedway just before race time, it was time to go racing on Saturday night at Hummingbird Speedway for the 12th time in 2022. The Young Guns Jr. Sprints made their fourth and final visit to the Bird this season with the #6 of Brandt Cramer taking his first Hummingbird Speedway checkered flag.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos