DUBOIS — Miami-Hamilton is a newcomer to both the USCAA and Small College World Series this year, but the Harriers are quickly making a name for themselves in the first two days of the event.
The fourth-seeded Harriers dispatched of USCAA power The Apprentice School (No. 5 seed), 12-2 in 6 innings on Monday, then reached today’s winners’ bracket final with an impressive 14-7 victory Tuesday night against three-time defending national champion Penn State DuBois.
The teams each scored two runs in the first, but it was all Harriers from there in the middle innings as they built an 11-2 lead while PSU DuBois missed cashing in on a couple scoring chances.
Miami-Hamilton was actually on the verge of 10-running DuBois in the sixth as it pushed the lead to 11-2 and still had the bases loaded. However, the Nittany Lions got out of the inning, then showed the heart of a champion by responding with five runs in the bottom of the sixth to get back into the game at 11-7.
That’s as close as Penn State DuBois got though, as Miami-Hamilton went to win 14-7 to reach today’s winners’ bracket final. The Harriers will play second-seeded UC-Clermont, which notched a thrilling 4-3 walk-off victory in 8 innings against third-seeded PSU Mont Alto Tuesday.
Miami-Hamilton collected 12 hits, four for extra bases, against a quartet of DuBois pitchers on the night.
Daulton Miller led that attack, going 3-for-4 with a double, homer and four RBIs. Teammate Ethan Limon was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Joe Requarth added a double and three RBIs.
“As I will always tell our teams, I will take blame for all the losses,” said Penn State DuBois coach Tom Calliari. “It’s all on me. They don’t need to do that. They are playing their guts out, and you can see we have a lot of heart and a lot of character. But, I keep telling everybody, and no one wants to hear it, we’re very young. And, it showed itself tonight against a very good team. So, there are growing pains and experiences. There were two times we had the bases loaded and didn’t score.
“They (Harriers) are a very good team also. That’s a Division II baseball team there with Division II bodies. They are very good and don’t miss, and we new that. We had to throw a guy to try to keep them off-balance, and things didn’t work out. I forced some things early, and it didn’t work out, but I knew we’d have to score double digits to beat them.
“We’ll be back tomorrow and they’ll fight and battle. They will do everything they can to grind out a game. We’ll be fine. Like I just told the kids. We’ve never won it (national title) out of the losers’ bracket, so let’s make that a first.”
The Harriers jumped on DuBois starter Trevor hanna for a pair of runs in the top of the first as Miller blasted a two-run homer with one out after Stephen Stigler had led off the game with a single. Stigler had two hits on the day.
DuBois answered right back in the bottom half.
Brandon Sicheri got things started with a walk with one out, then DuBois caught a break as Harrier second baseman Jordan Edrington dropped a throw on a fielder’s choice to put two on.
Miami-Hamilton starter Zach Breeden struck out Tyler Yough, but Hanna drew a walk to load the bases and extend the inning. Brett Beith then stepped to the plate and smacked a two-run single to left to tie the game at 2-2.
After Hanna enjoyed a 1-2-3 second, DuBois threatened to take the lead in the bottom of the inning — loading the bases with one out on a hit batsman and two walks. However, the Lions couldn’t push a run across as Breeden struck out Cory Lehman and Yough to leave the bases loaded.
The Harriers responded with a run in the third as Alex Deaton drew a leadoff walk and later scored on a Requarth sac fly to make it 3-2.
DuBois had a chance to counter in the bottom of the third.
Hanna drew a leadoff walk and was replaced by courtesy runner Tylor Herzing, who moved up a base on a groundout. Thayne Morgan then stepped in and ripped a single to right — the 100th hit of his PSU DuBois career. However, Herzing was gunned down at the plate trying to score as the Harriers maintained the one-run lead.
Miami-Hamilton promptly seized control of the game with a four-run fourth headlined by Requarth’s two-run double. Miller followed with a RBI double of his own, but DuBois cut down a second runner at the plate to keep it a 7-2 game.
The Harriers kept the pressure on in the sixth.
Deaton led off with a triple to center that saw Beith crash hard into the wall trying to make the catch. The Lion was forced to leave the game. The Harriers proceeded to load the bases with no outs before scoring four times to put themselves on the verge of a mercy rule victory.
Miller and Limon each had RBI singles in the inning, while Edrington forced home a run when he was hit and Austin Rice another by drawing a bases-loaded walk.
The Lions didn’t hang their heads after getting out of the inning, and instead roughed up reliever Caleb Caudill, who took over for Breeden after he tossed five innings. The lefty got the win, allowing two runs, none earned, on two hits while striking out four and walking six.
Morgan got the bottom of the sixth started with his second single of the game, but Caudill responded with a pair of outs around hitting Colby Bodtorf. Sicheri then singled to load the bases and start a big two-out rally.
Lehman followed with an infield single that actually plated both Morgan and Bodtorf before pinch-hitter Tanner LaBenne hammered a pitch off the wall in single for a RBI single. Morgan was the lone Lion with two hits in the game.
Hanna followed with a run-scoring single of his own to bring home Lehman. DuBois scored its final run two batters later when pitch-hitter Logan Wagner was hit with the bases loaded.
The Lions got no closer than four runs (11-7), though, as Miami-Hamilton tacked on three big insurance runs in the seventh to set the final.
Penn State DuBois takes on Bucks County Community College in an elimination game today at 12:30 p.m. That matchup follows an elimination game between Mont Alto and The Apprentice School battle at 10 a.m. The winners’ game between the Harriers and UC-Clermont will be played at 3 p.m.
MIAMI-HAMILTON 14,
PENN STATE DUBOIS 7
Score by Innings
Miami-Hamilton 201 404 3 — 14
PSU DuBois 200 005 0 — 7
Miami-Hamilton—14
Stephen Stigler ss 2420, Joe Requarth lf 2213, Daulton Miller cf 5334, Jarrod Bahr dh 5010, Zach Breeden p 0000, Caleb Caudill p 0000, Tanner Smith p 0000, Jordan Edrington 2b 3002, Ethan Limon 3b 4132, Chris Hoffman 1b 4111, Austin Rice c 2001, Alex Deaton rf 2310. Totals: 29-14-12-13.
PSU DuBois—7
Dan Stauffer c-1b 3000, Brandon Sicheri lf-rf 3210, Cory Lehman 1b-c 5212, Tyler Yough 3b 3100, Tanner LaBenne ph 1011, Trevor Hanna p/dh 1011, Connor Cherry p 0000, Samuel Cheng p 0000, Broc Weigle p 0000, Brett Beith cf 3012, Bryce Dobson lf 0000, Thayne Morgan rf-cf 3120, Logan Wagner ph 0001, Cole Breon 2b 2000, Tylor Herzing cr-ph 1000, Gavin Zoelle ph 1000, Colby Bodtorf ss 2100. Totals: 28-7-7-7.
Errors: M-H 1, DuBois 2. LOB: M-H 8, DuBois 11. 2B: Requarth, Miller. 3B: Deaton. HR: Miller. SF: Requarth, Hoffman. SAC: Rice. HBP: Stigler 2 (2 by Cheng), Edrington (by Cheng); Wagner (by Smith), Bodtorf (1 by Breeden, 1 by Caudill). SB: Stigler; Morgan.
Pitching
Miami-Hamilton: Zach Breeden-5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Caleb Caudill-2/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Tanner Smith-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB.
DuBois: Trevor Hanna-3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Connor Cherry-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Samuel Cheng-1+ IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 3 HB.
Winning pitcher: Breeden. Losing pitcher: Hanna.