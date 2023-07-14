A whirlwind couple of days will continue into next week for DuBois Central Catholic graduate Justin Miknis, who is set to fulfill his life-long dream of playing professional baseball.
And, he will do so for the team he grew up watching and cheering for as a kid — the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Miknis, a 2019 DCC grad, was drafted by the Pirates in the 16th round (pick No. 467) of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday after wrapping up his senior season at Kent State University.
The DCC product still had a year of eligibility left at Kent State but has made the decision to sign with the Pirates — something he will do on Tuesday following a standout three-year career for the Golden Flashes.
“It feels great honestly,” said Miknis in an interview Wednesday. “These past couple years, it’s been a lot. I’ve turned down stuff and had other things happening, but ultimately it worked out. That’s all matters.
“My ultimate dream was to play in the big leagues, so right now is the perfect time to go and try to prove some stuff. I’m ready for it. I think it was time for me to move on and give myself a shot to play professional baseball.
“We (family) are Pirates fans, so of course it means a lot that is was them (who drafted him). I was pretty excited when I heard it was the Pirates, and that’s just another dream fulfilled. It will be nice playing closer to home (in minors) for family and all the people following me too, 100 percent.
“And, the support from the community of DuBois is unbelievable. Everyone has my back and I want to thank them. The past couple of days have been really cool. There is a whole lot of good people around here.”
The DuBois Little League, which Miknis played for as a youth, honored him Wednesday night by having him through out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the DuBois-Downingtown West game at the Pennsylvania Senior League State Tournament at Stern Field.
Miknis was originally drafted right out of high school in 2019 by the Baltimore Orioles, who selected him in the 35th round (1,038th pick). He elected to not sign back then and fulfill his commitment to play collegiately at the Division I level at Kent State.
He put together three standout seasons for the Golden Flashes, playing primarily at catcher but also seeing some time at third base and designated hitter. In three seasons (2021-23), Miknis hit .319 (188-for-590) in 159 career games with 117 RBIs, 127 runs scored, 42 doubles, four triples and 20 home runs.
“Going to college was the right decision,” said Miknis. “I have my degree, and now I get the opportunity to play (professionally). So, I can’t really complain. But, it was definitely the right decision. I got better and met a lot of really good people along the way. So, I wouldn’t change anything really.
“And, there are a lot of people who have helped me get here — too many to thank. Obviously, my parents (Dan and Kim) and a lot of coaches along the way.
“I had some people in my ear throughout the whole process that helped me. Having those people around were big, and going to college I got even more people around me. Coach (Adam) Fox (DCC head coach who played in the minors) has been great, as has Ryan Sloniger and Devin Mesoraco, who also has reached out to me during all this.”
Sloniger is a 2016 Punxsutawney graduate who played at Penn State (starting catcher) and was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019. He played for three seasons in their farm system before serving as a coach at Kent State in 2021 when Miknis was there.
Mesoraco was taken in the first round of the MLB draft in 2007 right out of high school after he helped lead Punxsy to a PIAA Class 3A championship. He went on to play eight years in the big leagues as a catcher with the Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets. Mesoraco is currently a volunteer coach at the University of Pittsburgh.
“I’ve been blessed to have people like that around me and reach out to me — some people who I have looked up to,” said Miknis. “There have been a lot of really good people who have helped me out along the way, and I couldn’t be more thankful.”
Once Miknis signs his contract with Pittsburgh on Tuesday at PNC Park, he will head to Pirate City — the organization’s spring training facility in Bradenton, Fla. — to begin his professional journey and learn where his first minor league assignment will be.