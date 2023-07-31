BROOKVILLE — One week after a grueling five-game series started with an 18-inning marathon, it ended with a rather workmanlike 7-1 win for the Rossiter Miners and it lands them in the Federation League finals against the Sykesville Senators starting Tuesday in Reynoldsville.
The Miners won that first game in a 4-3 decision that took 4 hours and 20 minutes to complete. Thanks to Byers’ complete-game six-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks in a nifty 76-pitch outing, the game five clincher took just 75 minutes to finish.
Sunday’s game was moved from Saturday because of a wet McKinley Field. Either way, Byers was going to pitch. The extra day certainly didn’t hurt considering he threw the final 1 2/3 innings in Thursday’s 3-2 walk-off win over the Grays in Rossiter.
It was Byers’ third outing was similar to the first two of the series — throwing strikes and keeping the Grays off-balance.
“Just get ahead in the count and throwing the change-up away and they were swinging through it every time,” said Byers, the former Chucks outfielder who has started the past three seasons in college at Clarion. “It was huge to go out there with five runs and lead 5-0 after two innings. It just puts a chip on your back to go out there and throw strikes.”
The setting was a familiar one for the left-handed Byers, who pitched the Miners to a game five semifinal-clinching win over the Grays on McKinley Field in 2021. He went 2-0 in that series, which included a shutout win. This series, he had the no-decision in the 18-inning opener, won game four in relief and got the win Sunday.
“The plan is always when we’re the visiting team is to score first and let our pitcher pitch with a lead,” Miners manager Ruben Taylor said. “And thankfully, we did that today. We scored two in the first, tacked three more on in the second and it’s 5-0. Daren can do his thing. He can step on the mound and be able to throw strikes with his different pitches, the slider and the change-up and fastball and be efficient. The throws a lot of strikes and gets guys out and that’s huge for him.
“Daren’s one of those guys where if you put the pressure on him, he’s better. He’s that way in the batter’s box too. He was throwing Saturday if we played and probably would have thrown all seven too. He’s just that type of guy.”
The Miners got to Grays starter Hunter Geer early in the first with Isaac London singling and Anthony Maseto walking. A forceout grounder set up Jack Bracken’s run-scoring groundout before Taylor singled in Byers to make it 2-0.
In the second, Peyton Hetrick singled, Coy Martino walked and Addison Neal doubled in Hetrick. Martino scored from third on a wild pitch and London’s sacrifice fly to center pushed home Neal to make it 5-0.
That was more than enough for Byers.
“The first game going 18 innings was draining for everybody and then we got blown out in the second game, which put a damper on everything,” Byers said. “We hadn’t hit all series until today with the nine hits and that helps.”
Ty Carrier threw the final five innings for the Grays, giving up two Miners runs in the fifth when Bracken and Taylor led off with singles and came around to score on two straight groundouts by Zeke Bennett and Hetrick to set the final.
The Grays’ lone run came in the fifth when Tanner LaBenne reached on a two-out, two-base infield throwing error and scored on Owen Caylor’s double over left-fielder Anthony Maseto’s head. Caylor was white-hot for the Grays the whole series, finishing an impressive 11-for-15 after going 6-for-6 the final two games.
But that was all the Grays could muster as their season finished with an overall record of 13-7.
“That’s a really good team over there,” said the Grays’ Joey Lopez. “There’s lots of talent and we did a good job holding their offense in check the first four games, and today, they brought their bats and it just wasn’t our day and they capitalized on that.
“The think that (Byers) does great is he stays ahead in counts and works fast. We tried to slow him down a little bit, but he kept firing and filled the zone and pitched to contact and let his defense play behind him.”
NOTES: The Miners improved to 12-8 overall. They’ll turn around and start their best-of-seven finals series against Sykesville in Reynoldsville on Tuesday with Game 2 Wednesday in Rossiter, Game 3 Thursday in Reynoldsville and Game 4 Saturday in Rossiter. Games 5, 6 and 7, if necessary would be next Sunday in Reynoldsville, Aug. 8 in Rossiter and Aug. 9 in Reynoldsville. Games during the week are scheduled for 6 p.m. starts. … London led the Miners in hitting in the series at 11-for-21. … Rossiter seeks its first title since 2017 when it beat the Grays in five games. They last played in the finals in 2021 when they lost in five games to the DuBois Rockets. … Sykesville, seeking its first title since its five-year run ended in 2016, is well-rested. It swept Clearfield in three straight games — one of them a forfeit win — with the clincher coming last Thursday. The Senators have played two games since July 13 while the Miners just finished an eight-day stretch of five games and 46 innings.
ROSSITER 7,
BROOKVILLE 1
Score by Innings
Rossiter 230 020 0 — 7
Brookville 000 100 0 — 1
Rossiter –7
Isaac London 3b 3121, Anthony Maseto lf 3020, Daren Byers p 4100, Jack Bracken 1b 4111, Ruben Taylor dh 3121, Owen Wood cf 0000, Zeke Bennett rf 3001, Peyton Hetrick 2b 3110, Coy Martino ss 2100, Addison Neal c 2111. Totals: 27-7-9-6.
Brookville –1
Hunter Geer p-cf 3000, Dawson Smail cf-ss 3000, Brady Caylor 2b-rf 3000, Dillon Wolbert rf-lf 3000, Tanner LaBenne 1b 3100, Owen Caylor dh 3031, Joey Lopez ss 0000, Nathan Bonfardine 3b 3010, Dane Lyle lf 0000, Ty Carrier p 2010, Cole Slaugenhoup ph 1010, Jamison Rhoades c 2000, Drew Beichner ph 1000. Totals: 27-1-6-0.
Errors: Rossiter 1, Brookville 0. LOB: Brookville 5, Rossiter 3. DP: Rossiter 1, Brookville 1. 2B: Neal, O. Caylor. SAC: London. SB: Byers.
Pitching
Rossiter: Byers 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO
Brookville: Geer 2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Carrier 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Byers. Losing pitcher: Geer.