ROSSITER — After being on the brink of elimination in the Federation League semifinals down 2-1 in a best-of-5 series, the No. 3 Sykesville Senators not only rallied to take down the No. 2 seeded Brookville Grays, but they now hold a 2-0 lead over the regular season champion Sykesville Senators by picking up a 5-1 win in game two of the finals Wednesday evening at Shaffer Field.
Miners pitcher Anthony Maseto, who was a key part of Harmony Area High School’s first ever PIAA Class A state tournament appearance this year, pitched a gem of a game in a contest that took about an hour and 10 minutes. Maseto tossed a complete game, allowing five hits and the one run while walking one and striking out seven as he continually kept the Senators’ offense off-balance — especially late in the contest.
Rossiter outhit Sykesville 8-5 and also took advantage of timely hitting and made Sykesville pay for its two errors on the evening — both led to three unearned runs. Of the eight Miners hits, five of them came from the 7-8-9 spots as No. 7 hitter Peyton Hetrick and No. 8 hitter Coy Martino were each 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI as Martino had a double in the bottom of the second inning. Addison Neal, batting ninth, had an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth that put the Miners up by two at the time.
“I told these guys that the key to winning was to win the ‘freebie war’ with walks and errors,” Rossiter head coach Ruben Taylor said. “And if we win that, we’ll be alright. Especially against (Sykesville), they can kill you at area. So if we give them free bases, that’s how they always stack up the runs ... That’s what we really focused on tonight. We walked one guy and they had five hits. We had a couple errors but (Maseto) pitched out of it. Maseto was incredible on the mound today and we had timely hitting — a two-out hit from a guy in the nine-spot (Neal). Everybody was coming through in the clutch.”
“We didn’t hit well,” Sykesville head coach Paul Roman said. “(Rossiter) is a young, aggressive, fast team. They’re fast on the bases and they’re fast of the field. We’ve got to counter that.
“We did that (Tuesday) night, too (with the errors). We do need to improve in the field. Dan (Wascovich) gave up five runs and either two or three of them were unearned. We can improve by not giving them extra outs. There’s three outs in an inning and a couple of innings, we gave them four. We can’t do that — they’re too fast, too aggressive for that.”
Sykesville came out of the gates with a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Phil Myers led off with a single to right and a Devon Walker sac bunt moved him to second. Two batters later, Shane Price hit an RBI single to center to bring Myers home. But that would be all the Senators would be able to bring across the plate for the rest of the contest as Maseto allowed just three hits after that.
Rossiter tied it up in the bottom of the second as Martino hit a shot to left-center with two outs, bringing home Zeke Bennett. One batter later, Neal hit a grounder to short but the throw was wide, allowing Martino to make it home as Rossiter took the 2-1 lead.
The Miners held the one-run lead until adding another in the bottom of the fourth. Hetrick singled to center with out out and got to second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Neal hit a Dan Wascovich pitch up the middle just out of the reach of diving shortstop Tylor Herzing to bring home Hetrick for the two-run advantage.
Maseto continued to get stronger as the game progressed, with five of his seven strikeouts coming in the final three innings. Rossiter tacked on its final two runs of the game in the bottom of the fifth with both being unearned runs. With two outs, a liner to center by Bennett was misjudged, careening off the glove of Jake Mowrey in center, allowing Maseto to cross the plate for the 4-1 lead. One batter later, Hetrick then singled to right and scored Taylor before Bennett was thrown out at home, giving the Miners a 5-1 lead.
Rossiter goes up 2-0 in the series with game three tonight with Sykesville hosting at the Reynoldsville Senior League field.
“It feels good but we’ve played these guys enough to know that’s not enough of a lead,” Taylor said. “We’ve got to win all four and they’re a good enough to team to push it, so we can’t take anything lightly or think the series is over.”
“They’ve got to win two more,” Roman said. “We play a seven-game series and we have pitching left — they do too. We’ll be there (tonight) and see what happens there.”
ROSSITER 5,
SYKESVILLE 1
Score by Innings
Sykesville 100 000 0 — 1
Rossiter 020 120 x — 5
Sykesville—1
Phil Myers rf-lf 4110, Devon Walker 2b 3000, Jake Felix 1b 3000, Shane Price 3b 3021, Jordan Frano c 2010, Ezeck Olinger cr-rf 0000, Tylor Herzing ss 3000, Ryan Walker dh 3000, Damon Foster lf-ss 3000, Jake Mowrey cf 3010, Dan Wascovich p 0000. Totals: 27-1-5-1.
Rossiter—5
Isaac London 3b 4000, Anthony Maseto p 3120, Daren Byers cf 3010, Jack Bracken 1b 3000, Ruben Taylor dh 3110, Zeke Bennett r 2100, Peyton Hetrick 2b 3121, Coy Martino ss 3121, Addison Neal c 3011, Owen Wood lf 0000. Totals: 27-5-8-3.
Errors: Sykesville 2, Rossiter 2. LOB: Sykesville 7, Rossiter 2. 2B: Mowrey; Martino, Taylor. SAC: D. Walker.
Pitching
Sykesville: Dan Wascovich-6 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Rossiter: Anthony Maseto-7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Maseto. Losing pitcher: Wascovich.