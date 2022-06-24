BROOKVILLE — If you got there late and you might’ve missed all the scoring.
That was the case at McKinley Field where the Rossiter Miners put the first six runners on base and pushed all of those guys home in what turned out to be a 6-2 win over the Brookville Grays Thursday night.
The Grays scored their runs in the bottom of the first inning, which took 38 minutes to play.
From there, both teams combined to 5-for-43 at the plate over the final six innings that took just 80 minutes to play. It’s the third straight loss for the Grays, who dropped to 6-3, while the Miners were in just their third game to their delayed Federation League start to the schedule.
The Miners got things started against Grays starter Carson Weaver as Isaac London and Addison Neal walked. Daren Byers singled and Neal scored on a wild pitch. Ruben Taylor singled in a run, Anthony Maseto reached on an infield error that scored a run and Matt Gourley singled in two more runs for the quick 6-0 lead.
Owen Caylor relieved Weaver and threw 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief before Brady Caylor went the final 4 1/3 innings, giving up three hits while striking out four with no walks.
The Grays struck back for their two runs in the bottom of the first when Hunter Geer and Joey Lopez singled to start the inning. Geer scored on a passed ball and with one out, Tanner LaBenne’s sacrifice fly to right scored Lopez.
Miners starter Maseto went two innings before Ruben Taylor three four innings, allowing two hits with one walk and one strikeout to pick up the win. Daren Byers pitched a scoreless seventh to finish off the win.
Kam Falgout singled twice for the Miners while Hunter Geer singled twice for the Grays.
Both teams play scheduled doubleheaders Sunday, the Grays at Curwensville starting at 2 p.m. while Rossiter is at home against the DuBois Lumberjacks starting at 1 p.m.
ROSSITER 6, BROOKVILLE 2
Score By Innings
Rossiter 600 000 0 — 6
Brookville 200 000 x — 2
Rossiter –6
Isaac London lf-cf 2111, Addison Neal c 3100, Daren Byers cf-p 4110, Ruben Taylor rf 4111, Ty Limerick 3b 0000, Anthony Maseto p-rf 4111, Matt Gourley 1b 4112, Landon Neal lf 0000, Kam Falgout 3b 4020, Brody Stouffer pr-3b 0000, Pete Meterko 2b 4000, Peyton Hetrick ss 1000. Totals: 30-6-7-5.
Brookville –2
Hunter Geer cf 3120, Joey Lopes ss 3110, Nathan Bonfardin 3b 3000, Cole Slougenhoup eh 2000, Tanner LaBenne 1b 2001, Cole LaBenne 1b 0000, Brady Caylor 2b-p 2010, Blake Phillips ph 1000, Bryce Rafferty rf 1000, Dan Ion rf 0000, Jamison Rhoades c 2000, Drew Beichner ph 1000, Owen Caylor lf-p-2b 3000, Carson Weaver p-lf 1000, Dane Lyle lf 0000. Totals: 24-2-4-1.
Errors: Brookville 2, Rossiter 0. LOB: Rossiter 8, Brookville 6. SAC: T. LaBenne. SB: London.
Pitching
Rossiter: Maseto 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB; Taylor 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB; Byers 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 1 BB.
Brookville: Carson Weaver 0 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 SO, 2 BB; O. Caylor 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 3 BB; B. Caylor 4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 SO, 0 BB.
Winning pitcher: Taylor. Losing pitcher: Weaver.