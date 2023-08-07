ROSSITER — Sykesville was the cream of the crop in the Federation League regular season this summer, but a fully stocked Rossiter roster proved too much for the Senators to handle in the championship series as the Miners finished off a four-game sweep Saturday evening to capture their first league title since 2017.
And, the finals certainly featured a full gamut of games — from a high-scoring, extra-inning affair to kick things off to a low-scoring pitcher’s duel in Game 3. No matter the type, Rossiter was up the challenge and saved the best for last Saturday as they staged a big comeback to complete the sweep of the Senators with a 9-5 victory.
Sykesville jumped out to a big 5-0 lead after the top of the first, but the Miners never dropped their heads and chipped away at that lead. The Miners pushed three runs across in the bottom of the second, then grabbed the lead with a four-run fourth.
Fittingly, it was first-year manager Ruben Taylor who gave Rossiter the lead for good when his two-out single to right scored Anthony Maseto to put the Miners up 6-5. Taylor then got himself caught in a rundown long enough for Daren Byers to steal home to make it 7-5 after four innings.
Rossiter tacked on two more insurance runs in the fifth to push the lead to 9-5 on a RBI double by Addison Neal and a run-scoring single from Isaac London. Both players finished 3-for-3 on the day hitting in the No. 9 and 1 spots, respectively, in the order. Neal had two doubles and a pair of RBIs, while London had a double himself and three RBIs.
Beyond the hitting efforts of those two, pitching and defense proved to be the difference for the Miners after the first inning.
London started on the mound and allowed the the five runs on six hits in the first but settled in from there and proceeded to throw four scoreless innings. After having six hits in the first, Sykesville managed just four hits off London in the ensuing four innings.
All told, London allowed five runs, all earned, on 10 hits wile while striking out six and walking just one to earn the win in the title-clinching game. Anthony Maseto relieved London in the sixth and tossed two scoreless innings to finish off the victory. He have up one hit and recorded a strikeout.
Maseto, one of two players from Harmony on the Miners’ roster, was named the Finals MVP after playing a starring role in the sweep. Maseto went 8-for-15 (.533 avg.) at the plate in the four games with a double, home run and three RBIs.
That homer, a two-run shot in the first inning in Game 3, proved to be the difference in a 2-0 Rossiter win at Sykesville. Maseto also tossed a complete-game in Game as the Miners won 5-1 at home.
Maseto threw a combined nine innings in the series, allowing one run (earned) on six hits while striking out eight and walking just one batter.
“I was a lot of fun,” said Taylor of the Miners’ championship run. “It’s a great achievement. I was a a part of the 2017 one (title), and I think Pete (meterko) and (Matt) Gourley were too. For everyone else, they never got to experience it. I just really wanted to win for them and the town. You see how everyone shows up and supports the baseball team. It’s awseome and just a lot of fun to able to win for them.”
Meterko and Gourley echoed Taylor’s thoughts being the grizzled veterans on what has become a pretty young Miners roster in recent seasons.
“It’s always awesome to win it for these fans, as you can see,” said Meterko. “It’s just fun playing with the young guys. Matt and I are ancient compared to them,.
“They got a lot of young talent, so it’s kind of Matt and I’s job to keep them under control. They are very emotional. So, that’s kind of our big role, and we got to play here and there. But, it’s definitely great for the town again.”
“It’s fun working with the younger kids and just passing down what me and Pete know,” added Gourley. “We just tried to get their mental side back in the game (today). That’s the biggest part, just keeping them mentally in it. The talent is there.”
Taylor admitted it was a process to piece some games together during the season unit the team finally got its full compliment of players together for the postseason, and in particular, the championship series.
“It’s tough,” he said. “We got two guys from Harmony, and they came and balled out for us. Then the rest of us are Punxsy grads or still in the (high school) program. So, we had a long high school season and playing games here (Fed League) while trying to put it together. Daren Byers was playing in Myrtle Beach, and we got him back in July.
“We didn’t have the complete team all year, but around this time (postseason) everybody comes out and wants to be a part of it.”
Sykesville came out firing on all cylinders against London in the first as looked to force a Game 5.
Jake Mowrey led off the game with a bang has he hit a homer the other way to left field. London countered with a strikeout, but singles by Devon Walker and Jake Felix put runners on the corners with one away.
Jordan Frano followed with a walk to load the bases before Ryan Walker and Ezeck Olinger each played runs with singles. Frano then came home on a fielder’s choice hit by Ricky Clark before Damon Foster capped the five-run inning with a RBI single of his own.
London finally got out of the inning when he struck out Mowrey to end the frame after the Senators had batted around.
Sykesville’s bats kind of went silent from there as its mustered just five hits the rest of the way as London and later Maseto did a nice job holding the Senators at bay to allow the Miners to battle back.
The Senators did get back-to-back singles with two outs in both the third and fourth innings but stranded all four runners.
Meanwhile, Rossiter started its comeback with a three-run second.
The Miners loaded the bases with no outs on a Taylor single and walks by Zeke Bennett and Meterko. Senators starter Isaac Knarr responded with a strikeout, but Neal countered with a RBI single to plate Taylor.
London followed with a sac fly to right to bring home Bennett, then Maseto smacked a single to right to plate Meterko to pull Rossiter within two at 5-3.
Knarr got out of the jam at that point and kept the Miners off the board in the third, but Rossiter grabbed the momentum and the lead with a big four-run fourth.
Neal jump-started that rally with a double with one out. London followed with a double of his own to chase home Neal. London promptly stole third and scored when the ball got into left field to even the score at 5-5.
Maseto and Byers kept the inning going with back-to-back walks before Knarr struck out Jack Bracken for out No. 2. The Miners weren’t finish in the inning though.
Taylor delivered a clutch two-out single to right to score Maseto for a 6-5 lead, then got him caught in a rundown long enough on a stolen base attempt to allow Byers to swipe home to make it 7-5.
That outburst proved to be the difference in Rossiter winning the game and winning the title.
Rossiter tacked on its final two runs in the fifth on a Taylor single and London stealing home at the back end of Taylor getting himself caught in a rundown. Taylor was 2-for-3 with a RBI in the single.
As for Sykesville, it managed just two runners over the final three innings as London and Maseto kept the door closed on the Senators.
Ryan Walker reached on a leadoff error in the fifth but never left first, while Felix singled to lead off the seventh. Felix was 3-for-4 on the day. Devon Walker and Olinger each added a pair of hits in the loss.
Felix also never reached second as Maseto struck out Frano before the Miners turned a double play to end the game and win the league title in front of their passionate fans at Shaffer Field. Clinching the title at home and what he meant wasn’t lost to Taylor and the rest of the Miners.
“I’ve really grown to appreciate it,” said Taylor of the fan support from the fans in Rossiter. “You come out here and people are always rooting for you. They show up in bunches and want to drink and shoot off fireworks and see the Miners win some games.
“If we can do the small part of that and have them enjoy a warm summer night, then we’re just doing our part and they are doing their part.”
The series sweep was a tough way to end the year for Sykesville, which posted a 13-3 record to win the regular season crown in somewhat dominate fashion. The Senators outscored their opponents 147-49 in those 16 games and went 3-1 against Rossiter in the regular season.
As for the Miners, they finished third in the regular season standings (9-6) and had to scratch and clalw to beat second-seeded Brookville (11-4) in a five-game series in the semifinals just to play for the title.
Rossiter proved to be the better team in the finals though and found different ways to win games in completing the sweep.
Sports Correspondent Zak Lantz contributed to this story
ROSSITER 9,
SYKESVILLE 5
Score by Innings
Sykesville 500 000 0 — 5
Rossiter 030 420 x — 9
Sykesville—5
Jake Mowrey 4111, Tylor Herzing 4000, Devon Walker 4120, Jake Felix 4130, Jordan Frano 3100, Ryan Walker 4111, Ezeck Olinger 3021, Ricky Clark 3011, Damon Foster 3011, Isaac Knarr 0000, Brandon Simbeck 0000. Totals: 32-5-11-5.
Rossiter—9
Isaac London 3133, Anthony Maseto 3111, Daren Byers 3100, Jack Bracken 3000, Ruben Taylor 3121, Zeke Bennett 3100, Pete Meterko 1200, Coy Martino 3000, Addison Neal 3232, Owen Wood 0000. Totals: 25-9-9-7.
Errors: Sykesville 1, Rossiter 1. LOB: Sykesville 7, Rossiter 6. DP: Sykesville 0, Rossiter 1. 2B: London, Neal 2. HR: Mowrey. SF: London. HBP: Meterko (by Oliver). SB: London, Byers. CS: Taylor (by Frano).
Pitching
Sykesvlle: Isaac Knarr-3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO; Ezeck Olinger-2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Rossiter: Isaac London-5 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO. Anthony Maseto-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: London. Losing pitcher: Knarr.