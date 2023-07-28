ROSSITER — Pete Meterko’s bases-loaded single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Rossiter Miners to a 3-2 win in game four of their best-of-five Federation League semifinal series at Shaffer Field Thursday.
The deciding fifth game is set for McKinley Field in Brookville Saturday at 5 p.m. The winner faces the Sykesville Senators in the best-of-seven finals starting Tuesday.
The 30-year veteran Meterko ended a game that his Miners led 2-0 into the top of the sixth inning before the Grays rallied to tie the game with two runs, the first coming on Dillon Wolbert’s leadoff home run. Dane Lyle drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs to tie it up.
In the seventh, the Miners put for straight batters on base against Wolbert, who went the distance and took the loss. Daren Byers reached on a two-base outfield error and moved to third before two intentional walks set up Meterko’s winning hit.
Byers went the final 1 2/3 innings in relief of starter Isaac London to get the win. At the plate, Byers went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. London and Jack Bracken each had two hits with Bracken singling in the first run of the game in the first inning.
Owen Caylor singled three times for the Grays.