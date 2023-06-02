DUBOIS — When the postseason rolls around, mistakes — whether they be physical or mental — often proves to be the difference in games, and unfortunately for the St. Marys softball team that philosophy rang true Thursday in a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Bellefonte in the District 6/8/9 Class 4A subregional final at Heindl Field.
St. Marys outhit the Lady Red Raiders, 10-5, on the day but had a couple base running miscues while also committing four errors on defense — two on the same play in the fourth that resulted in two unearned runs.
Ultimately, those two runs proved to be the difference in Bellefonte’s one run victory that propelled the Lady Raiders to the PIAA playoffs while denying the Lady Dutch their first trip to states since 2014.
The heartbreaking loss also was the final high school game for a talented group of St. Marys seniors in Kendall Young, Olivia Eckels, Rosa DePrater, Lindsey Reiter, Danielle Rolley and Shannon Kaiser. That group comprised half of St. Marys’ starting lineup Thursday.
Young wound up the hard-luck loser in her final game as she allowed three runs, one earned, on five hits while striking out 13 and walking just one.
The Lady Dutch tried to rally around their senior pitcher but couldn’t come up with a big hit outside of a two-run bottom of the fourth despite doubling-up Bellefonte in that category on the day. St. Marys having a pair of runners thrown out on the bases didn’t help that matter.
“Kendall pitched very well today, but we had a couple miscues in the field which gave up two runs,” said St. Marys coach Matt Eckels. “That was something we just couldn’t come back from. The girls fought hard, and that is a very good team.
“They did keep us off-balance at the plate. We’re a team that is definitely geared up for faster pitching, and she (Nau) was somebody (speed-wise) we don’t see a lot of. We had a little bit of trouble adjusting down (to that speed). She kept us off balance and she pitched very well. We just couldn’t have that magical comeback one more time.”
Eckels had high praise for his large group of seniors and what they accomplished for the school.
“This is a special group of women,” he said. “They keep fighting and fighting, and they are going to leave a legacy. Coach (Jim) Hanslovan just said that. And, he’s absolutely right. This year was a special year for them. What’s really rough about it is the finality of it. Like, there won’t be any softball tomorrow.
“But, they will always be remembered. The underclassmen have learned a lot from them, and they were very good role models — all of them. They are a great group of women, and they will be great when they get into the outside world, and the world will be a better place with them in it, that’s for sure.”
Young struck out five of the first eight batters she faced, but Bellefonte’s Ragan Manning gave the Lady Raiders a 1-0 lead in that stretch when she launched a Young pitch over the wall in left for a solo home run with one out in the second.
Young then stranded a runner at third to end the top of the third before St. Marys threatened for the first time in the bottom of the third.
Reiter led off the inning with a double to left and took third on a Jianna Gerg groundout. Molly Hanslovan then hit a grounder to short that Reiter initially appeared to freeze on at third. She then decided to take off for the plate but was thrown out by shortstop Madison Melius for the second out.
Olivia Eckels then reached on a two-out error that potentially could have scored a run. Bellefonte starter Josselyn Nau got out of the inning a batter later.
The Lady Raiders then plated two more runs in a decisive fourth-inning rally that eventually won them the game.
Taylor Brown and Manning led off the frame with back-to-back singles, but St. Marys shortstop Molly Hanslovan then cut down Brown at third on a fielder’s choice.
Disaster then struck the Lady Dutch a batter later as Grace Novitsky hit a grounder that third baseman Kara Hanslovan couldn’t handle. manning scored on that miscue, but St. Marys compounded the issue when Molly Hanslovan threw wildy to third and Novsitsky was able to score a second run on the play.
Young countered with back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning, but the damage had already been done.
The Lady Dutch didn’t hang their heads, though, and fought back into the game with two runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth.
Kara Hanslovan jump-started the inning as she made up for the defensive miscue with a double to left-center. Gianna Surra followed with a double of her own to nearly the same spot to plate Hanslovan to make it 3-1. Hanslovan was 3-for-4 on the day, while Surra was 2-for-4.
Nau countered with a pair of strikeouts, but Reiter came through with a clutch two-out single to left to plate courtesy runner Addison Beimel to make it a 3- game. Reiter was 3-for-3 with a RBI in her final game.
Pinch-hitter Shannon Kaiser followed with a single of her own, but Nau halted the rally there as she got Molly Hanslovan to pop up to second to end the inning with the tying run on second base.
Young settled in over the final three innings — allowing just two runners on a two-out error in the sixth and a double with one out in the seventh.
As Young held Bellefonte at bay over the final three innings, the Lady Dutch offense tried valiantly to come up with a run to tie the game or two to pull out another late-game victory.
St. Marys put two on with two out in the fifth as Kara Hanslovan and Surra each singled. However, Nau got Avery Eckels to ground out to short to end the inning.
Reiter then singled with one out on the sixth for her third hit of the day but she was stranded as game the game went to the seventh still 3-2.
Young worked around a Hayhlie Rimmery double with one out i the top of the seventh before St. Marys appeared to have a rally started in the bottom half still down a run.
Olivia Eckels led off with a single to center as the St. Marya dugout came to life. However, that excitement was quickly tempered as Young hit a liner to shortstop Melius, who doubled-off Eckels at first.
That play proved key, as Kara Hanslovan followed with a single that could have put runners on at least first and second with one out. Instead, there were two away and Nau got Surra to fly out to center to end the game.
St. Marys finished the year with a 15-3 record.
BELLEFONTE 3, ST. MARYS 2
Score by Innings
Bellefonte 010 200 0 — 3
St. Marys 000 200 0 — 2
Bellefonte—3
Madison Melius ss 4000, Josselyn Nau p 3000, Carley Clarkson cr 0000, Jaylee Lose c 3000, Taylor Brown 1b 3010, Ragan Manning 3b 3221, Grace Novitsky lf 2100, Madison Ripka lf 1000, Sierra Barnhart dp 3010, Kierra Narehood 3000, Hayhlie Rimmery cf 3010, Maria Cotter rf (flex) 0000. Totals: 28-3-5-1.
St. Marys—2
Molly Hanslovan ss 4000, Olivia Eckels 2b 4010, Kendall Young p 4000, Kara Hanslovan 3b 4030, Zoe Romanic pr 0100, Addison Beimel cr-pr 0100, Gianna Surra c 4021, Avery Eckels dp 3000, Rosa DePrater rf 3000, Lindsey Reiter 1b 3031, Jianna Gerg cf 2000, Shannon Kaiser ph 1010, Danielle Rolley lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 32-2-10-2.
Errors: Bellefonte 2, SMA 4. LOB. Bellefonte 5, SMA 9. DP: Bellefonte 1, SMA 0. 2B: Rimmery; K. Hanslovan, Surra, Reiter. SB: Clarkson.
Pitching
Bellefonte: Josselyn Nau-7 IP, 10 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
SMA: Kendall Young-7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 13 SO.
Winning pitcher: Nau. Losing pitcher: Young.