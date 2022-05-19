SMETHPORT — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals softball team wrapped up its regular season with a 17-2 record after taking down Smethport, 19-0, in three innings on Wednesday.
The game saw Melia Mitskavich throw a three-inning perfect game as she struck out seven of the nine people.
At the plate, Mitskavich was 2-for-3 with a home run as Rose Whipple also went yard as she had three RBIs. Emma Suplizio was 2-for-3 with a triple and a game-high five RBIs while Kali Franklin was 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
The Lady Cardinals now await District 9 Class A playoffs next week.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 19,
SMETHPORT 0, 3 Innings
Score by Innings
DCC 784 — 19
Smethport 000 — 0
DuBois Central Catholic—19
Emma Suplizio rf 3125, Marina Hanes rf-cf 1101, Lauren Davidson 2b 1200, Lexi Berta 2b 1100, Kali Franklin 3b-ss 4234, Savanah Morelli lf 3000, Haley Semancik lf 0000, Rose Whipple dp 3213, Madison Hoyt ss 1210, Kourtney Zatsick 3b 1110, Melia Mitskavich p 2322, Kayley Risser cf 1212, Kierra Foster rf 1110, Jessy Frank c 1111. Totals: 23-19-13-18.
Smethport—0
Elizabeth Hanguill cf 1000, Celeste Austin 3b 1000, Danielle Nelson ss 1000, Coryn McClain 1b 1000, Maddison Faes lf 1000, Charity Lapp c 1000, Ashley Day p 1000, Serena Smyntek rf 1000, Kristen Dunn 2b 1000. Totals: 9-0-0-0.
Errors: DCC 0, Smethport 1. 2B: Risser. 3B: Suplizio. HR: Whipple, Mitskavich.
Pitching
DuBois Central Catholic: Melia Mitskavich-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO.
Smethport: Ashley Day-3 IP, 13 H, 19 R, 18 ER, 9 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mitskavich. Losing pitcher: Day.
In other softball action Wednesday:
ST. MARYS 11,
C-L 7
STRATTANVILLE — The St. Marys Lady Dutch picked up an 11-7 road win over Clarion-Limestone on Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Dutch jumped out to a 10-0 lead after the top of the second before the Lady Lions scored seven in the bottom of the second to cut the deficit to three.
From there, Kendall Young relieved Lady Dutch starter Lindsey Reiter and Regan Husted relieved Jenna Dunn for a pitcher’s duel the rest of the contest.
Young struck out 14 and allowed one hit in five and 1/3 innings while Husted allowed just four hits and one run in five innings.
Gianna Sura was 2-for-4 with three RBIs while Kara Hanslovan was also 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a double.
St. Marys (15-3) travels to Punxsutawney today.
ST. MARYS 11,
CLARION-LIMESTONE 7
Score by Innings
St. Marys 641 000 0 — 11
C-L 070 000 0 — 7
St. Marys—11
Rosa DePrater 3b 3100, Alexis Wendel 3b 1000, Olivia Eckels 2b 5200, Kendall Young 1b-p 4221, Kara Hanslovan ss 4222, Gianna Surra c 4023, Sophia Benjamin cr 0200, Lindsey Reiter p-1b 3211, Lauren Mosier rf 2000, Jianna Gerg cf 4020, Danielle Rolley lf 4000. Totals: 34-11-9-7.
Clarion-Limestone—7
Kendall Dunn ss 3111, Kayre Beinhaur ss 1000, Francis Milliron 3b 4111, Abby Himes c 3100, Alyssa Wiant 1b 2000, Regan Husted lf-p 3011, Abby Knapp cf 2100, Jenna Dunn p-lf 2100, Jocelyn Henry rf 2111, Sam Simpson rf 1000, Jade Terrana 2b 2101, Olivia Smith 2b 1000. Totals: 26-7-4-5.
Errors: St. Marys 1, C-L 5. LOB: St. Marys 6, C-L 2. 2B: Hanslovan. 3B: Gerg. SB: Himes 2.
Pitching
St. Marys: Lindsey Reiter-1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Kendall Young-5 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 14 SO.
Clarion-Limestone: Jenna Dunn-2 IP, 5 H, 10 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Regan Husted-5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Dunn.
OTTO-ELDRED 12,
ECC 4
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders dropped a 12-4 home game to Otto-Eldred on Wednesday afternoon.
Otto-Eldred outhit the Lady Crusaders 14-12 on the day but the Lady Terrors took advantage of four ECC errors.
Sydney Alexander was 3-for-4 while Lucy Klawuhn was 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Lydia Anderson and Emily Mourer had two hits each.
Elk County Catholic plays at St. Marys on Friday.
OTTO-ELDRED 12,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 4
Score by Innings
Otto 001 053 3 — 12
ECC 000 002 2 — 4
Otto-Eldred—12
Katie Sheeler 4410, Jessi Hall 3231, Brianna Heller 5214, Kate Rhinehart 5133, Abby Wolfe 5031, Suzie Rounsville 4100, Kaylee Rhinehart 5011, Hannah Gordon 0000, Carrie Drummond 4000, Kyla Andreano 4220, Heidi Gordon 0000. Totals: 39-12-14-10.
Elk County Catholic—4
Lucy Klawuhn 4121, Gabby Weisner 4110, Lydia Anderson 4121, Emily Mourer 3020, Sydney Alexander 4030, Caitlyn Vollmer 4000, Ellie Baron 3000, Tessa Fledderman 3022, Hope Farley 3000, Sarah Hasselman 0000, Reagan Bauer 0100, Kathrine Kirst 0000, Seanna VanAlstine 0000, Josie Lawrie 0000, Mya Pistner 0000. Totals: 32-4-12-4.
Errors: Otto 0, ECC 4. LOB: Otto 10, ECC 8. 2B: Hall 2, Rhinehart; Mourer, Fledderman, Anderson. HR: Klawuhn. HBP: Sheeler (by Mourer), Gordon (by Mourer).
Pitching
Otto-Eldred: Brianna Heller-7 IP, 12 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
Elk County Catholic: Emily Mourer-7 IP, 14 H, 12 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Heller. Losing pitcher: Mourer.