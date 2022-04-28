ST. MARYS — The St. Marys and Punxsutawney softball teams renewed their long-standing rivalry Wednesday on a cold and snowy afternoon at Benzinger Park, and the latest chapter proved to be a thrilling 7-4 comeback victory for the Lady Dutch.
Things didn’t look good for the Lady Dutch late in the game, though, as a four-run top of the third by Punxsy against St. Marys starter Kara Hanslovan looked to have put the Lady Chucks in the driver’s seat.
Punxsy starter Ciara Toven, who allowed a leadoff homer to Rosa DePrater, retired 15 straight hitters at one point — a run that stretched from the end of the first through the fifth inning. Toven helped her own cause by smacking a two-run homer as part of a four-run third that put the Lady Chucks up 4-1.
Toven took that lead to the sixth, where she retired her 16th straight hitter on a groundout before DePrater hit a single to center. She was St. Marys’ first base runner since Olivia Eckels reached on an infield single right after DePrater’s homer in the first.
DePrater took second and went to third when Eckels grounded out for out No. 2, as it looked like Toven was in for another quiet inning.
That proved not to be the case though.
Young helped her own cause with a single to right to plate DePrater and was replaced on the bases by courtesy runner Sophia Benjamin. Hanslovan then reached on a two-out error that opened the door for the Lady Dutch. And, they took advantage of it.
Gianna Surra followed with a single to right to score Benjamin, while Hanslovan and Surra each took an extra base when the ball was misplayed in the outfield.
Jianna Gerg then walked to load the bases for senior Lauren Mosier, who hammered a Toven pitch over the fence in right field for a grand slam that put the Lady Dutch up 7-4.
Young, who relieved Hanslovan in the third, finished things off from there in the seventh — working around an infield single with one out by Carli Young. That hit ended a run of 11 straight strikeouts for Young since she took the circle. Young tossed 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to get the win, striking out 12 while allowing just the one infield hit.
“They had their big inning early in the game, and fortunately for us we had ours later in the game,” said St. Marys coach Matt Eckels. “The intensity was picked up in here (dugout) and the conditions were not ideal by any stretch. We were just able to tough it out, and it was a good team win for sure.
“Lauren (Mosier) has the capability to do that (hit homers). She’s been in the program for four years, and this was a big moment for her. I’m very happy for her. It was a great hit at a key time in the game, and you couldn’t ask for more from your senior.
“We’ve seen them (Punxsy) all through Little League and in All-Stars for the last few years. They are a good team and have good players and are familiar (to us). It’s a good rivalry, and I enjoy being a part of it.”
Hanslovan made quick work of the Lady Chucks in the top of the first before DePrater blasted a Toven pitch to left for a homer to open the bottom half of the inning to give the Lady Dutch a quick 1-0 lead.
Toven settled in from there after allowing the infield single to Eckels and retired 15 straight through five innings.
Meanwhile, Hanslovan worked out of trouble in the second when Punxsy loaded the bases with one out on singles by Brooke Young, Kaylee Guidice and Laci Poole. She got a popup and fielder’s choice to end the threat and leaves the bases full.
Punxsy finally got to Hanslovan in the third.
Emily Dobbins got things started with a leadoff walk, then stole second before Hanslovan struck out Karli Young and got Avary Powell to ground out to third.
However, Toven came up big for Punxsy as she blasted a two-out, two-run homer to center to put the Lady Chucks up 2-1. Brooke Young followed with a single, her second in as many innings, before Guidice was hit by a pitch.
Poole stepped in and belted a double to right-center that chased home boht Young and Guidice to make it 4-1. Brynn Hergert kept the innings going with a walk, which spelled the end for Hanslovan, as Young came on and started her run of strikeouts by getting Syd Hoffman to end the third.
The Lady Chucks (3-6) couldn’t get anything going against Young though, which ultimately proved costly when St. Marys put together its huge six-run bottom of the sixth.
“We’re young and learning, and one of the things we talked about out there (after the game) is closing the deal,” said Punxsy coach Brad Constantino. “We played five and half real good innings and to beat that team, you have to play seven good innings.
“They had some kids come up in crucial situations and hit home runs. We were looking at pitching them to keep them in the (yard), and they made two good swings on us tonight. You have to tip your cap to them there.
“And, we knew at some point we were going to see her (Young) today. If we’re going to get to the next level, we need to figure out how to hit pitching like that because that’s what we’re going to see the whole way through.
“These kids are working hard though and know what they need to do. We’ll go back to the drawing board and work on some fundamental things we can clean up because we have them again in like a week and half.”
St. Marys is right back in action today against DuBois Central Catholic at Heindl Field, while Punxsy continues its recent rugged schedule of games with a home doubleheader vs. Williamsport on Saturday.
ST. MARYS 7,
PUMNXSUTAWNEY 4
Score by Innings
SPunxsy 004 00 0 — 4
St. Marys 100 006 x — 7
Punxsy—4
Emily Dobbins cf 3100, Carli Young 1b 4010, Laura Rittenhouse pr 0000, Avary Powell c 4000, Ciara Toven p 4112, Brooke Young 3b 3120, Kaylee Guidice 2b 2110, Laci Poole rf 3012, Brynn Hergert lf 2000, Syd Hoffman dp 2000, Brooke Skarbek (flex) ss 1000. Totals: 28-4-6-4.
St. Marys—7
Rosa DePrater rf 3221, Olivia Eckels ss 3010, Kendall Young dp-p 3011, Sophia Benjamin cr 0100, Kara Hanslovan p-dp 3100, Gianna Surra c 3111, Jianna Gerg 2b 2100, Lauren Mosier cf 3114, Danielle Rolley lf 3000, Lindsey Reiter 1b 2000, Alexis Wendel (flex) 3b 0000. Totals: 25-7-6-7.
Errors: Punxsy 2, St. Marys 0. LOB: Punxsy 6, St. Marys 1. 2B: Poole. HR: Toven; DePrater, Mosier. SB: Dobbins. HBP: Guidice (by Hanslovan).
Pitching
Punxsy: Ciara Toven-6 Ip, 6 H, 7 R, 2 ER, BB, 4 SO.
St. Marys: Kara Hanslovan-2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Kendall Young-4 1/2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Toven.