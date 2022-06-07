ST. MARYS — The stakes, of course, were heightened.
But the first round of the PIAA tournament was business as usual for the Johnsonburg softball team.
Pitching and defense carried the Ramettes last week to their first-ever District 9 championship. The same rang true for Johnsonburg Monday against District 4 runner-up Muncy.
Offense was at a minimum, but Julia Jones’ two-run, 5th-inning double provided the difference in a 3-1 Ramettes victory. Otherwise, Johnsonburg rested on pitcher Julie Peterson and the defense behind her, showing their reliability once again en route to the Class 2A quarterfinals.
“We’re one of the last eight teams still standing,” Johnsonburg coach Gary Gerber said. “(Peterson) pitched another great game, the defense made the plays and (Jones) came up with a big hit.”
Muncy (16-6) nearly resembled the Ramettes, bringing stout defense and an imposing pitcher to Benzinger Park. Left-hander Nolah Moyer frustrated Johnsonburg’s lineup for much of the night, over-powering some hitters while relying on her defenders to retire others.
Natalie Dunworth seemed to have Moyer figured out, however, as she started the Ramette 1st inning with a home run that soared over the center field fence. Outside of Dunworth, Johnsonburg struggled with the lefty, mustering just four hits.
“I think (the home run) relieved all the tension of it being their first state playoff game, and my first state playoff game, too,” Gerber said. “When that ball went over the fence, they knew they were in the game and that they can play with anybody.”
As Peterson navigated the Lady Indian lineup, she stranded a base runner in the 2nd and 3rd, exhibiting the lock-down ability that helped carry her team through the district playoffs. Muncy tied it in the 4th, however, as Moyer eventually scored following a leadoff single.
With two outs and a runner on 3rd, a fielder’s choice came home. The errant throw allowed the tying run to score, and the Ramettes had gifted Muncy’s struggling offense with the tying run.
Moyer responded by setting the Ramettes down in order in the 4th, re-setting the game with three frames remaining.
Peterson turned in a clean 5th, easing the momentum the Lady Indians had built. Payton Delhunty then dropped a double down the left-field line to start the Johnsonburg 5th, sparking a rally that would eventually provide the difference in the game.
With two outs and Delhunty on 3rd, Muncy intentionally walked Dunworth to bring up Jones. The junior then poked a line drive just past the glove of the Muncy shortstop, chasing two runs home and returning the lead to the Ramettes.
Moyer started the Muncy 6th with a single but the Ramette defense stepped up again, cutting down a runner at the plate on a groundout for an inning-ending double play. Peterson then navigated the Muncy 7th unscathed, sealing Johnsonburg’s first PIAA tournament win in program history.
“They’re making the plays and the stage doesn’t seem to be overwhelming any of them,” Gerber said. “We have confidence that (Peterson) can hold us in any game, and when it comes down to the situations where we need offense, our hitters seem to be getting the hits. It doesn’t always look pretty, but we’ll keep moving on.”
Jones finished 2-for-3 at the plate with the pair of RBI, while Dunworth was 1-for-2 with a walk and Anna Duffield added a hit.
The Ramettes advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals, where they will meet District 7 champion Neshannock. Johnsonburg has now won six consecutive games following a May 11 loss to Elk County Catholic.
“They don’t get rattled,” Gerber said. “It’s carrying over game after game. I think we just need to keep doing what we’re doing — every team we play the rest of the way, there’s a reason why they’re here. We need to keep bringing everything we have every game.”
JOHNSONBURG 3,
MUNCY 1
Score by Innings
Muncy 000 100 0 — 1
J’burg 100 020 0 — 3
Muncy—1
I. Gush 2b 3010, C. Fry ss 3000, N. Moyer p 3120, T. Shannon c 3000, C. Bauman cf 2000, A. Bresslford 1b 2001, L. Frederick 3b 3000, C. Gentzyel rf 3010, N. Johnson lf 2000. Totals: 24-1-4-1.
Johnsonburg—3
Natalie Dunworth cf 2211, Julia Jones 3b 3022, Jenna Kasmierski 1b 2000, Shelby Sorg rf 3000, Zoey Grunthaner c 3000, Anna Duffield dp 3010, Payton Delhunty ss 3110, Julie Peterson p 2000, Maria Casilio 2b 1000, Priscilla Ehrensberger lf 0000. Totals: 22-3-5-3.
Errors: Muncy 3, J’burg 0. 2B: Moyer; Jones 2, Delhunty. HR: Dunworth.
Pitching
Muncy: Nolah Moyer-6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO.
Johnsonburg: Julie Peterson-7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Peterson. Losing pitcher: Moyer.