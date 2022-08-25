Sarvey-Vasquez action file
Brookville’s Jazmines Sarvey-Vasquez helps lead the Lady Raiders soccer team into a new season starting Monday at home against St. Marys.

 File photo by Mike Maslar

BROOKVILLE — Scrapping their way to a 7-8-1 record and a District 9 Class 2A playoff appearance, the Brookville Lady Raiders return the bulk of their roster that lost four regulars to graduation.

