SYKESVILLE — Jake Mowrey batted 10th, exactly where Sykesville Senators manager Paul Roman wanted him.
And Mowrey delivered two home runs, exactly what the Senators needed.
Mowrey’s second homer, a two-out, three-run shot slicing over the short fence in left-center field at the Reynoldsville Little League put the Senators up 6-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning on their way to a 6-3 win over the Brookville Grays Thursday night.
It was Mowrey and Senators starter Brandon Simbeck who led the way. Simbeck went the first six innings, allowing five hits and three runs with no walks and one strikeout before Brandon Sicheri nailed down the save in the seventh.
For Mowrey, that’s four career Federation League homers, one during the regular season one against the Grays in the playoffs last year and two Thursday.
“When I write a lineup, I write 1st, 3rd and 10th, those are the first three,” said Senators manager Paul Roman, whose team improved to 4-1. “Jake’s another lead-off guy and if Brandon isn’t here, he’s lead-off.”
Thursday, he was 10th with power. In the third inning with one out and nobody on, Mowrey blasted a no-doubter to right field on a two-strike pitch from Grays starter Dane Lyle.
“I don’t really go into the at-bat with much of a thought, just hit the ball. I’m not much of a home run hitter. I doubled my Fed League career homer total tonight,” said Mowrey. “I knew it was gone off the bat. That doesn’t happen a lot.”
Three batters later, the Senators had a 3-1 lead after a Sicheri infield single, Damon Foster double and Devon Walker two-run single.
Then in the fourth, with runners on first and third and two outs — the Grays had just picked off Wil Uberti off first base before Owen Caylor walked Rick Clark — Mowrey took his normal approach and wound up getting it over the short fence in left-center for a decisive three-run homer.
“I just try to work gap to gap and I’m not a home run hitter at all and tonight I showed up and hit home runs,” Mowrey shrugged.
The Grays scored an unearned run in the third when Zayn Hargenrader scored on a throwing error that got away at first base on a double-play ball hit by Hunter Geer, allowing Hargenrader to score.
Simbeck then retired the next eight straight hitters through the first out of the sixth inning.
“I told (Simbeck) he was Wookie-like,” said Roman, referring to Sykesville’s well-know economical veteran pitcher Dan Wascovich. “They’re hitting first and second pitches and that’s a big deal, getting out of innings with less than 10 pitches and he did it twice. He popped them up.”
But as is the case in Reynoldsville, no lead is comfortable. Dante Armanini singled off Simbeck with one out in the sixth before Geer got the Grays within 6-3 with a two-run homer.
That lead continued into the seventh where Simbeck navigated through a scoreless inning to get the save, stranding the bases loaded. Tylor Herzing made a nice grab of Nathan Bonfardine’s liner to shortstop and after Sicheri walked Hargenrader, he got Owen Caylor to ground out to end the threat and game.
Lyle took the loss for the Grays, giving up three runs in the first three innings on five hits with two walks. Caylor finished the game, giving up three runs on four hits, walking two and striking out two.
The Grays (2-2) visit DuBois Sunday at 2 p.m. while the Senators are off until Tuesday’s home game against Rossiter.
SYKESVILLE 6, BROOKVILLE 3
Score By Innings
Brookville 001 002 0 — 3
Sykesville 003 300 x — 6
Brookville –3
Hunter Geer cf 3123, Cole Slaugenhoup c 3000, Dillon Wolbert eh 3000, Tanner LaBenne 1b 2010, Jamison Rhoades lf 3000, Bryson Huwar 2b 3010, Nathan Bonfardine 3b 3000, Zayn Hargenrader ss 2110, Owen Caylor dh-p 2000, Dane Lyle p 0000, Dante Armanini rf 2110. Totals: 26-3-6-3.
Sykesville –6
Brandon Sicheri cf-p 3110, Damon Foster 2b 3120, Devon Walker dh 3012, Brandon Simbeck p-lf 0000, Shane Price 3b 2010, Jordan Frano c 2000, Tylor Herzing ss 3110, Ezeck Olinger 1b 3000, Will Uberti rf 1000, Layton Hodge cr-ph 1010, Rick Clark dh 2100, Jake Mowrey lf-cf 2224. Totals: 25-6-9-6.
Errors: Sykesville 2, Brookville 0. 2B: Foster, Herzing. HR: Geer, Mowrey 2. SAC: Caylor. SB: Geer, Herzing. HBP: LaBenne (by Sicheri).
Pitching
Brookville: Lyle 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 SO, 2 BB; Caylor 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 SO, 2 BB.
Sykesville: Simbeck 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB; Sicheri 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB.
Winning pitcher: Simbeck. Losing pitcher: Lyle. Save: Sicheri.