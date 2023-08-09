REYNOLDSVILLE — After last week’s rainout, racing returned to Hummingbird Speedway Saturday night with the running of Ina’s Memorial Shootout.
The race is run every year to honor and remember the life of track co-founder and Louie’s wife, Ina Caltagarone, who passed away back in 2011. A season-high 105 cars packed the pits for this special evening of racing.
This year’s running of the race was even more special than normal as the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply RUSH Sprint Cars made their inaugural visit to the Bird to mark the first-ever full-sized sprint car race at the track.
And, it was 19-year-old Blaze Myers who led all but three laps in a 21-lap feature (race went into overtime) on his way to putting his name in the Hummingbird Speedway history books as being the first full-sized sprint car winner.
Co-headlining the night was a 25-lap, $1,500/win Ina’s Memorial Shootout for the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Pro Stocks. After a fierce 10 lap or so battle with regional racing icon Benny Gordon, Brandon Connor took the lead on lap 11 and led the rest of the way to take the checkers and collect the $1,500 payday.
Other feature winners on the night included Doug Surra in the Dan Joiner Heating & A/C Semi Late Models, Paul Kot in the Srock Contracting Super Late Models, Bob McMillen in the Andy Man’s Car Care Economods, Dustin Challingsworth in the Brian Savino Motorsports Pure Stocks and Luke Hoffner in the Brooks Services Four-Cylinders.
The win for Hoffner was his 200th career feature win. He also notched his 100th feature win at The Bird as well. The semi late model make-up feature from July 15 was run at the end of the night with Nick Erskine picking up the win.
Speedway Notes: A total of 105 cars packed the pit area for Ina’s Memorial Shootout. That breaks down to 18 RUSH Sprint Cars, 15 Pro Stocks, 14 Semi Late Models, 12 Super Late Models, 6 Economods, 17 Pure Stocks and 23 Four-Cylinders. ... Racing action resumes this Saturday with a visit by the BRP Modified Tour. Nicknamed “The Ground Pounders,” the stars of the BRP Modified Tour will converge on the 1/3-mile bullring for the next stop on their 2023 tour. We are expecting teams from as far away as Ontario, Canada to join us this weekend for this event.
There will be 5-divisions racing as well, but those are TBA at this point. The 7July 15 make-up features for the Pro Stocks and Four-Cylinders will be made up at the end of the night. ... Looking ahead on the schedule, Aug. 19 will feature a 5-Division Program plus the PA Thunder on the Dirt Vintage Modifieds and Kid’s Bike Races. Then, on Aug. 26th, it will be Season Championship Night with double points being awarded in all divisions. The Aquaholics PowderPuff Series will be on-hand for the final time that night as well.
Gates open on all of those nights at 4 p.m. with racing beginning at 7 p.m.. The Sub Hub Kids Club gets underway every Saturday night at 6 p.m. by the pit gate entrance. It is a great place to take your kids to do some fun kids club activities as well as meet some drivers prior to racing getting started.
For more information, call the track office at (814) 653-8400 or visit the track’s website at www.hummingbirdspeedway.com. You can also follow the track on Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.
Results
Hovis Auto & Truck Supply
RUSH Sprint Cars
1. Blaze Myers
2. Chad Ruhlman
3. Gale Ruth Jr.
4. Brian Cressley
5. eff Metsger
6. Brian Hartzell
7. Joe Buccola
8t. Rick Regalski
9. Kevin Ruhlman
10. Ricky Tucker Jr.
11t Billy Myers
12. A.J. MacQuarrie
13. Mark Bell
14. Charlie Utsinger
15. Brandon Shughart
16. Trent Marshall
17. Devon Deeter
18. Adam Siegel
Cypress Clock & Gift Shop
Pro Stocks
1. Brandon Connor
2. Josh Seippel
3. Tim Bish
4. Tyler Dietz
5. Andrew Gordon
6. Benny Gordon
7. Jim Challingsworth
8. Amber Brady
9. Kyle Corah
10. Shawnee Sturgeon
11. Pernell Beimel
12. Fuzzy Fields
13t. Jim Bloom
14. Bruce Hartzfeld
15. Josh Fields
Dan Joiner Heating & A/C
Semi Late Models
1. Doug Surra
2. Nick Loffredo
3. Kyle Shannon
4. Joe Loffredo
5. Dan Smeal
6. Gary Little
7. Adam Nixon
8. Nick Erskine
9. Matt Howell
10. Cregen Brady
11. Dan Stormer
12. Joe Becker
13. Justin Owens
14. Deegen Watt
Srock Contracting
Super Late Models
1. Paul Kot
2. Derek Rodkey
3. Dwayne Brooks
4. Rich Runyan Jr.
5. Doug Eck
6. Clay Ruffo
7. Garrett Mott
8. Nathan Brady
9. Luke Hoffner
10. Dennis Curry
11. Bob Armagost
12. Bill Davis
Andy Man’s Car Care
Economods
1. Bob McMillen
2. Orin Taylor
3. Ed Vogel
4. Blake Joiner
5. Nate Fleck
6. Johnny Lindenpitz
Brian Savino Motorsports
Pure Stocks
1. Dustin Challingsworth
2. Tim Steis
3. Tyler Rougeux
4. Andy Frey
5. Jenna Pfaff
6 Joe Malobicky
7. Renae Meyer
8. Wayne Truitt
9. Noah Bloom
10. Dominic Marchiori
11. Eddie Gardner
12. Cody Wolfe
13. Mike Anderson
14. Devin Dickey
15. Mitch Stiles
16t. Jake Foradori
17. Cody Cassler
Brooks Services
Four-Cylinders
1. Luke Hoffner
2. Hunter Flook
3. Bradley Brown
4. James Bilger
5. Isaac Irvin
6. Ernie Irvin
7. Isaac Exley
8. Coty Maines
9. Adam Pluebell
10. Bruce Long
11. Matt Weaver
12. Garrett Lucas
13. Louis Young
14. Josh Lindemuth
15. Nevaeh Helsel
16. Lance Spencer
17. Devon Trayer
18. Jay Blum
19. Jake Pennington
20. Zack Hetrick
21. Allen Robison
22. Sam Fye
23. Michael Young
Dan Joiner Heating & A/C
Semi Late Models
(7/15 Make-Up Feature)
1. Nick Erskine
2. Doug Surra
3. Nick Loffredo
4. Kyle Shannon
5. Joe Loffredo
6. Adam Nixon
7. Matt Howell
8. Joe Becker
9. Zach Myers