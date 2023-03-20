TULSA, Okla. — DuBois Area High School graduate Ed Scott wrapped up a memorable week at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships by splitting a pair of matches on the third and final day of the tournament Saturday to come away with fifth place at 157 pounds and earn All-American honors for the first time.
The N.C. State sophomore, making his second straight trip to nationals, came in seeded eighth in his weight class and put on a show at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Okla., to show he was better than that number by capturing a Top 5 finish.
Scott, a two-time state champ for the Beavers who holds the program’s all-time wins record (151-6), went 6-2 with two pins over the three-day event to come away with that fifth-place finish.
That impressive showing saw Scott wrap up his sophomore campaign with a 23-9 record. He was 2-2 in his first trip to nationals a year ago when he was the No. 4 seed at 157 and finished with a 24-3 record.
“It’s definitely a stepping stone for where I want to go,” said Scott said about leaving Tulsa with a fifth-place finish in an N.C. State press release. “I want to keep moving forward and reach the top of the podium. I hit a little check point on my journey, but I’m not done yet.”
Scott is the first wrestler from the Tri-County Area to earn All-American honors at the Division I level since former Brockway standout Andy Rendos pulled off the feat in back-to-back years in 2009 and 2010 while competing at Bucknell University. Rendos was fifth as a junior at 165 in 2009, then sixth at the same weight in 2010.
Scott was one of three Wolfpack wrestlers to earn All-American honors this year, as N.C. State finished 10th in the team standings with 48 points. Redshirt junior Trent Hidlay (Mifflin County grad) placed fourth at 197, while redshirt sophomore Kai Orine was eighth at 133.
Penn State ran away with the team crown, beating runner-up Iowa by 55 points (137.5-82.5) to secure its 10th national title in the last 12 years.
Scott, who went 1-1 on Thursday, made his presence felt and name known on the national level on Friday with an impressive run through the consolation bracket that featured four straight win on his way to securing his first All-American honor.
That march through the consy bracket was book-ended by a pair of pins and featured wins against two wrestlers seeded above him. The biggest and most important win was a thrilling 6-4 overtime victory against sixth-seeded Daniel Cardenas (21-5), a freshman from Stanford, in the blood round that made Scott an All-American.
However, his signature moment of the tournament came a round late in the consolation quarterfinals Friday night when Scott took Virginia Tech senior Bryce Andonian down to his back in the final 30 seconds and eventually pinned the Hokie with five seconds remaining.
Andonian, the seventh seed, had been a thorn in Scott’s side all season in ACC action and had handed the Wolfpack sophomore two lopsided losses — 24-10, in the teams’ regular season dual meet and 15-9 in the semifinals of the ACC Championships.
Friday’s matchup looked like it might be headed down that path again as Andonian jumped out to a 6-2 lead after one period. However, Scott didn’t hang his head or back down and fought back second, using an escape and takedown to get within a point at 6-5.
Andonian eventually took a 7-5 lead to the third before scoring a pair of escapes around a Scott takedown to lead 9-7 entering the final 30 seconds. That’s when Scott came up with the big move he needed late to finally beat Andonian when it mattered most, and do so in style.
Andonian went on to finish seventh after upending Michigan’s Will Lewan, 6-4, in their medal bout. Lewan had bested Scott, 7-5, in Thursday’s second round.
As for Scott, he came back Saturday morning and squared off against Lehigh senior Joshua Humphreys, the No. 5 seed and four-time NCAA qualifier, in the consolation semifinals to see who would wrestle for a bronze medal.
Humphreys (21-1) grabbed early control of the bout on a takedown with 22 seconds left in the first period. Scott countered with an escape in the second before the pair battled on their feet the rest of the period.
The match went to the third with Humphreys holding a slim 2-1 lead before the Mountain Hawk grabbed control with a reversal and takedown around a Scott escape in the first 35 seconds of the period.
Scott broke free for another escape with 35 seconds remaining, but that’s as close as the Wolfpack sophomore got as Humphreys handed Scott a 7-3 setback.
The win propelled Humphreys into the bronze medal match, where he notched an 8-0 major decision of fourth-seeded Jared Franek, a senior from North Dakota State.
Meanwhile, Scott dropped into the fifth-place bout where he won by medical forfeit against Nebraska junior Peyton Robb to take home the higher spot on the podium. Robb (31-7), the No. 3 seed, was a returning All-American who placed fourth last year.
Robb suffered back-to-back tough losses to Penn State’s Levi Haines, 5-3, in the semifinals and 3-2 to Franek in the consolation semifinals before electing to forfeit his placematch against Scott.