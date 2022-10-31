RIDGWAY — One year older with a bolstered lineup already filled with plenty of talent, the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders finished their climb back up to the top of the District 9 cross country ladder.
Saturday at the District 9 Class A Cross Country Championships at Ridgway’s Grandinetti Elementary School, the Lady Crusaders placed three runners in the top six and four in the top 12 to claim their first district title since 2013.
With D9 champion Grace Neubert leading the way, the Lady Crusaders scored just 35 points, beating last year’s champion Cranberry by 24 points. Last year, Cranberry and Elk County Catholic tied after scoring their five runners with the Berries winning with the sixth runner tiebreaker.
This year, however, the Lady Crusaders got a 27th-place finish from No. 5 runner in junior Katie Petrosky and that made them unbeatable.
So it was Neubert winning in 19:10, 27 seconds ahead of Sophia Bille. Sami Straub was sixth in 21:15 and Gianna Bille finished 12th in 21:54. Four of the five scoring runners are juniors with Gianna Bille a sophomore.
“I guess we tried to take a step back and just do our best and wherever that falls, it falls,” Lady Crusaders head coach W.J. Fernan said. “It’s always more exciting to be close to the front and it a lot of ways, it’s harder to do your best when you’re closer to the front because you have all that excitement to deal with. I guess that’s what we’re looking at. The girls are excited to be in the hunt to be toward the front, a couple as individuals, and as a team and vying to bring back physical evidence of that.”
The Lady Crusaders and Cranberry earned a trip to this Saturday’s PIAA Championships in Hershey while four other area runners punched one of the 10 “non-team” qualifying berths for Hershey with Brookville’s Erika Doolittle and Anna Fiscus, who were fifth and 14th overall, Clarion-Limestone’s Adisen Jackson with her ninth-place finish, and Brockway’s Zoe Puhala who claimed the final spot with her 17th-place overall finish.
The Lady Crusaders finished sixth at states last year, one spot ahead of Cranberry, with Neubert and Sophie Bille each medaling with a fifth and 17th finish. Straub was 32nd and Gianna Bille were 78th. Isabella Macer and Caitlyn Vollmer were 244th and 250th overall. It’ll be Petrosky’s first trip to states.
“We’ve had a couple girls in the school step up and see our need, I guess, and just volunteered themselves and ran hard all summer and put themselves in a good spot to help us out,” Fernan said. “It’s hard to get away from them as a group because they’re so focused as a group and I’ve had very few groups who do everything they should, not everything I’ve asked but everything they should.”
For Neubert, her district-winning time was 18 seconds than her previous best on the course.
“She was a little quick and faster than she wanted to be to start, but that helps us out next weekend,” Fernan said.
“I usually attack the hills and then use the downhill parts right after and make sure I attack the flat parts, so it worked out pretty well today,” Neubert said. “We talk about doing our best for the team and doing our best individually helps the team, so it’s motivating to keep that in focus. It’s very motivating individually seeing our team come together and achieving their goals and getting better.”
Brookville’s sophomore Doolittle makes her second trip to states after finishing 11th at districts last year. She dropped 67 seconds off her time last year and hacked off 25 seconds off her best time on the course in her third race there this fall.
Fiscus, a senior, had a break-through run to claim her first trip to states with her 14th-place finish, slicing 45 seconds off her best time on the course.
C-L’s Jackson, a freshman, made an impressive district debut by crossing the line in 21:34 for her ninth-place finish. That was a three-second improvement on her Ridgway Invitational time in early October.
Brockway’s Puhala, a sophomore, won a dash to the line to hold off Brookville freshman Kaida Yoder for the final state berth with a time of 22:16.
Behind ECC and Cranberry in the team standings were Brockway and Brookville at 93 and 95 points respectively. DuBois Central Catholic finished 10th.
Other scorers for the Lady Rovers were Anna Brubaker (21st, 22:50), Baily Franci (23rd, 23:10), returning state qualifier Madelyn Schmader (24th, 23:16) and Chloe Benden (43rd, 24:47).
Brookville’s other scorers were Yoder (18th, 22:18), Casey Riley (41st, 24:41) and Ella Fiscus (47th, 25:23).
For DCC, it was Lauren Jenkins (32nd, 23:52), Alyssa Yanek (49th, 25:49), Eva Bloom (61st, 26:40), Addison Smith (67th, 27:11) and Hope Jacob (75th, 28:18).