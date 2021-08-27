BROCKWAY — The Brockway football team endured through a tough 2-5 campaign in a COVID-19 impacted 2020 season, but a new year has brought with it new hope and some new-found excitement.
That’s because the Rovers have some new faces in the program — both on and off the field — that second-year head coach Jake Heigel hopes will help the Rovers get back to their winning ways.
Chief among those new faces is actually an old one familiar to both Brockway and area football fans, as Heigel has welcomed former Rovers head coach Frank Varischetti back into the program as the team’s offensive coordinator.
That means the Rovers’ will be running Varischetti’s high-flying spread offense he initially made famous during his tenure as Brockway head coach from 2007-10 when former Rover standout Derek Buganza was engineering things at the quarterback position.
Brockway went 30-16 in Varischetti’s four years in charge before he left to be the head coach at DuBois, where he went 41-24 in six season before DuBois decided to move in a different direction prior to the 2017 season. He worked with more record-setting quarterbacks in Sean Sleigh, Gabe French and Matt Miller while at DuBois.
Since then, Varischetti served as the offensive coordinator at Brookville where he worked with former Raider standout Jack Krug in his early years. Most recently, he spent the last two years as the offensive coordinator at St. Marys.
Varischetti’s addition to Heigel’s staff in the offseason has already made a huge impact as it has aided in getting some of the better athletes at both Brockway and DuBois Central Catholic, which co-ops for football with Brockway, who haven’t play in the past for the team. Those additions, coupled with a solid group of returnees and a talented incoming freshmen class has Heigel and his staff excited about what they can do.
“There is a really good bond with our staff,” said Heigel. “We all either played alongside each other, been coached by each other or coached with each other. What Frankie (Varischetti) brought to the table really meshed well with everybody, and we’re excited to have him on board.
“At the beginning of every offseason we say to each other who are the best athletes at both schools and how can we get them out. I told the guys when Frankie came on board, it (his offense) is like basketball on turf because he has always used that phrase (to describe it).
“That really lured some of the new guys, like Alex Carlson from soccer. We also got some of the baseball guys from Central (Carter Hickman, Matt Pyne) and some basketball guys from both schools. They all perked up when said that (about the offense).”
The key to Varischetti’s offense has always been finding the right person to run it, and Heigel feels they have that person in Braydon Fox, a freshman from DCC who was Brockway’s junior high QB a year ago. The Rovers lost its main starter at QB from last year, Conner Ford (51 of 89, 628 yards, 6 TDs, 8 Ints), to graduation.
“He has been working all summer with Frankie trying to get ready to run the offense,” said Heigel.
Those summer workouts in themselves — something the team didn’t have last year because of COVID — will prove vital for a team like Brockway that has a lot of new pieces to fit together.
“Our offseason was great and everyone put the time in,” said Heigel. “During that COVID year when had a 4-month break where guys had to go do whatever they wanted. This year, we pushed it the whole way through summer, then got into camp and had actual camp.
“We have some guys who have never played football in their life, much like we did last year, but the big difference is they got a full camp and a real scrimmage against an opponent. I think that’s going to make a huge difference, and I like what we’ve seen out of them so far.”
Fox will be protected by an offensive line that has some new faces on it.
Senior Ethan Ward, a three-year starter, looks to anchor the line at center and will be flanked by senior Brandin Anderson and junior Seth Stewart at left guard and right, respectively. Anderson is a DCC student.
Sophomore Reese Yahner will be at right tackle, while senior Peyton Maurer, another DCC player, has made the switch from tight end to left tackle.
“We switched over from a pro-style type of offense where use a tight end to the spread where don’t use a tight end, so we asked Peyton if he would move to tackle and he was all for it,” said Heigel. “We also have some lighter (weight-wise) offensive linemen this year, but they do really well in that offense, and I think the spread is going to fit our personnel really well.”
The receiving corps will be led by junior Alex Carlson and senior Jalen Kosko on the outside and senior Austin Schmader and freshman Blake Pisarcik in the slot.
Schmader led the team in catches (20) and TD grabs (2) last season and was second in yards (226) to the now graduated Tanner Morelli, who had 279. Kosko had six catches for 56 yards and a score in his first season on the gridiron as a junior.
Carlson, who also plays soccer, has impressed Heigel with his work ethic in the offseason and said he welcomes two-sport athletes as long as the put in the time.
“Alex is a really athletic guy, and he put in so much time and effort in this summer to allow himself win that (starting) spot,” said Heigel. “Now, he has to split time between soccer and here, so he’s really only focusing on offense or he’d probably start both ways.”
Junior newcomer Carter Hickman, another DCC player, will be the Rovers’ starting running back.
On the other side of the ball, Maurer and Yahner will be the team’s starting defensive ends, with junior Aiden Grieneisen also seeing time there behind Yahner. Anderson and senior Garrett Faust will start in the interior of the defensive line.
Stewart returns to anchor a linebacker group that will also feature juniors Tanner Guaglianone and Dylan hanna (DCC newcomer) in the starting lineup.
Kosko and sophomore Matt Brubaker will start in the secondary at cornerback, with Schmader and sophomore Drew Brubaker starting at the safety positions. Sophomore Jendy Cuello, Carlson and junior newcomer Matt Pyne (DCC) could also see time at safety.
“I’m very excited this has been like a true normal year because last year was draining for guys,” said Heigel. “We got into that gauntlet where we lost some games with guys who had never played before and we were concerned, we really were. Losing Ben Glasl (to graduation) is going to hurt, but we like to think we reloaded with some athletes and having a full year and playing a different opponent every week is going to be helpful to us. Our goal this year is to be a very competitive football team from week to week.”
Joining Varischetti as assistants for Heigel are Ben Donlin, Jordan Hoover, Benny Benasutti, Anthony Benson, Alec Shaffer-Doan and Adam Fox.
The Rovers open their season tonight at home against Union/A-C Valley.
ROSTER
Seniors: Brandin Anderson, Garrett Faust, Jalen Kosko, Peyton Maurer, Mark Palmer, Austin Schmader, Ethan Ward.
Juniors: Alex Carlson, Dylan Hanna, Tanner Guaglianone, Carter Hickman, Matt Pyne, Seth Stewart, Aiden Grieneisen.
Sophomores: Andrew Brubaker, Matthew Brubaker, Isaac Crawford, Jendy Cuello, Reese Yahner.
Freshmen: Ashden Barefield, Raiden Craft, Brayden Fox, Carter Guaglianone, Jacob Hoover, Marek Hoyt, Michael Pirow, Blake Pisarcik, Colton Ross, Reese Stewart, John Varischetti, Eric Wherry.