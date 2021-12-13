JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg Rams boys basketball team steps onto the court this season with just 13 players under head coach Dan Nelson.
Those 13, Nelson said, include three that are injured — one of which is season-ending.
With that small roster, Nelson and the Rams will look to reload after returning only one varsity starter from last year’s team that lost in overtime to Clarion in the District 9 Class A title game.
Gone are the Rams’ big three from last season in then-seniors Cameron Stelene, Gabe Watts and Eric Christoff. Stelene averaged 13.0 points per game, 8.8 rebounds per game, 4.5 assists per game and was a Second Team Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express All-Star selection. Watts averaged 11.1 ppg and Christoff averaged 10.8 ppg and shot 44 percent from beyond the arc.
This year, Jefferson Freeburg, who averaged 2.7 ppg and 3.6 apg as a junior last season, is the only returning player with any varsity experience.
“He must lead our team this season and bring the young guys along quickly,” Nelson said.
Also expected to start are juniors Jake Lobaugh and Aaron Myers.
“They must help with the scoring workload and play great defense,” Nelson said.
The team had 14 practices and two scrimmages prior to starting its season, which took place on Friday and Saturday at the DuBois Central Catholic Tip-Off Tournament.
The Rams’ season-opener saw them fall 54-42 to Punxsutawney as Lobaugh led the team with 15 points — all of which came from five three-pointers — and Freeburg notched 14 points with three three-pointers.
In the second game of the tournament on Saturday, the Rams fell 56-50 in overtime to DuBois Central Catholic. That game saw the trio of Freeburg, Myers and Lobaugh score 12 points each.
The first two games have seen a rotation that includes the aforementioned trio as well as Kole Asti, Luke Zimmerman, Eric Hoffman and Jack Elmquist.
Nelson hopes this season his team is able to give it their all each and every time they step out onto the court — something that they’ve done so far.
“My expectations for this year are to compete every game as if we have a chance to win each game we play,” Nelson said. “As a young team we know there will be bumps and bruises along the way especially with our stacked early schedule. We embrace this process and look forward to going through it. What we look forward to most is watching our team grow and our players grow into varsity athletes.”
Johnsonburg is back in action Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. as they host Elk County Catholic.
ROSTER
Seniors: Jefferson Freeburg, Jack Elmquist, Kenny McKenna. Juniors: Jake Lobaugh, Aaron Myers, Kole Asti, Hunter Vessel, Brent Defranco. Sophomores: Luke Zimmerman, Eric Hoffman, Eli Perez, Isaiah Jackson. Freshmen: Sam Lewis.