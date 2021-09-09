PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney girls soccer program has endured through some lean times recently, but second-year head coach Lisa McMeekin is in the process of trying to rebuild the program from the ground up.
McMeekin is no stranger to the program, having served as an assistant coach for four years before taking over the reins of the team a year ago. Being a new head coach, and everything associated with that, can be tough enough but doing so in the middle of a pandemic makes things even harder.
The end result was a 1-8-1 season. That record that looks bad on paper, but McMeekin saw some positives along the way that could be taken into this season.
“Last year, our record was 1-8-1,” she said. “Though that may not look great on its own, if we compare it to the season before, it was was a year of growth in number of players, goals scored, games won, and overall skill and attitude.
“I’m impressed with how last year’s team handled all the uncertainties that were thrown their way, They had all new coaches, a third of the team were new players, and they didn’t even know if there was going to be a season until mid August.
“This year, they have a returning head coach, teammates they were able to play with during spring tournaments and rec seasons, and they are already familiar with the COVID protocols. The sense of familiarity means less stress for the players.
“They are better able to focus on what they need to do to play their best. Hopefully the community can keep the number of cases down so that we are able to play our games.”
As for the on the field product, McMeekin welcomes a number of new players — whether it be freshmen or players new to the sport — to go along with her returnees on a roster that features 18 players overall. That means the lineup could be in a state of change early in the season.
“I don’t have my starting lineup set yet,” said McMeekin. “Over half the girls are new to the team, and even a few are new to soccer. So, I’ll be looking to my returning players to be our stable base. In particular, my returning seniors, Kaitlyn Bair, Rachel Houser, and Izzy Lester, have really stepped up in setting a team mentality of dedication, perseverance, and collaboration.
“Though I have new players from every grade level, my freshmen have really impressed me with their confidence and skill. These are a group of coachable players ready to give their all to the team. It will be exciting to see how they grow over the next four years.”
As for team goals, McMeekin kept that one pretty simple.
“Of course we want to improve our record,” she said. “In order to do that, we are going to focus on our transitions and increasing our shots on goal.”
McMeekin will get the opportunity to see her new-look team in game action for the first time today at Elk County Catholic.
ROSTER
Seniors: Kaitlyn Bair, Caitlynn Boozer, Rachel Houser, Isabella Lester. Juniors: Olivia Bish, Ashlyn Catarouche, Jolena Wintermyer. Sophomores: Kendall Couser, Layla Fyock, Isabella Gigliotti, Isabella Kunselman, Abriel Zanaglio. Freshmen: Mary Grusky, Lilly Houser, Rebecca Martin, Abby McAdoo, Lydia Miller, Avary Powell.