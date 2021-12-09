BROCKWAY — A new year has brought with it an increase in numbers and some new optimism for the Brockway wrestling team.
That’s not to say last year was a bad one for the Rovers, while competing under heavy restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brockway went 5-6 in dual meets despite having just eight healthy wrestlers on the roster.
Come the individual postseason, Brockway crowned two District 9 Class AA champions in then senior Noah Bash and freshman Weston Pisarchick, and in a normal year would have sent three wrestlers to states as Bash, junior Mark Palmer and sophomore Seth Stewart all finished fourth at the Northwest Regional in Sharon.
However, the PIAA changed up the postseason structure last year to try to limit the number of wrestlers competing each weekend and added a Super Regional event that essentially was the opening round of states in a normal year. From there, eight wrestlers — four from the west and four from the east — advanced to Hershey to compete only in the “medal rounds” as all eight were already assured of a medal.
Under that structure, the Northwest Regional only got three entrants into the Super Regionals instead of its customary four berths to states, meaning the trio of Rovers saw their seasons end early.
And unfortunately for Bash (13-4 as a senior), that also meant an early end to his Rovers career — one that saw him compete at regionals three times and reach states as a junior. He finished with a 79-40 career record and likely would have pushed to join the Rovers Century Club had last season not been severely shortened because of COVID.
Even with the loss of Bash and Weston Smith to graduation, Brockway’s numbers are up this season thanks to an influx of four freshman, the return of past regional qualifier Gavin Thompson from injury and the arrival of senior newcomer Garrett Faust. As of Monday, the Rovers had 12 wrestlers on the roster.
“It’s always a number thing here with us,” said head coach Eric Grecco. “We normally always have quality kids, it’s just getting the quantity out. Last year we had eight on our active roster, this year we have 12, and we’re still trying to push a few more kids to come out.
“That’s still not where we’d like to be at, but the group we have a very good. Almost all of our kids have been wrestling for a long time, and we have a fair amount of varsity returners who know the sport really well. The nice thing is we have 2-4 kids at each grade level.
“We’ve never really had that balance, which really balances out a program, and they also are spread out amongst the weights for most part too. So, we’re looking forward to the opportunity to compete for some more dual meet wins this year.”
Grecco’s crop of returnees is led by Palmer, Stewart and Pisarchick.
Palmer (138 pounds), a three-time regional qualifier who went to states as a freshman, posted a 12-6 record a year ago in falling one win short of making his second trip to the Giant Center. Palmer, who was 33-12 as a freshman, enters this season with a career record of 60-26.
Stewart, who is back at 189, was 13-6 last season after posting a 21-11 mark as a freshman. Pisarchick (113 pounds) went 13-3 as a freshman on his way to winning a district title at 106 pounds.
“Mark Palmer is a senior and is the guy,” said Grecco. “This is his last chance to get on the podium down at Hershey. Weston (Pisarchick) is coming back as a District 9 champion. He was part of a tough group last year and didn’t get out of the region. He’s got big goals this year moving up one weight class (106 to 113).
“The one who made a lot of gains last year was Seth Stewart. As a freshman I think he was 2-2 at districts. Then last year in probably the most competitive weight class at districts (189) he was able to take third and went on to regionals where he lost in overtime (in 3rd place bout) to just miss out on going to the super regional.”
Beyond that trio, Brockway also returns senior Garret Park (6-7) and freshmen Dylan Bash (8-7) and Jack Smith (9-4). Bash and Smith each placed fourth at districts last year, one win short of regionals.
“Garrett Park been around for a while helping the program, while Bash and Smith both did a nice job as freshmen last year and where right there at districts with both finishing fourth,” said Grecco.
Lineup-wise, Park is at 138 with Palmer this year, with Bas at 145 and Smith at 172.
Junior heavyweight Gavin Thompson also is back on the mat after missing all of last season with a knee injury suffered during football season. As a freshman, Thompson went 26-13 and placed fifth at districts in a deep weight class at 285 pounds.
“He’s been working hard and pretty much wrestles year-round,” said Grecco of Thompson. “He has big goals this year, and it’s definitely to get to Hershey and be on the podium.”
The remainder of the Brockway features five Faust (215 pounds) and freshmen Parker Pisarchick (132), Blake Pisarcik (152), Colton Ross (132) and Reese Stewart (189).
“We’re really glad to have Garrett to fill a spot at 215. He’s been working hard and really seems to like the sport,” said Grecco. “We also have a quality freshmen group that has enjoyed success at the youth level. But, with any freshmen, there will be some building blocks to come as they learn the ins and outs of wrestling at the varsity level — especially getting off the bottom. I always preach that to the freshman.
“This whole group has been working really hard so far, and we’re looking forward to a fun, exciting year.”
Brockway opens its season this weekend at the Darren Klingerman Invitational at Bloomsburg High School.
ROSTER
Seniors: Garrett Faust, Mark Palmer, Garret Park. Juniors: Seth Stewart, Gavin Thompson. Sophomores: Dylan Bash, Jack Smith, Weston Pisarchick. Freshmen: Parker Pisarchick, Blake Pisarcik, Colton Ross, Reese Stewart.